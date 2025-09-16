Cardano Price Analysis: Here’s What to Expect From ADA in the Next 48 Hours!

Par : CoinPedia
2025/09/16 22:44
NEAR
NEAR$2.707+3.95%
SphereX
HERE$0.000259+36.31%
Cardano
ADA$0.8699+1.13%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001883+1.67%
Why is Cardano Price Up Today?

The post Cardano Price Analysis: Here’s What to Expect From ADA in the Next 48 Hours! appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Cardano (ADA) price has been trading in a relatively tight range lately, even as it bounces back from short-term dips. After touching lows near $0.85, ADA has rallied to hover around $0.87–$0.90, showing modest recovery but facing resistance just above that zone. Volume appears steady but not explosive, hinting at cautious buying rather than strong conviction. Over the past week, the price has lost some upside momentum, despite attempts to break above prior resistance levels.

So, key questions now: Can ADA push past $1.00 this month, or will it be capped at ~$0.95? And if it breaks through, is there enough strength to sustain a move toward $1.10–$1.20 before month-end?

Ever since the start of the second half of the year, the ADA price rally has been printing consecutive higher highs and lows. The token is experiencing some correction after failing to sustain within the pivotal resistance range. With this, yet another higher low seems to be in the making, which could eventually offer a good entry for the investors. 

ada price

In a wider perspective, the ADA price has reached a decisive phase. The token is testing the support of the rising wedge, which is believed to be broken soon. The MACD has turned bearish, but the RSI still sustains within the upper bands. This suggests the bulls have a significant strength. Besides, the Bollinger bands are also going parallel with each other, suggesting the token remains within a consolidated phase. 

Therefore, no major price movement can be expected from the Cardano price rally this week or until the upcoming Fed rates intensify the volatility of the market. However, this could be a short-lived rally, as the trade counts and active addresses remain stagnant around the lower range. Hence, the ADA price may break the support of the rising wedge and test the support of the Bollinger bands at around $0.78 and trigger a rebound towards the resistance zone between $0.93 and $0.98, reaching $1. 

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Trump sues New York Times for $15 billion

Trump sues New York Times for $15 billion

PANews reported on September 16 that according to CoinDesk, Donald Trump has filed a $15 billion defamation lawsuit against The New York Times, claiming that its reporting damaged his personal reputation, business, Truth Social and the $TRUMP crypto project.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.582+1.40%
Partager
PANews2025/09/16 22:08
Partager
Markets will watch Powell’s tone and yield curve to decide rate cut reaction

Markets will watch Powell’s tone and yield curve to decide rate cut reaction

The Federal Reserve’s big decision is coming on Wednesday, when Chair Jerome Powell will confirm if the US central bank has made its first interest rate cut since 2024. Futures markets have already priced in a 25 basis point reduction, which would bring the federal funds target range to between 4.00% and 4.25%.  In the […]
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0922+12.49%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/16 22:09
Partager
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001713+0.88%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
AaveToken
AAVE$292.9-1.44%
Partager
PANews2025/05/02 09:42
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Trump sues New York Times for $15 billion

Markets will watch Powell’s tone and yield curve to decide rate cut reaction

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Airwallex founder says it’s time to short Circle

Polygon schedules network upgrade to support growing demand for stablecoins