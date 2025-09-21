In September 2025, the ADA price stabilized at approximately $0.91, with a good 10 percent weekly growth and may have some breakout momentum. Next, Ethereum (ETH) remains in the spotlight of the market as it is projected to reach a value of $10,000 at the end of the year as a result of institutional investment […] The post Cardano News Today: Price Stabilizes; Ethereum Eyes $10K; Lyno AI Presale Hits Analyst Watchlist appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.In September 2025, the ADA price stabilized at approximately $0.91, with a good 10 percent weekly growth and may have some breakout momentum. Next, Ethereum (ETH) remains in the spotlight of the market as it is projected to reach a value of $10,000 at the end of the year as a result of institutional investment […] The post Cardano News Today: Price Stabilizes; Ethereum Eyes $10K; Lyno AI Presale Hits Analyst Watchlist appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Cardano News Today: Price Stabilizes; Ethereum Eyes $10K; Lyno AI Presale Hits Analyst Watchlist

Par : LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/21 18:02
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1526+7.54%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02032+16.78%
MAY
MAY$0.04399-2.59%
Cardano
ADA$0.8865-0.77%
Ethereum
ETH$4,471.19+0.16%

In September 2025, the ADA price stabilized at approximately $0.91, with a good 10 percent weekly growth and may have some breakout momentum. Next, Ethereum (ETH) remains in the spotlight of the market as it is projected to reach a value of $10,000 at the end of the year as a result of institutional investment and privacy enhancements. In the meantime, the presale of the Lyno AI is becoming an analyst watchlist, which has become an indicator of substantial movement in the AI-based trading market.

Lyno AI Presale Makes Waves Amid Market Rally

The Lyno AI presale is already at the Early Bird stage and the tokens cost 0.05 each. Already, 643,939 tokens have been sold with the proceeds going to a final target price of $0.10 achieving a fundraising of 32,196. The tokens in next stage will be exchanged at a price of 0.055 prompting investors to take early assignments to get the benefits of the gains expected. Lyno AI is an AI-based cross-chain arbitrage technology, audited by Cyberscope , that supports 15+ blockchain networks and provides a competitive advantage by offering milliseconds and slippage controlled trade execution. The presale investors who invest more than 100 dollars will be a part of a giveaway that will provide an opportunity to win 100K divided among 10 investors, which will further encourage them to invest right now.

Ethereum Eyes $10K Milestone in 2025

Ethereum continues to be the popular platform of smart contracts, with 33 billion dollars flowing in ETFs and with privacy features to be updated soon. The market sentiment indicates that the target price range would be between $5,800 to $6,000 in the short term and analysts suggest the market would be around $10,000 by the end of year 2025. These reasons highlight an increasingly entrenched institutional demand and how DeFi applications are being solidly layered to drive ETH up the scale.

Conclusion: Secure Your Position in Lyno AI Before Surge

With Cardano proving resilient and Ethereum targeting 5-figure space, Lyno AI is an opportunity to investors like no other. The project is an AI-driven arbitrage endeavor that is characterized by cross-chain autonomous trading and a robust presale momentum and has a high chance of growing fast. Investors are advised to move fast to buy the tokens during the Early Bird presale at $0.05 before the prices are increased. Being a participant also opens up to the lucrative 100K giveaway and this brings extra value to the early adopters. Lyno AI presale audited by Cyberscope is an innovative and secure combination.

 For more information about LYNO visit the links below:

Website:https://lyno.ai/  

Buy Presale- https://lyno.ai/#presale 

Whitepaper: https://lyno.ai/whitepaper.pdf 

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Lyno_AI 

Telegram:https://t.me/lyno_ai 

Win 100k: https://gleam.io/KCCV3/lyno-ai-giveaway 

Contact Details:
LYNO AI
[email protected]

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

The post Cardano News Today: Price Stabilizes; Ethereum Eyes $10K; Lyno AI Presale Hits Analyst Watchlist appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Trump Backs Bitcoin As New Safe Haven

Trump Backs Bitcoin As New Safe Haven

On CNBC, Eric Trump stated that Bitcoin has "taken the role of gold in today’s world," elevating crypto to the status of a strategic safe haven asset. This media appearance coincides with the launch of American Bitcoin, a mining and BTC holding company he is close to. Far from a mere announcement, this statement fits within a dynamic where publicly traded companies are beginning to integrate bitcoin at the heart of their reserve strategy. L’article Trump Backs Bitcoin As New Safe Haven est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.391-0.81%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,703.67-0.12%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4221+0.28%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 14:32
Partager
NBA Star Lost Bitcoin Password, Wallet Now Worth Millions

NBA Star Lost Bitcoin Password, Wallet Now Worth Millions

NBA player Kevin Durant purchased Bitcoin in 2016 and lost his Coinbase password. During the time in jail, the coins increased exponentially. NBA star Kevin Durant invested in Bitcoin almost ten years ago. The investment has risen to an astronomical value.  Nevertheless, Durant and his agent lost the password to their Coinbase account. This scenario […] The post NBA Star Lost Bitcoin Password, Wallet Now Worth Millions appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02027+15.43%
Starpower
STAR$0.12187+0.34%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00559-4.60%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/21 19:30
Partager
Crypto Price Predictions: ETH, XRP, SOL And A Potential 1000x Meme Coin Going Viral

Crypto Price Predictions: ETH, XRP, SOL And A Potential 1000x Meme Coin Going Viral

ETH, XRP, and SOL offer 1.5–3x gains, but Layer Brett’s $0.0058 presale, 670% APY staking, and viral momentum give it 1000x upside potential, making it 2025’s top meme coin bet.
1
1$0.009669+61.12%
Solana
SOL$239.53+0.82%
XRP
XRP$2.9799-0.14%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/21 18:50
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Trump Backs Bitcoin As New Safe Haven

NBA Star Lost Bitcoin Password, Wallet Now Worth Millions

Crypto Price Predictions: ETH, XRP, SOL And A Potential 1000x Meme Coin Going Viral

Ethereum ETFs Register $557 Million Inflows As BlackRock Leads the Charge

Crypto.com Suffered an Unreported Data Breach from Scattered Spider Hackers, Bloomberg Reports