Cardano Price Prediction: ADA & Remittix Top The Crypto Trending Charts This Week

2025/09/20 19:30
Cardano price prediction models are drawing attention this week as ADA hovers around $0.88 to $0.90, with momentum building at resistance zones and technical setups suggesting a possible breakout. 

Meanwhile, Remittix (RTX) is trending alongside Cardano, with many considering it a sharper utility play right now. Remittix is being mentioned heavily in market chatter this week as a crypto to watch above ADA in terms of growth potential, thanks to its product rollout, investor incentives, and security credentials.

ADA’s Setup in This Week’s Cardano Price Prediction

Cardano price prediction shows ADA trading in a consolidation pattern, holding around $0.87, with key resistance between $0.90-$0.95. Support lies near $0.82, where multiple moving averages, 20-day and 50-day EMA, are aligning to create a potential base for upward movement.

Short-term forecasters believe that if ADA breaks above $0.95, then a run toward $1.10 or higher becomes possible. There are warnings, though: if ADA falls below $0.82, that could signal weakness and risk a drop to $0.70 to $0.75 in adverse conditions.

Why Remittix is Outpacing ADA This Week

When comparing Remittix and ADA, Remittix is being viewed by many as having leverage that ADA might struggle to match in the near term.

The Remittix team is now fully verified by CertiK and is ranked number one among pre-launch tokens on CertiK’s Skynet platform. Also, the Remittix beta wallet is live now, allowing community testing across networks. 

Remittix has sold over 666 million tokens, is priced at $0.108 per token, and has raised over $26 million. On top of that, there is a 15% USDT referral program available daily, a $250,000 giveaway, and two centralized exchange listings already secured, with a third in view.

Here are aspects fueling Remittix’s outperformance narrative:

  • Direct crypto to bank transfers in 30+ countries
  • Audited by CertiK, built with trust and transparency
  • Mass market appeal beyond just the crypto crowd
  • Officially ranked #1 among pre-launch tokens
  • One of the few projects with product progress before TGE

These features being pushed in Cardano price prediction conversations give Remittix a distinct profile. For many, ADA represents stability and slower gains; Remittix offers the kind of incentives, velocity, and utility that could lead to steeper returns in shorter timeframes.

Remittix Rising While ADA Eyes Breakout

Cardano price prediction remains cautiously optimistic this week, with ADA needing to clear resistance around $0.90 to $0.95 to confirm the next leg of upside. 

Remittix is carving out attention by offering what many believe are higher growth levers: verified security, product launches, and strong incentives. For those watching the charts, Remittix may be the trending choice over ADA right now.

5 Best Crypto Investments for Small Budgets: Why Ozak Al at $0.012 Is the Hottest Pick Under $0.01

5 Best Crypto Investments for Small Budgets: Why Ozak Al at $0.012 Is the Hottest Pick Under $0.01

Ozak AI is another innovative AI-based crypto project that is rocking the market with the combination of AI and a DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network).
Coinbase’s CEO Armstrong Highlights Support for Crypto Clarity Act

Coinbase’s CEO Armstrong Highlights Support for Crypto Clarity Act

TLDR Coinbase plans to offer Bitcoin-backed credit cards with up to 4% rewards. The Crypto Clarity Act aims to clarify U.S. regulations for stablecoins and crypto. Coinbase is exploring stablecoin yield programs with returns up to 10%. Armstrong highlights the need for clear crypto laws to drive Coinbase’s growth. Coinbase’s CEO, Brian Armstrong, is optimistic [...] The post Coinbase’s CEO Armstrong Highlights Support for Crypto Clarity Act appeared first on CoinCentral.
Bitdeer's total Bitcoin holdings are approaching 2,000, with 99.5 BTC mined this week.

Bitdeer's total Bitcoin holdings are approaching 2,000, with 99.5 BTC mined this week.

PANews reported on September 20th that Bitdeer, a Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining company, released its latest Bitcoin holdings data on the X platform. As of September 19th, its total Bitcoin holdings had increased to 1,966.1 (Note: This number is pure holdings and does not include Bitcoin deposited by customers). In addition, its Bitcoin mining output this week was 99.5 BTC, but 69.0 BTC were sold during the same period.
