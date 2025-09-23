Cardano (ADA) will benefit from a potential 35% price appreciation as staking demand and network usage sustain its long-term trajectory. As ADA is a large-cap project with incremental returns, nevertheless, the upside could be limited in comparison to new tokens still within their initial growth cycle. Mutuum Finance (MUTM), is one such project that’s causing […]Cardano (ADA) will benefit from a potential 35% price appreciation as staking demand and network usage sustain its long-term trajectory. As ADA is a large-cap project with incremental returns, nevertheless, the upside could be limited in comparison to new tokens still within their initial growth cycle. Mutuum Finance (MUTM), is one such project that’s causing […]

Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Set for 35% Rise, While This $0.035 Crypto Could Rally Past $1 By 2026

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/09/23 02:30
1
1$0.009151-18.55%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.014376+29.61%
Capverse
CAP$0.14415-2.23%
Cardano
ADA$0.8237-6.82%

Cardano (ADA) will benefit from a potential 35% price appreciation as staking demand and network usage sustain its long-term trajectory. As ADA is a large-cap project with incremental returns, nevertheless, the upside could be limited in comparison to new tokens still within their initial growth cycle. Mutuum Finance (MUTM), is one such project that’s causing ripples with its DeFi lending-and-borrowing mechanism. 

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is gaining tremendous momentum, already in presale Phase 6 at $0.035. The presale has raised over $16.15 million and has over 16,470 coin holders. With its cheaper and utility-oriented model, Mutuum Finance has a far greater chance of rallying to above $1 by 2026, meaning that it is a great option for investors seeking higher returns.

Cardano Trades At Around $0.89 with Resistance Ahead

Cardano (ADA) is trading at around $0.89, experiencing a consolidation period as market participants watch it grow its ecosystem and staking statistics. Though recent updates and staking requirements are providing backing, ADA is backed with support in the $0.90–$1.00 region, and its staggering market capitalization appears to limit heavy short-term moves. Still, its steady progress keeps hopes reasonably positive. Others however point out that smaller presale coins like MUTM may offer relatively greater upside in certain circumstances.

Mutuum Finance Presale Success

Mutuum Finance is currently in presale stage 6 where they have their token on sale at $0.035. The campaign has been moving very quickly and the investors have already raised more than $16.15 million. The project looks to launch a USD-pegged stablecoin on the Ethereum blockchain to lock in long-term value and get paid easily.

Mutuum Finance is a general-purpose utility two-sided lending DeFi that is useful both to lenders and borrowers. The model has both Peer-to-Peer (P2P) and Peer-to-Contract (P2C) types. The model is scalable and resistant to manipulation, and it may be used by retail investors or institutional investors.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) possesses strong risk controls protocol security-focused at all levels. The protocol is equally strong on under-collateralized and over-lending over-collateralization liquidation. Mutuum Finance accomplishes this by means of cascading Loan-to-Value ratios, liquidity, liquidation fees, and reserve factors hedging and insuring the liquidity of the platform in all market conditions.

Interest charged by MUTM is variable and much lower compared to liquidity management. One of the applications in the marketplace is variable interest lending: excess funds will start lending at subnormal interest rates and liquidity deficit will be charged extra fees to allow payment of the loan and new deposits. It implies the borrowers can obtain fixed rate lending in borrowing and at a desired rate over the variable one and only for the very liquid collateral.

Continued growth via staking, token purchase, and exchange listing is one of the long-term objectives of Mutuum Finance. It currently has  a $100,000 giveaway and will reward to 10 people $10,000 MUTM each as well.

The Next Crypto to Hit $1

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is quickly picking up steam as investors look beyond large-cap plays like Cardano (ADA). At $0.035 in Phase 6 today, MUTM has already seen $16.15M with 16,470+ holders, showing rapid adoption. Since ADA is valued at nearly $0.89 with only 35% room to grow, MUTM’s lower ceiling and utility-driven architecture have plenty of room to grow, analysts suggest that it can rally as high as $1 by 2026. With a USD pegged stablecoin, both P2C and P2P lending approach, sound risk management, and $100K giveaway, Mutuum Finance has everything, innovation, security, and huge return potential. Buy tokens today before the next presale price hike.

For more information regarding Mutuum Finance (MUTM) please use the following links:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected

Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected

The post Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell talks to reporters following the regular Federal Open Market Committee meetings at the Fed on July 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images The Federal Reserve is projecting only one rate cut in 2026, fewer than expected, according to its median projection. The central bank’s so-called dot plot, which shows 19 individual members’ expectations anonymously, indicated a median estimate of 3.4% for the federal funds rate at the end of 2026. That compares to a median estimate of 3.6% for the end of this year following two expected cuts on top of Wednesday’s reduction. A single quarter-point reduction next year is significantly more conservative than current market pricing. Traders are currently pricing in at two to three more rate cuts next year, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool, updated shortly after the decision. The gauge uses prices on 30-day fed funds futures contracts to determine market-implied odds for rate moves. Here are the Fed’s latest targets from 19 FOMC members, both voters and nonvoters: Zoom In IconArrows pointing outwards The forecasts, however, showed a large difference of opinion with two voting members seeing as many as four cuts. Three officials penciled in three rate reductions next year. “Next year’s dot plot is a mosaic of different perspectives and is an accurate reflection of a confusing economic outlook, muddied by labor supply shifts, data measurement concerns, and government policy upheaval and uncertainty,” said Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management. The central bank has two policy meetings left for the year, one in October and one in December. Economic projections from the Fed saw slightly faster economic growth in 2026 than was projected in June, while the outlook for inflation was updated modestly higher for next year. There’s a lot of uncertainty…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08449-4.11%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017383-2.75%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:59
Partager
Peso in Freefall: U.S. Lifeline While Argentina Turns to Crypto

Peso in Freefall: U.S. Lifeline While Argentina Turns to Crypto

Argentina’s economic storm shows no signs of easing. The peso is in a tailspin, investor confidence is evaporating, and President Javier Milei’s credibility is fraying after a bruising election setback. Into this crisis steps Washington, offering a financial backstop. But while Wall Street might breathe easier, the Bitcoin crowd isn’t buying it.
Threshold
T$0.01538-5.58%
Union
U$0.010423-15.73%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01534-4.89%
Partager
Brave Newcoin2025/09/23 03:30
Partager
Crypto.com Data Leak Revealed: Hidden Attack Exposed by Bloomberg

Crypto.com Data Leak Revealed: Hidden Attack Exposed by Bloomberg

Bloomberg exposes Crypto.com’s 2023 user data leak. The perpetrators used phishing to access employee accounts, compromising privacy. A data breach that occurred in 2023 at Crypto.com compromised the personal information of its users, according to a disclosure by Bloomberg.  The hacking was planned by a well-known hacker organization known as Scattered Spider.  This team was […] The post Crypto.com Data Leak Revealed: Hidden Attack Exposed by Bloomberg appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017383-2.75%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01954-14.74%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000561-9.36%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/23 03:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected

Peso in Freefall: U.S. Lifeline While Argentina Turns to Crypto

Crypto.com Data Leak Revealed: Hidden Attack Exposed by Bloomberg

Price Predictions 9/22: BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB, SOL, DOGE, ADA

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds