Cardano May Slide To A Low Of $0.68

2025/09/27 21:23
Cardano
ADA
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,0003669+1,80%
Sep 27, 2025 at 12:12 // Price

Cardano price analysis by Coinidol.com. ADA has fallen below the moving average lines after being rejected twice at the $0.95 level.


Cardano had been trading above the moving average lines since September 8, but buyers were unable to sustain upward momentum above $0.95. A break above $0.95 would take the altcoin to its previous high of $1.01.


Cardano price long-term forecast: bearish


Today, the ADA price has dropped below the previous low of $0.78. The cryptocurrency price is rising as buyers attempt to keep it above the $0.78 level.


However, if Cardano faces further rejection at its recent high, it will fall back below $0.68. ADA is currently trading at $0.786.


Technical Indicators 


  • Key Resistance Zones: $1.20, $1.30, and $1.40 



  • Key Support Zones: $0.90, $0.80, and $0.70



ADA price indicators analysis


Following the latest decline, Cardano’s price bars have moved below the horizontal moving averages. The price bars on the 4-hour chart are below the downward-sloping moving average lines, indicating the market is in a downward trend. Additionally, the 21-day SMA is below the 50-day SMA, signalling a decline.




ADA/USD daily chart – September 26, 2025

What is the next move for ADA?


Cardano is in decline but has paused above the $0.76 support. The cryptocurrency price is fluctuating above the $0.76 support level and below the moving average lines. If the current support level is breached, ADA’s price could fall below $0.68. The altcoin is currently attempting to break through the $0.78 barrier and the moving average lines.




ADA/USD 4-hour chart – September 26, 2025


Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency and should not be viewed as an endorsement by Coinidol.com. Readers should do their research before investing in funds.

Source: https://coinidol.com/cardano-may-slide/

