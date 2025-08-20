Cardano Price Prediction as Cryptos Crash: What’s Happening?

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 19:03
NEAR
NEAR$2.466-1.90%
Mode Network
MODE$0.001839-5.15%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09859-0.96%
Capverse
CAP$0.06572+0.75%
Movement
MOVE$0.1263-4.46%

Market Overview: Crypto Crash Intensifies

The broader crypto market is sliding sharply, with most major coins losing ground in the past 24 hours. Heavy liquidations and weaker risk appetite have triggered a wave of selling pressure, erasing recent gains. This downturn comes at a time when investors are closely monitoring macroeconomic conditions, leaving digital assets exposed to further downside volatility.

Screenshot 2025-08-20 133329.png

Top cryptos by market cap – coinmarketcap

EU CPI Inflation Holds at 2%

Fresh data from the European Union shows CPI inflation holding steady at 2%, right in line with expectations. While this signals stability on paper, markets reacted with caution. Traders interpret the reading as a sign that the European Central Bank may not accelerate rate cuts, keeping financial conditions tight. This hesitation is weighing heavily on risk assets, including cryptocurrencies.

Cardano Price Analysis (ADA/USD)

$Cardano has not been spared from the sell-off. Based on the 4H chart, ADA has pulled back toward the $0.84–$0.85 zone, a key support level that will determine the next move.

ADAUSD_2025-08-20_13-19-03.png

ADA/USD 4-hours chart – TradingView

Support Levels:

  • $0.8475 immediate support
  • $0.8226 (200 SMA) as stronger technical support
  • $0.7203 as a deeper downside target if bearish momentum continues

Resistance Levels:

  • $0.9073 (50 SMA) is the nearest resistance
  • A breakout above could retest $0.95–$1.00

Technical Indicators:

  • RSI near 44 — approaching oversold but still room for more downside
  • Strong bearish candles suggest sellers remain in control

Cardano Price Prediction: Can ADA Hold the Line?

Cardano’s near-term prediction depends on whether bulls can defend the $0.82–$0.85 support. A rebound from here could restore momentum toward $0.90–$1.00, while a breakdown below $0.82 risks a slide toward $0.72.

With the entire crypto market in correction mode and macroeconomic uncertainty rising, ADA’s short-term path remains volatile. Traders should keep a close eye on the broader market sentiment, as external factors will likely dictate the next move.

 

$ADA, $BTC, $ETH, $XRP, $SOL, $DOGE

Source: https://cryptoticker.io/en/cardano-price-prediction-as-cryptos-crash-whats-happening/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Funds are mainly concentrated in RWA, payment and infra; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completed the fundraising of US$222 million for its second fund.
SEED
SEED$0.001036+0.58%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000076-3.79%
FUND
FUND$0.0246--%
Partager
PANews2025/05/05 11:31
Partager
Ukraine’s cyberpolice extradited crypto criminal from FBI’s international wanted list to the US

Ukraine’s cyberpolice extradited crypto criminal from FBI’s international wanted list to the US

The Cyberpolice Department of the National Police of Ukraine announced the detention in Kyiv of a 33-year-old foreigner wanted by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for large-scale cyber attacks. According to the law enforcement agency, the detainee was one of the key members of an international hacker group that caused more than UAH […] Сообщение Ukraine’s cyberpolice extradited crypto criminal from FBI’s international wanted list to the US появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Moonveil
MORE$0.10012+0.84%
CyberConnect
CYBER$2.2154-4.92%
Partager
Incrypted2025/06/19 15:11
Partager
Cardano & Chainlink Can’t Keep Up, Remittix (RTX) Just Became the $20M PayFi Phenomenon

Cardano & Chainlink Can’t Keep Up, Remittix (RTX) Just Became the $20M PayFi Phenomenon

ADA struggles near $1, LINK remains 54% off ATH, yet Remittix secures $20M and PayFi buzz, with analysts eyeing 100x growth in this bull cycle.
NEAR
NEAR$2.455-2.42%
Threshold
T$0.01585-3.41%
Chainlink
LINK$24.98+1.66%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/08/20 20:20
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Ukraine’s cyberpolice extradited crypto criminal from FBI’s international wanted list to the US

Cardano & Chainlink Can’t Keep Up, Remittix (RTX) Just Became the $20M PayFi Phenomenon

Trump-Connected Thumzup Media Dives Into Crypto Mining With Dogehash Deal

Solana and ADA Consolidate While Rollblock’s Presale Momentum Accelerates