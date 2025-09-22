The latest Cardano price prediction has left investors questioning whether ADA can finally climb back above the $1 threshold. Despite steady progress on upgrades and adoption, the token has struggled to live up to the expectations set during the last bull run. While Cardano continues to be one of the most followed Layer 1 blockchains, […] The post Cardano Price Prediction: Is This New Ethereum Layer 2 Token The Real Reason ADA Can’t Break $1? appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.The latest Cardano price prediction has left investors questioning whether ADA can finally climb back above the $1 threshold. Despite steady progress on upgrades and adoption, the token has struggled to live up to the expectations set during the last bull run. While Cardano continues to be one of the most followed Layer 1 blockchains, […] The post Cardano Price Prediction: Is This New Ethereum Layer 2 Token The Real Reason ADA Can’t Break $1? appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Cardano Price Prediction: Is This New Ethereum Layer 2 Token The Real Reason ADA Can’t Break $1?

Par : LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/22 22:30
The latest Cardano price prediction has left investors questioning whether ADA can finally climb back above the $1 threshold. Despite steady progress on upgrades and adoption, the token has struggled to live up to the expectations set during the last bull run. While Cardano continues to be one of the most followed Layer 1 blockchains, newer Ethereum Layer 2 projects like Layer Brett (LBRETT) are beginning to grab more attention, raising the possibility that capital is shifting away from ADA.

Cardano’s uphill battle with $1 resistance

Cardano (ADA) has long been viewed as one of the more ambitious projects in the crypto world, thanks to its careful, research-driven approach. Over the years, the network has introduced smart contracts, scaling upgrades, and new DeFi applications, building a strong reputation for security and sustainability. These efforts have kept Cardano relevant, but price performance has lagged behind the optimism of its community.

Currently, ADA trades around $0.88, which has become a sticking point for holders waiting for a breakout. The $1 mark now acts as a psychological ceiling, and despite solid fundamentals, ADA has struggled to clear it in 2025. Analysts believe that ADA could climb toward $5 by 2026 if adoption grows, particularly in DeFi and governance. Still, compared to smaller-cap tokens, Cardano looks less likely to deliver the explosive returns that many traders are chasing in the new cycle.

Layer Brett’s presale momentum

At the same time, Layer Brett (LBRETT) has been building serious buzz in presale circles. It’s an Ethereum Layer 2 project that combines the viral energy of meme coins with the speed and affordability of modern scaling solutions. By processing transactions quickly and at a fraction of Ethereum’s usual cost, while still being secured by the mainnet, Layer Brett has attracted attention as more than just another hype-driven token.

The presale has already raised over $3.9 million, with tokens priced at $0.0058. Investors have the option to stake their purchases immediately, with rewards sitting at roughly 665% APY. Early stakers benefit from the highest yields, which are expected to taper as more participants join. This setup has fueled urgency and helped Layer Brett stand out during its early growth phase.

The project isn’t stopping at staking alone. Its roadmap includes NFT integrations, gamified reward features, and a $1 million giveaway aimed at strengthening community adoption. Combined with a fixed supply of 10 billion tokens and transparent tokenomics, these elements give Layer Brett the appearance of a meme coin that could sustain momentum well beyond its presale. For many traders, this blend of utility and culture is what makes $LBRETT one of the most exciting early-stage opportunities in 2025.

Final thought

The Cardano price prediction continues to highlight ADA’s potential for steady growth, but its struggle to reclaim $1 shows the limitations of large-cap tokens. For traders seeking faster-moving opportunities, Layer Brett (LBRETT) is offering low entry prices, strong staking rewards, and a growing presale that has already captured millions in contributions. With hype building and utility baked into its design, it may represent the kind of opportunity that ADA holders once hoped for in past cycles.

Presale: LayerBrett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
