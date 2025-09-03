Cardano Price Prediction: Midnight’s NIGHT Token Airdrop Starts Now – Are You Eligible for the Biggest Free Crypto of 2025?

The long-awaited Midnight (NIGHT) airdrop has officially begun – a major event that could shake up the current Cardano price prediction.This isn’t just another free token. Midnight is Cardano’s new privacy-focused sidechain, built to enable anonymous transactions and smart contract deployment for sensitive, real-world applications like medical records, financial data, and identity systems.With the Token […]

The post Cardano Price Prediction: Midnight's NIGHT Token Airdrop Starts Now – Are You Eligible for the Biggest Free Crypto of 2025? appeared first on Cryptonews.

Ether Machine: treasury at 495,362 ETH towards the IPO

U.S. manufacturing has contracted for six consecutive months as of August 2025

FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

