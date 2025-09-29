Cardano Price Prediction: Can ADA Gain 25% or Is Another Crypto Outpacing It Before October 2025?

Cardano (ADA) is showing steady momentum as experts have predicted up to 25% growth in October 2025, but Muttuum Finance a new altcoin could catch up with it. Mutuum Finance (MUTM), is currently in presale phase 6 for $0.035. The phase has sold more than 50% of its allocation and raised more than $16.5 million. It has already accumulated more than 16,620 holders, which is a reflection of strong investor confidence.

Contrary to Cardano (ADA), whose growth is tied to broader ecosystem advancements, Mutuum Finance unites real utility with innovative DeFi features, including peer-to-peer and peer-to-contract lending, staking rewards, and rigorous security audits. For those investors seeking outsized returns and a next-generation DeFi play, Mutuum Finance is becoming an upstart challenger that can stand on an even par with well-established cryptocurrencies like Cardano.

Cardano Under Growing Pressure Despite Whale Sell-Offs

Less than weeks after Cardano’s ADA jumped briefly above $0.90, the asset’s momentum has reversed nearly brutally, falling to around $0.78, a 15% decline in a single week. One crypto analyst has noted, the recent drop below the key $0.80 threshold could render any dreams of a 25% recovery to $0.95 useless, and raise question marks over the short-term outlook for ADA.

Contributing to the bearish sentiment, large investors have reportedly offloaded 160 million ADA in the space of 96 hours, a move not only reflective of fading confidence, but which also risks fuelling further price drops by adding yet more supply into the system.

Presale Mania and Investor Sentiment

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is back in the news as Stage 6 of its presale gathers unstoppable pace. Tokens are selling at $0.035, a 16.17% increase from the previous round. Interest from investors has been astounding, with over 16,620 investors onboarding over $16.5 million, signaling rising confidence in the project’s future and long-term vision.

In its quest for greater platform security, Mutuum Finance has introduced a $50,000 USDT Bug Bounty Program, inviting security researchers and developers to find vulnerabilities. Found bugs are classified according to four severity levels, critical, major, minor, and low, to ensure thorough coverage of the possible risks and further strengthen user confidence.

Security design of the protocol is designed to favor users across levels. It is compatible with collateral ratios, lending caps, and deposit caps being set, leading to a stable and controlled lending environment. Undercollateralized positions are handled efficiently using incentivized liquidations incorporating penalty mechanisms and remediation charges to stabilize the system.

Collateral efficiency is optimized by closely managed Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratios, particularly in high-collateral lending. A buffer reserve protects against market instability, with surplus reserves being deployed strategically in risky assets to offset fluctuations and ensure system stability.

DeFi Lending Simplified

Mutuum Finance is building a next-gen lending platform that enables lenders and borrowers both. Enabling Peer-to-Peer (P2P) and Peer-to-Contract (P2C) lending models, the platform is highly scalable, tamper-proof, and open to retail investors and institutional players alike.

Differing from the traditional DeFi protocols, Mutuum Finance is also providing early adopters with a $100,000 giveaway, where 10 members will get $10,000 each in MUTM tokens. This not only encourages early adoption but also aligns with the mission of the platform to build an open, transparent, and inclusive financial system.

By offering significant returns to lenders and borrowers, Mutuum Finance is further proving itself to be a revolutionary force in the world of DeFi, one that prioritizes security, efficiency, and equitable access for all participants in the market.

Where Cardano could earn a 25% return by October 2025, Mutuum Finance is picking up significantly more pace. With more than $16.5 million raised, 16,620+ investors, and tokens selling at $0.035 in a 50% sold-out presale stage 6, MUTM pairs true DeFi usefulness with next-gen security and high growth potential. With its novel lending strategy and solid fundamentals, it is one of the leading coins to beat ADA over the coming months. Get in on the Mutuum Finance presale today to lock in your early bird seat.

