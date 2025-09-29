

Crypto markets are heating up as investors seek high-potential altcoins. Cardano, Chainlink, and Avalanche have shown activity, but many traders are shifting focus to Remittix (RTX) as the best crypto to buy now. Cardano price prediction shows ADA facing bearish patterns and consolidation.

Chainlink is forming a triangle breakout setup, hinting at a potential $100 target. AVAX is seeing high DeFi activity but continues to fluctuate around $28. Amid this, Remittix is gaining traction for its strong fundamentals, real-world utility, and CertiK verification.

Cardano Price Prediction Signals Bearish Pressure

The Cardano price is currently $0.786. ADA has formed a death cross on the four-hour chart, signaling potential downward momentum. The asset dropped from $0.888 to $0.788 early this week, with a low of $0.754 on Thursday. Over $855 million in crypto liquidations occurred in the last 24 hours. This is mostly from long positions.

Currently, the short-term resistance is near $0.86, with support at $0.735. The upcoming Ouroboros Leios upgrade promises a 30–55x throughput increase, which could improve Cardano’s long-term prospects and support future gains.

Chainlink is trading at $21.04, with LINK consolidating in a triangle pattern, with the upper line acting as resistance and the lower line as support. Analyst Ali Martinez notes that a rebound from $16, the 0.5 Fibonacci level, could trigger a breakout toward a $100 target.

LINK’s trend shows consolidation, but long-term accumulation by whales suggests demand remains strong. Traders are monitoring the triangle for signals of breakout or breakdown, as volatility could increase in the short term.

Avalanche Price Forecast and DeFi Growth

AVAX is currently $28 despite a recent drop of 18% in the past week. Avalanche’s DEX activity hit $31 billion in September 2025. Institutional support, including AgriFORCE and AVAX One, adds confidence in network growth.

Weekly trading volumes are strong, reaching $4.2 billion, showing more active retail and institutional participation. However, price swings highlight the volatility of crypto, even with high DeFi activity. Investors should track liquidity, support zones, and network adoption for potential AVAX gains.

Why Remittix Is The Best Crypto To Buy Now

While other altcoins fluctuate, Remittix (RTX) is steadily attracting attention. The token has raised over $26.7 million, sold over 672 million tokens, and is currently priced at $0.1130. CertiK has verified the project, ranking it #1 for Pre-Launch Tokens.

The wallet beta is live, allowing early users to test features ahead of broader adoption. With real-world PayFi applications, Remittix is positioned as a practical investment beyond speculative hype.

Investors are seeing Remittix as a safer, high-potential altcoin to buy this quarter:

Officially ranked #1 on CertiK for Pre-Launch Tokens.

The Wallet beta is now live, enabling early community testing.

Over $26.7 million raised through token sales.

672 million tokens sold, reflecting strong market interest.

Built for cross-border crypto-to-fiat payments with real utility.

Conclusion: Remittix Takes The Lead

While Cardano, Chainlink, and AVAX show potential, there are still volatility and technical challenges. XRP and other speculative tokens continue to face swings. Remittix, however, combines a solid roadmap, CertiK verification, a live wallet beta, and real-world use cases.

With over 672 million tokens sold, $26.7 million raised, and a price of $0.1130, Remittix is positioning itself as the best crypto to buy now. Q3 2025 may see new investors prioritizing RTX for both stability and high potential upside.

