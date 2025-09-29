The post Cardano Price Prediction, Pi Network News and Why Layer Brett Is Tipped For 20x Gains In Q4 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market is heading into the final stretch of 2025 with strong momentum, and traders are weighing up where to place their bets. Large-cap tokens like Cardano remain popular for stability, while Pi Network is making headlines as it moves closer to exchange listings. At the same time, new presale projects such as Layer Brett (LBRETT) are creating excitement, with analysts highlighting the possibility of 20x gains before the year ends. Cardano price prediction looks steady but capped Cardano (ADA) has long been known for its careful approach to development. Unlike some competitors that launch upgrades quickly, ADA has focused on peer-reviewed research and a slower rollout of features like smart contracts, scaling tools, and DeFi integrations. This strategy has built trust among its community, which remains one of the most loyal in crypto. Still, when it comes to the Cardano Price Prediction, expectations remain modest compared to what newer coins can offer. ADA is currently trading around $0.79, far below its 2021 peak. Analysts suggest that in the next cycle, it could realistically push into the $1.50 to $2 range if adoption of its ecosystem keeps expanding. That would be a solid return for long-term holders, but the scale of gains is far smaller than the explosive multiples traders seek in smaller-cap tokens. This gap in upside is one reason why many investors are diversifying into presale opportunities. Pi Network news draws fresh attention Another name making noise in 2025 is Pi Network. Long controversial due to its unique mobile mining model and years of limited functionality, Pi has finally begun moving toward greater accessibility. Recent news around potential exchange listings has reignited debate, with supporters seeing it as the start of mainstream adoption. Pi Network’s appeal lies in its massive community. Tens of millions of users have… The post Cardano Price Prediction, Pi Network News and Why Layer Brett Is Tipped For 20x Gains In Q4 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market is heading into the final stretch of 2025 with strong momentum, and traders are weighing up where to place their bets. Large-cap tokens like Cardano remain popular for stability, while Pi Network is making headlines as it moves closer to exchange listings. At the same time, new presale projects such as Layer Brett (LBRETT) are creating excitement, with analysts highlighting the possibility of 20x gains before the year ends. Cardano price prediction looks steady but capped Cardano (ADA) has long been known for its careful approach to development. Unlike some competitors that launch upgrades quickly, ADA has focused on peer-reviewed research and a slower rollout of features like smart contracts, scaling tools, and DeFi integrations. This strategy has built trust among its community, which remains one of the most loyal in crypto. Still, when it comes to the Cardano Price Prediction, expectations remain modest compared to what newer coins can offer. ADA is currently trading around $0.79, far below its 2021 peak. Analysts suggest that in the next cycle, it could realistically push into the $1.50 to $2 range if adoption of its ecosystem keeps expanding. That would be a solid return for long-term holders, but the scale of gains is far smaller than the explosive multiples traders seek in smaller-cap tokens. This gap in upside is one reason why many investors are diversifying into presale opportunities. Pi Network news draws fresh attention Another name making noise in 2025 is Pi Network. Long controversial due to its unique mobile mining model and years of limited functionality, Pi has finally begun moving toward greater accessibility. Recent news around potential exchange listings has reignited debate, with supporters seeing it as the start of mainstream adoption. Pi Network’s appeal lies in its massive community. Tens of millions of users have…

Cardano Price Prediction, Pi Network News and Why Layer Brett Is Tipped For 20x Gains In Q4

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 01:44
Pi Network
PI$0.26515+13.61%
WHY
WHY$0.0000000258-10.69%
Solayer
LAYER$0.2824-1.49%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02058-2.64%
COM
COM$0.006754+0.86%

The crypto market is heading into the final stretch of 2025 with strong momentum, and traders are weighing up where to place their bets. Large-cap tokens like Cardano remain popular for stability, while Pi Network is making headlines as it moves closer to exchange listings. At the same time, new presale projects such as Layer Brett (LBRETT) are creating excitement, with analysts highlighting the possibility of 20x gains before the year ends.

Cardano price prediction looks steady but capped

Cardano (ADA) has long been known for its careful approach to development. Unlike some competitors that launch upgrades quickly, ADA has focused on peer-reviewed research and a slower rollout of features like smart contracts, scaling tools, and DeFi integrations. This strategy has built trust among its community, which remains one of the most loyal in crypto.

Still, when it comes to the Cardano Price Prediction, expectations remain modest compared to what newer coins can offer. ADA is currently trading around $0.79, far below its 2021 peak. Analysts suggest that in the next cycle, it could realistically push into the $1.50 to $2 range if adoption of its ecosystem keeps expanding. That would be a solid return for long-term holders, but the scale of gains is far smaller than the explosive multiples traders seek in smaller-cap tokens. This gap in upside is one reason why many investors are diversifying into presale opportunities.

Pi Network news draws fresh attention

Another name making noise in 2025 is Pi Network. Long controversial due to its unique mobile mining model and years of limited functionality, Pi has finally begun moving toward greater accessibility. Recent news around potential exchange listings has reignited debate, with supporters seeing it as the start of mainstream adoption.

Pi Network’s appeal lies in its massive community. Tens of millions of users have engaged with the app since launch, even before the token was fully tradeable. That reach could give it a strong foundation if liquidity arrives through proper exchange support.

Why traders are turning to Layer Brett

While Cardano offers steady growth and Pi Network works to prove its potential, Layer Brett (LBRETT) is generating the kind of hype typically reserved for early-stage meme coins with real technical backing. Built on Ethereum Layer 2, it combines fast, low-cost transactions with the security of Ethereum’s base chain. This foundation gives it more credibility than projects that lean only on meme culture.

The presale has already pulled in more than $4 million, with tokens priced at $0.0058. Over 9,000 holders have joined, and staking rewards above 625 percent APY are giving early adopters a strong incentive to stay engaged. While these yields will taper as more participants enter, the early numbers show strong community momentum.

Beyond staking, the roadmap outlines NFT integrations, gamified community rewards, and a $1 million giveaway aimed at keeping users active well after launch. Analysts have compared its mix of scalability and culture to a blend of Dogecoin’s energy with Solana’s speed, a combination that could make it one of the standout meme coins of the coming year. If adoption keeps growing, forecasts of 20x gains in Q4 do not look out of reach.

Final thoughts

Cardano remains a reliable Layer 1 with long-term potential, and Pi Network has managed to capture attention again with its latest developments. But it is Layer Brett that many traders are watching most closely right now. With a strong presale, thousands of holders already onboard, and staking rewards fueling early momentum, it is being tipped as one of the best opportunities heading into Q4 2025. For those seeking higher multiples beyond what ADA or Pi can deliver, LBRETT is emerging as the token to watch.

Presale: LayerBrett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

Source: https://www.livebitcoinnews.com/cardano-price-prediction-pi-network-news-and-why-layer-brett-is-tipped-for-20x-gains-in-q4/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

What if the next meme coin wasn’t just about culture but also structure? It’s the question many investors ask as meme coin volatility rises. Communities demand more than hype, and the search for the Top New cryptos to join now is heating up. In the past 24 hours, Solana fell 0.75% to $236.52 while Polkadot […] Continue Reading: SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now
Threshold
T$0.01281-1.68%
Solana
SOL$194.65-3.32%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$48.08+0.67%
Partager
2025/09/18 05:15
Ethereum Price Prediction: Can ETH Hit $6K While MoonBull Ignites as the Best Crypto Presale in 2025?

Ethereum Price Prediction: Can ETH Hit $6K While MoonBull Ignites as the Best Crypto Presale in 2025?

Is now the right time to invest in major cryptocurrencies for 2025? Ethereum (ETH) has been making waves in the […] The post Ethereum Price Prediction: Can ETH Hit $6K While MoonBull Ignites as the Best Crypto Presale in 2025? appeared first on Coindoo.
Ethereum
ETH$4,017.32-1.98%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00295-3.90%
Major
MAJOR$0.10681-2.64%
Partager
2025/10/29 10:45
World Liberty Financial to distribute 8.4 million WLFI for early USD1 adopters

World Liberty Financial to distribute 8.4 million WLFI for early USD1 adopters

The distribution rewards users who earned points by trading USD1 pairs on partner exchanges and maintaining USD1 balances.
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.03889-0.46%
4
4$0.10591-8.53%
WLFI
WLFI$0.1439-0.89%
Partager
2025/10/29 09:57

Actualités tendance

Plus

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

Ethereum Price Prediction: Can ETH Hit $6K While MoonBull Ignites as the Best Crypto Presale in 2025?

World Liberty Financial to distribute 8.4 million WLFI for early USD1 adopters

Bitwise Solana Staking ETF Sees $55M Debut Volume, Highest for 2025 Crypto Launches

$432M Raised, 1000x on the Horizon: BlockDAG Steals Spotlight from Chainlink and Ethereum in 2025

Prix des cryptomonnaies

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$4,015.66
$4,015.66$4,015.66

-1.98%

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$112,790.86
$112,790.86$112,790.86

-1.61%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$194.58
$194.58$194.58

-2.17%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.6170
$2.6170$2.6170

-0.72%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.19384
$0.19384$0.19384

-2.96%