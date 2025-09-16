Cardano Price Forecast: Will ADA Hit $3 in the Next Bull Run, While This AI Token Promises 10,000% Returns?

Cardano (ADA) is again the target of the attention of analysts as the cryptocurrency looks at a breakout in the following market cycle. Following an almost three-year consolidation period, the asset is winding up in a long-term accumulation format that might propel it to the $3 level under momentum gains. As ADA gears up for a potentially significant rally, a new AI-driven token, Ozak AI (OZ), is attracting investors with the potential of huge returns.

Cardano's Technical Setup

ADA is presently averaging at a price of about $0.85, and the range between 0.60 and 0.85 is its demand zone. The weekly chart depicts that the accumulation pattern has been increasing with increasing support since 2022 and strong resistance at $1.20. Such a structure means that Cardano is squeezing before a major move.

Analysts project that in the event of ADA making a successful breakout above the $1.20 mark, the momentum may pick up pace, triggering a rapid rise to the first level of three, i.e., the last high point in the cycle. Provided that the alt season momentum persists, longer-term liquidity targets of $5 and $8 might be reached.

On the negative side, the inability to maintain the $0.60 level may prolong the consolidation period, and ADA may trade within its familiar range until the appearance of a new demand.

Ozak AI Presale Gathers Steam

As Cardano is forming a base, Ozak AI has been attracting investors as one of the busiest presales of 2025. OZ tokens are priced at $0.01 at the ongoing stage 5. As of now, over 873 million tokens have already been sold, which has raised over 2.9 million dollars. Premature sales have generated a sense of urgency, with every new stage raising the price by a token, giving investors who entered early greater potential returns.

If the project reaches its $1 target, early participants could see returns of up to 10,000%.

Technology and Ecosystem Growth

Ozak AI has come up with a fresh idea to amalgamate AI with blockchain to offer predictive intelligence with market insights. The Ozak Stream Network (OSN) supports real-time, cross-chain data streaming with ultra-low latency, allowing its Prediction Agents (PAs) to produce useful and accurate insights. The support of this infrastructure is a decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN), which is aimed at increasing the scalability, resilience, and security.

Other companies with which the project has established a partnership include Hive Intel, Weblume, and SINT, which have increased its presence in blockchain APIs, no-code application development, and cross-chain execution. New partnerships with Pyth Network and Dex3 are intended to combine high-fidelity data streams and on-chain intelligence and enhance the predictive qualities of Ozak AI.

In addition to technology, Ozak AI has spent on community development with a Rewards Hub of 1 million dollars. The adoption and use are further incentivized with participants being able to receive tokens of $OZ by completing simple quests, e.g., daily check-ins, wallet linking, and surveys.

Final Thoughts

Ozak AI presents an alternative type of opportunity, an early-stage initiative with high risks but with life-changing returns in the case of a successful completion of its $1 target.

For more information about Ozak AI, visit the links below:

Website: https://ozak.ai/

Twitter/X: https://x.com/OzakAGI

Telegram: https://t.me/OzakAGI

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.