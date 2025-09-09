Cardano News: Slow Progress As Remittix Trends Worldwide On Social Media Backed Best Crypto To Buy Now

Cardano news this September 2025 continues to highlight steady but painfully slow development for the top altcoin. The long-awaited Ouroboros Leios upgrade is still in testing, and while ADA sits around $0.83, the market has grown restless. 

With ADA locked in a tight range and momentum flat, many retail investors are asking the same question: why wait years for incremental improvements when other projects are already breaking barriers today?

And this is where the shift is happening. The buzz across social media isn’t about Cardano anymore; it’s about Remittix, the PayFi disruptor tipped by analysts as the best crypto to buy now.

Cardano Struggles To Break Out Of Its Own Shadow

Cardano is still fighting uphill. Despite Hoskinson’s push for a 24/7 development cycle, ADA price action shows no urgency. It’s been stuck between $0.80 and $0.85, unable to break resistance at $0.86.

While whales are quietly accumulating, retail sentiment has cooled; a dangerous signal for a project that thrives on community support. Even with the Leios upgrade promising higher throughput, the timeline remains murky. 

Analysts agree: without a near-term catalyst, ADA risks fading further into the background as faster, more agile projects seize the spotlight.

Remittix: The Altcoin That’s Moving Too Fast To Ignore

While ADA grinds, Remittix is exploding. Forget waiting years for adoption, RTX is already solving a $19 trillion problem: cross-border payments, providing live utility that people actually need.

And the numbers prove it. Over $24.6 million raised. 652 million tokens are gone. Each ICO phase is disappearing faster than the last, and the entry price keeps climbing. Early buyers are locking in positions while latecomers will either pay double on exchanges or get left chasing green candles. 

Why The Smart Money Is All Over RTX:

  • Massive Market Fit: $19T payments sector targeted head-on
  • Global Reach: 30+ countries, 40+ cryptos, 30+ fiats supported
  • Security & Trust: CertiK audit completed, deflationary tokenomics in place
  • Liquidity Ready: Confirmed CEX listings, more rumored to follow
  • Imminent Catalyst: Beta wallet drops September 15, fueling real adoption

Final Call: Miss Remittix Now, Regret It Forever

Here’s the truth: presale windows like this don’t stay open. Remittix has already built momentum most projects never see, and the fuse is burning fast. With a viral $250,000 giveaway drawing over 320,000 entries and 25,000+ holders secured before launch, RTX is turning into a once-in-a-cycle rocket.

While Cardano continues to crawl, Remittix is sprinting and those who wait will only be left chasing when this altcoin explodes on exchanges. The clock is ticking. Buy RTX tokens now, or spend 2025 wishing you had.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/   

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix   

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway 

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
