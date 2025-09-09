Cardano Price Prediction: Could ADA Price Drop Under $0.25 In 2026 As Investors Rush To Snap Up $LBRETT

Par : Coindoo
2025/09/09 23:29
SNAP
SNAP$0.000004369+1.39%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0277+1.53%
Cardano
ADA$0.8613-0.45%

Currently consolidating in the range around $0.822, ADA has had little gains in 2025. Meanwhile, crypto investors seeking high growth opportunities are accumulating positions at Layer Brett. Its presale has achieved a record-breaking $3 million in funding, showing investors’ current urge.

Why Investors are rushing towards Layer Brett

The Layer Brett meme coin has gained attention from investors who traditionally choose the Cardano platform. The uniqueness of the project comes from its Layer 2 roots in a market rifled with congested networks.

Its parent ecosystem boasts up to 10,000 transactions per second, ultra-low fees of $0.0001, and instant staking opportunities. Such utility makes Layer Brett faster, cheaper, and more practical than many large-cap tokens weighed down by size and slow innovation.

Beyond this superiority, Layer Brett offers investors the opportunity to earn passive income. Early buyers of Layer Brett token can earn hyper-incentivized rewards, with APYs trending around 900%. Compare that to the modest staking yields from ADA (3 to 5%), and the opportunity is obvious.

Price action support a 100x Layer Brett price prediction

A 100x prediction for Layer Brett may sound ambitious, but analysts argue it is realistic. Several indicators and market conditions reinforce this outlook. Layer Brett’s momentum  is increasing by the second and with hype comes volatility.

The presale has already pulled in more than 5,000 investors, and online buzz is accelerating across Telegram and X. Such kind of momentum, which parallels Pepe coin’s early success in 2023, is hard to ignore. Its presale price has already increased from $0.004 to $0.0055, delivering early birds a 37% gain.

Analysts now point to a potential 100x rally, built on both hype and substance.

Cardano price prediction: Whale selling pressure could be part of a bigger trend

After surging alongside top altcoins to highs of $1.23 in December 2024, Cardano has found it hard to regain momentum. Both institutional and retail sentiment are allowing bears to push ADA below $0.8 and to the $0.50 support level.

Whale action, in particular, is raising concerns for investors. According to crypto analyst Ali Martinez, Cardano whales offloaded 50 million ADA in September. Such large-scale sell-offs often pressure the market, and in the case of ADA, it coincided with a dip toward the $0.80 level.

With such a sell-off, traders remained cautious of potential downside tests near $0.7–$0.6 in Cardano price action. For certain, if the selling pressure continues, ADA could fall below the support level around $0.55. Some analysts even say that once this zone is breached, it could unlock a price fall below $0.25.

Conclusion

Layer Brett is shaping up to be a stronger long-term performer than Cardano. The Cardano price prediction instills caution, but Layer Brett’s presale is moving at rapid momentum. For early birds looking to capture early-stage gains, Layer Brett at $0.0055 offers one of the most compelling opportunities of the year.

Layer Brett is in presale now, but it’s moving fast. Get in early, stake while rewards are high, and don’t miss your shot at the next 100x crypto.  

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Cardano Price Prediction: Could ADA Price Drop Under $0.25 In 2026 As Investors Rush To Snap Up $LBRETT appeared first on Coindoo.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

PANews reported on June 19 that Microsoft (MSFT.O) is ready to abandon high-stakes negotiations with OpenAI on the future of its alliance, according to the Financial Times. The report quoted
READY
READY$0.003286+0.12%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0832-14.84%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12167-14.89%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 07:31
Partager
Could A Dogecoin ETF Be Launched This Week? This Expert Thinks So

Could A Dogecoin ETF Be Launched This Week? This Expert Thinks So

The cryptocurrency market is closely watching Dogecoin this week as Nate Geraci, chairman and president of The ETF Store, says the first Dogecoin ETF could launch very soon, possibly within days. Meanwhile, market analyst Javon Marks predicts that the memecoin could be on the edge of a massive rally, which may bring huge gains of more than 860 percent for holders.  First Dogecoin ETF Could Arrive This Week Nate Geraci shared his view on X that the first Dogecoin ETF appears likely to launch this week. He pointed to the REX-Osprey DOGE ETF, which will trade under the ticker symbol $DOJE. Geraci told followers to “get ready,” and he added that he thinks the next two months for crypto ETFs will be “wild.” His words suggest that not only Dogecoin but also other crypto funds could be part of a very active period in the ETF space. Related Reading: Ethereum Price To Clear $5,000 If This Level Is Broken ETF provider REX Shares also confirmed the REX-Osprey DOGE ETF. The company announced that $DOJE is coming soon and will be the first ETF to give investors direct exposure to Dogecoin’s performance. For fans of the iconic memecoin, this means there will be a new and regulated way to invest in DOGE without holding the coin directly. The ETF filing with the U.S. SEC, which includes a prospectus for the offering, confirms that the plan is official and already moving forward, making Geraci’s comments about an ETF launch this week more realistic. If it goes live, the Dogecoin ETF will join the growing list of crypto ETFs already on the market, but it will stand out as the first dedicated to DOGE. Analyst Predicts A 860% Surge In The Dogecoin Price While news about a Dogecoin ETF is making waves, market analyst Javon Marks has put forward an even more dramatic outlook for the coin’s price. Based on his review, he believes the coin could rise more than 860% from its current levels. His price target is about $2.28, though he added that the move could even go much higher. Related Reading: Chainlink Integration Brings Shiba Inu Into New Crosschain Market — What You Should Know Marks explained that Dogecoin’s earlier cycles have shown a pattern of big rallies, and the current setup is similar. That is why he thinks a near 10X rally could be looming in the future. In the past, the memecoin often spent long stretches moving sideways and building strength before breaking out into significant gains. Marks sees the same type of structure now, which is why he believes another large rally may be starting. With the possibility of the first Dogecoin ETF launching this week and a well-known analyst suggesting massive price growth, the coin is once again at the center of attention in the crypto market. Investors are now watching both the ETF decision and the price charts to see if these bold calls will become reality. Featured image from DALL.E, chart from TradingView.com
NEAR
NEAR$2.654+3.30%
Union
U$0.00991-1.09%
Waves
WAVES$1.1163-0.71%
Partager
NewsBTC2025/09/09 23:00
Partager
James Wynn displaced as Hyperliquid’s biggest loser

James Wynn displaced as Hyperliquid’s biggest loser

A crypto trader identified by the wallet address “0xa523” has overtaken James Wynn as Hyperliquid’s largest losing whale, suffering more than $40 million in losses in less than a month, according to blockchain data tracked by Lookonchain on analytics platform Hyperdash. According to stats on the Hyperdash screenshot shared by Lookonchain on X Tuesday, 0xa523 […]
Moonveil
MORE$0.10042+0.76%
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0.000355+6.00%
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0.0007612-13.92%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/09 23:09
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

Could A Dogecoin ETF Be Launched This Week? This Expert Thinks So

James Wynn displaced as Hyperliquid’s biggest loser

Solana holding key support: breakout likely if bulls step in

Strategic Bitcoin Purchase: Hong Kong’s Boyaa Interactive Commits $50.7M