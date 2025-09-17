Cardano Price Prediction; Avalanche (AVAX) Latest News & Which Crypto Is New Investors’ Favourite This Month?

Alongside Avalanche (AVAX), ADA is being closely watched by analysts tracking large-cap Layer 1s ahead of Q4. Meanwhile, early-stage coins like Layer Brett (LBRETT) are gaining traction among retail traders due to strong presale momentum and staking rewards. Let’s explore the latest from Cardano, AVAX, and why LBRETT is trending as a top pick for new investors.

Cardano price outlook: ADA shows progress, but market hype remains elsewhere

Cardano price is currently around $0.87, showing a decent rebound from earlier 2025 lows. The network has made important upgrades this year, with Hydra and Mithril improving scalability and making Cardano more efficient for users and developers alike.

Despite these technical wins, ADA still hasn’t captured the kind of momentum seen in other corners of the market — especially meme coins and tokens tied to viral narratives. While the core community remains active, and staking participation is strong, the wider crypto crowd is still hesitant. Many traders are waiting for a clear breakout above $1.00, which could shift sentiment and bring more eyes back to Cardano.

Until then, the price action is expected to stay in a range between $0.82 and $0.96, with developers continuing to build in the background. Cardano remains a fundamentally strong asset, but right now it’s not leading the hype cycle.

Avalanche (AVAX): Solid foundation, but momentum is cooling

Avalanche (AVAX) is trading near $30, and while it’s far off its all-time highs, it’s still viewed as one of the stronger Layer 1 networks. Its key innovation, custom Subnets — gives developers the ability to launch purpose-built blockchains, something that’s proven useful for gaming and enterprise projects.

However, AVAX is facing the same challenge as many Layer 1s: staying relevant during a time when investor attention is focused on newer, flashier coins. DeFi activity on Avalanche has slowed, and daily transaction volume has yet to recover to levels seen in previous bull runs.

Still, Avalanche is far from inactive. The ecosystem is growing, and developer engagement remains steady. But from a short-term trading standpoint, many feel AVAX is more of a slow burner than a fast mover. It could perform well over the long term, but traders chasing fast gains are currently looking elsewhere.

Layer Brett: The crypto new investors are betting on

While ADA and AVAX focus on long-term infrastructure, Layer Brett (LBRETT) is tapping into the current wave of meme coin speculation — with actual tech behind it. Built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, Layer Brett offers fast, low-fee transactions and smart contract support — two things missing from most meme tokens.

Priced at a fixed $0.0058 during presale, LBRETT has already raised over $3.7 million. What’s driving the excitement? A live staking system with 700%+ APY, a capped supply of 10 billion tokens, and a no-KYC model that allows staking through MetaMask or Trust Wallet.

The roadmap includes gamified staking, NFT features, multichain compatibility, and a $1 million community giveaway. Early adopters are calling it a “next Shiba Inu” moment, combining viral appeal with technical credibility.

Final thought: ADA and AVAX show strength, but LBRETT captures retail buzz

Cardano and AVAX continue to offer long-term value in the Layer 1 race, but their upside may be more gradual. In contrast, Layer Brett is becoming the top choice among new investors this month due to its low entry price, strong staking mechanics, and growing social momentum.

As capital flows into riskier assets, LBRETT may be positioned perfectly for a viral run into Q4.

Presale: LayerBrett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

