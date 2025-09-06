Cardano News Today: Why ADA Whales Are Backing This New Altcoin With 40x Growth Potential

Cardano whales are making moves again, but this time their attention isn’t solely on ADA. A fast-rising presale project called Rollblock (RBLK) is catching their eye thanks to real adoption and strong fundamentals.

The Rollblock platform already boasts 55,000 users, having raised $11.5 million to date. Early buyers have seen over 500% gains, and ADA whales are backing Rollblock to deliver 40x returns in 2025.

Why Rollblock is the Presale Token With a 40x Potential

Unlike most presale tokens that launch with little more than hype, Rollblock (RBLK) is already live and fully operational. The platform has processed more than $15 million in wagers and attracted over 55,000 active users within its first year, proving that real adoption is already underway before its official listing.

Rollblock’s combination of entertainment and financial benefits is complex to replicate in the cryptocurrency market, as evidenced by its portfolio of over 12,000 titles (including poker, slots, and a live sportsbook featuring marquee events such as the NBA and UFC).

The project’s deflationary mechanics make it more compelling. Up to 30% of the platform’s revenue funds a weekly buyback of RBLK tokens. Of this, 60% are burned from circulation, and 40% of tokens are given back to stakers. This ensures consistent demand, reduced supply, and attractive yields for holders.

Here are Rollblock’s features that set it apart from the crypto presale pack:

Already live and operational, unlike most presale tokens

Over 55,000 active users and $15 million in wagers processed in just one year

Massive gaming library with 12,000+ titles, including poker, slots, and live sports betting

Deflationary tokenomics: 30% of revenue used for buybacks (60% burned, 40% to stakers)

With $11.5 million already raised in presale, early investors are enjoying returns of over 500% as RBLK tokens sell at $0.068. With its unique features, Rollblock has built the foundation to become a true 40x contender in 2025.

Cardano Expands Its Reach With Fresh Catalysts

Cardano is trading at approximately $0.81 and has withstood recent pullbacks. The ADA price has appreciated by over 10% in the last month and by 151% year-to-date. Although short-term volatility can be observed, the factors supporting Cardano’s growth are strengthening.

Among them is the move by Cardano into DeFi, where the project is working on interoperability with Ripple. The action would facilitate broad cross-chain participation and lure new liquidity to Cardano’s ecosystem. To further reinforce the movement, Grayscale has taken the significant step of applying to launch a Cardano ETF, indicating increased institutional conviction in the long-term viability of ADA.

With these developments, ADA may revisit the $1.00 mark in the near future, and if the momentum is sustained, it becomes increasingly possible to see ADA climb to a level of $1.20 by year-end.

RBLK vs ADA: Which Holds the Edge?

Both Cardano and Rollblock are making headlines for very different reasons. ADA is reinforcing its role as a top blockchain with fresh catalysts in DeFi and institutional interest, while Rollblock is redefining what a presale token can achieve by already being live and generating real adoption.

Here’s how the two stack up against each other:

Feature Rollblock (RBLK) Cardano (ADA) Status Already live with active users and wagers processed Established blockchain with strong ecosystem growth User Adoption 55,000+ players engaged within the first year Millions of holders and developers are building across dApps Ecosystem Focus 12,000+ casino games plus live sportsbook betting Expanding DeFi, interoperability, and privacy features Tokenomics 30% revenue buybacks; 60% burned, 40% stakers Fixed supply with ADA staking rewards for holders Growth Outlook Positioned as a 40x contender in 2025 Eyeing a return to $1.00–$1.20 in the near term

When it comes to short-term price action, Cardano looks set for steady gains, supported by institutional moves and technical upgrades. However, Rollblock’s combination of early adoption, presale momentum, and deflationary tokenomics has positioned it uniquely to deliver outsized returns. With talk of 40x growth potential, many investors see RBLK as the higher-upside play heading into Q4 2025.

