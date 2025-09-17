Cardano News, Solana Price Prediction & Which Crypto Are New Investors Rushing To Buy At The End Of Q3

The third quarter of the year is closing with plenty of movement across the crypto market. Recent Cardano news and the latest Solana price swings have traders debating where the real opportunities are. While Cardano and Solana remain among the top altcoins, many new investors are now looking beyond these giants, chasing fresh plays in the crypto presale market. 

One of the standout names is Layer Brett (LBRETT), a new Ethereum layer 2 meme token that has already raised more than $3.7 million in its presale. With tokens priced at just $0.0058 and staking rewards around 706% APY, it’s quickly earning attention as Q3 comes to a close.

Cardano news keeps ADA in the spotlight

The latest Cardano news saw ADA climb back to ninth place by market cap after flipping TRON, a sign that long-term interest hasn’t faded. Still, the cardano chart tells a different story. The cardano price has been stuck around $0.90, with resistance just above $1.00 proving hard to crack. 

Analysts say that while Cardano’s network upgrades continue, adoption is not growing as quickly as some had hoped. For traders chasing bigger returns, the upside on cardano feels limited compared to newer low-cap crypto gems.

LBRETT banner

Solana (SOL) price trends as network expands

The Solana (SOL) price has also been in focus after developers announced a 66% block capacity upgrade. That’s a big boost for scalability and has helped SOL stay in the $193–$235 range in September. Despite this, many investors wonder how much higher SOL can climb in the short term. 

With its all-time high of $294.85 still far away, the next rally may require major capital inflows. For now, SOL continues to show strength, but some traders are taking profits and exploring new options like Layer Brett for faster gains.

Why new investors are shifting toward Layer Brett (LBRETT)

Layer Brett (LBRETT) is gaining traction because it mixes meme energy with real blockchain utility. It’s not just another memecoin; it’s a layer 2 crypto built for speed and efficiency. With transaction costs close to zero and throughput up to 10,000 TPS, it solves many of the issues that hold back older altcoins.

The presale has already passed $3.7 million, and with the price at $0.0058 per token, early backers see huge upside potential. Staking is available immediately, delivering rewards of around 706% APY, though rates decrease as more people join. This blend of utility and urgency is why many call it one of the best crypto presale opportunities right now.

Comparing Cardano, Solana, and Layer Brett heading into Q4

While Cardano (ADA) continues to make headlines with steady development, the Cardano news cycle often overshadows the fact that its price is moving slowly. Solana (SOL), on the other hand, is a proven performer with strong ecosystem growth, but the Solana price may not offer the explosive upside that smaller projects can. 

This is where Layer Brett (LBRETT) comes in, a meme token with strong fundamentals, a capped 10 billion supply, and a community-first roadmap.

For investors searching for the next top gainer crypto, the difference is clear. ADA and SOL remain solid, but their paths forward are more predictable. 

Conclusion

Q3 has shown us that big names like Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) are still relevant, but they aren’t offering the kind of growth new investors want. With presale funds already over $3,7 million and staking rewards around 706% APY, Layer Brett looks like the fresh opportunity many are rushing into.

It’s still early days, but time is running out. If you’ve been waiting for the right crypto presale, LBRETT at $0.0058 might just be the play to make before Q4 begins.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

