Cardano Price Prediction: Could ADA Price Hit $10 Before 2028?

Cardano is back in the headlines, pushing past $0.90 and turning heads. After months in the $0.70-$0.80 range, ADA has gained enough strength to test resistance zones that once seemed out of reach. Right now, analysts are predicting lofty gains, and for many investors, the real question remains: Can Cardano price attain double figures by 2028? Can the technical breakouts, strong accumulation and ecosystem developments translate to something big for Cardano? Let’s find out.

ADA Bull Flag Breakout Points Toward Multi-Dollar Targets

Cardano price analysis. Source: X/Ali Martinez

ADA is trading near $0.90, having climbed steadily from mid-summer lows. Analysts are watching resistance at $1.15-$1.25 closely. These levels acted as barriers during previous rallies and have returned as key decision points. A clean weekly close above that zone could create a foundation for higher targets. The current pattern points first to $2.47, which aligns with the 0.786 Fibonacci retracement of past cycles.

If buyer demand holds and volume backs it, the next absolute ceiling becomes $5.00. From today’s price, that implies more than 5x upside just to reach $5. Whales are engaging. On-chain data shows large addresses increasing holdings. Exchange outflows suggest ADA tokens are staying with holders rather than circulating. That kind of accumulation reduces liquid supply, making upward breaks more likely when they happen.

Still, the $1.15 zone must flip convincingly. Failure to sustain gains above $0.94-$0.96 support could bring back pressure, pulling ADA back toward $0.60-$0.80 territory. That’s the risk path. But if $1.15 breaks and ADA holds above it, doors open toward $1.50-$1.80 short term, then $2.47, then $5.00 in a favorable market environment.

