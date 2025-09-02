Cardano Price Prediction: Why ADA Hitting New Highs Is Less Likely Since The Emergence Of LBRETT

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/09/02 04:14
Cardano
ADA$0.7916-4.18%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002782--%

The market has no shortage of coins competing for attention, and Cardano (ADA) is often at the center of those debates. While many traders continue to look at Cardano Price Prediction models that suggest a steady climb, the reality is that ADA’s pace has slowed compared to earlier years. At the same time, a new Ethereum Layer 2 presale token, Layer Brett (LBRETT), is gaining strong traction, raising questions about whether capital is rotating away from older large caps like Cardano.

Cardano Price Prediction: Slow but steady progress

Cardano has built its reputation on a research-driven approach, putting security and sustainability first. This has given the project credibility with institutions and developers, but it has also made ADA’s price action slower compared to faster-moving rivals. Recent trading shows ADA hovering just under the $0.90–$0.95 range, with bulls defending support but struggling to break past resistance.

Analysts following Cardano Price Prediction models highlight $1.20 as the next big target if momentum returns, though expectations for a surge to new highs above $3 remain muted. Many traders argue that ADA’s ecosystem growth, including the Hydra Layer 2 rollout, is steady but not fast enough to spark the kind of rapid gains seen in other altcoins. For long-term holders, Cardano still looks reliable, but its chances of delivering outsized returns in the near term appear slimmer.

Why ADA’s upside looks capped

Part of the issue comes from how the market has changed. In past bull runs, ADA benefited from being one of the most talked-about platforms for smart contracts and DeFi. Now, however, the spotlight has shifted toward chains that offer faster results or meme-driven projects that generate viral buzz. With many new traders entering crypto through cultural plays, ADA risks being overlooked even as its fundamentals remain strong.

This doesn’t mean ADA is irrelevant. Its ecosystem continues to grow, and developers remain loyal. But when measured against investor appetite for high-risk, high-reward plays, Cardano looks more like a conservative bet than a ticket to the next 100x rally. That perception is key to understanding why its growth could remain modest even if technical upgrades keep rolling out.

LBRETT draws attention away from ADA

Where is that high-risk capital going? Increasingly toward Layer Brett (LBRETT), a meme-driven project built on Ethereum Layer 2. Unlike earlier meme tokens that thrived only on hype, $LBRETT combines viral energy with scalable infrastructure, offering fast transactions and ultra-low fees.

The presale has generated buzz by offering staking rewards reported in the thousands of percent APY. This, combined with NFT tie-ins, gamified staking, and a capped supply of 10 billion tokens, has made it one of the most talked-about new coins of 2025. For many traders, it delivers the kind of excitement and potential returns that ADA no longer seems positioned to provide.

The contrast between ADA and LBRETT reflects a broader trend: investors separating “safe” long-term plays from speculative bets with explosive upside. In that split, Cardano falls into the first category, while Layer Brett is quickly becoming the poster child for the second.

Final thoughts

Cardano Price Prediction models suggest ADA can grind higher if it breaks resistance, but the odds of it hitting fresh all-time highs soon appear slim. Its methodical development path supports stability but doesn’t spark the frenzy traders chase in a bull run.

Meanwhile, Layer Brett (LBRETT) has captured the speculative crowd with its presale, Ethereum Layer 2 backing, and staking rewards that promise far higher returns. As capital continues to rotate into newer projects, ADA may hold its ground, but LBRETT looks set to command much of the market’s attention in 2025.

Presale: LayerBrett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Wall Street's new darling: After Bitcoin and Ethereum, why are corporate coffers starting to bet big on Solana?

Wall Street's new darling: After Bitcoin and Ethereum, why are corporate coffers starting to bet big on Solana?

Author: Luke, Mars Finance A seemingly ordinary announcement has cast a meaningful stone on the intersection of cryptocurrency and traditional finance. On June 19, Canadian listed company SOL Strategies Inc.
Solana
SOL$195.37-4.82%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0745+2.05%
MetaMars
MARS$0.00312+5.76%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 09:00
Partager
Whale shifts from Bitcoin to Ethereum: 4,000 BTC for 96,859 ETH, position at approximately $3.8 billion and spotlight on futures

Whale shifts from Bitcoin to Ethereum: 4,000 BTC for 96,859 ETH, position at approximately $3.8 billion and spotlight on futures

A large on-chain entity has converted a significant portion of BTC into ETH, bringing the exposure in Ether to approximately $3.8 billion.
Bitcoin
BTC$108,189.24-0.84%
Ethereum
ETH$4,296.62-3.92%
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/09/02 00:06
Partager
Can You Mine XRP? Exploring Ripple’s Pre-Mined Model

Can You Mine XRP? Exploring Ripple’s Pre-Mined Model

Can XRP Be Mined? The Short AnswerThe simple answer is no — XRP cannot be mined. Unlike Bitcoin or Ethereum (pre-Merge), which use Proof-of-Work (PoW) or Proof-of-Stake (PoS) to validate transactions and mint new coins, XRP was fully created at its inception. Ripple Labs pre-mined 100 billion XRP tokens in 2012, and no new XRP can be created beyond that fixed supply.This design is intentional. Ripple’s goal was to create a fast, scalable, and energy-efficient digital currency for cross-border payments and enterprise use, without relying on mining networks that consume massive electricity.How XRP Is DistributedEven though XRP cannot be mined, it’s gradually released into circulation through several mechanisms:Ripple Escrow – ~55 billion XRP is held in escrow accounts, with 1 billion XRP released monthly to ensure predictable market supply.Ripple Treasury & Operations – Ripple retains a portion for partnerships, liquidity provision, and operational expenses.Sales to Investors – Ripple sells XRP to institutional and retail investors via exchanges and OTC deals.This controlled release helps avoid flooding the market, keeping the XRP ecosystem stable while supporting adoption.XRP vs. Bitcoin: Key DifferencesFeatureXRPBitcoinTotal Supply100B XRP (pre-mined)21M BTC (mined gradually)MiningNoneProof-of-WorkEnergy UseMinimalHigh energy consumptionTransaction Speed3–5 seconds10+ minutesLedgerXRP LedgerBitcoin blockchainRipple’s pre-mined model eliminates mining fees, reduces transaction costs, and enables near-instant settlements, making XRP ideal for cross-border payments.Why XRP Isn’t Mineable Matters for InvestorsPredictable Supply – No inflation from new mining, unlike Bitcoin or Ethereum.Low Energy Footprint – XRP is environmentally friendly compared to energy-intensive PoW coins.Controlled Distribution – Ripple can manage supply and liquidity via escrow releases.Investors often confuse XRP with mineable cryptocurrencies. Understanding this distinction is key for portfolio strategy, risk assessment, and evaluating long-term supply dynamics.Myths About XRP Mining“I can mine XRP on my PC” – False. XRP uses a consensus algorithm (Ripple Protocol Consensus Algorithm), not mining.“XRP can be mined like Bitcoin” – False. All 100 billion XRP were created at launch.“Holding XRP is like staking a mined coin” – False. XRP holders can stake via third-party platforms, but this doesn’t generate new XRP.The Role of XRP LedgerXRP Ledger (XRPL) uses a consensus protocol to validate transactions without mining. Validators — independent nodes around the world — agree on transaction order in seconds. This allows:Fast transactions (~3–5 seconds)Low transaction fees (< $0.01 per transfer)Secure and decentralized consensusBy eliminating mining, XRP avoids the energy drain and bottlenecks seen in PoW networks.Final ThoughtsIn short, XRP cannot be mined, and that’s by design. Ripple’s pre-mined, escrow-controlled supply ensures fast transactions, low fees, and predictable market behavior. For investors, knowing that XRP is pre-mined highlights its stability, scalability, and environmental efficiency — all reasons why Ripple focuses on enterprise adoption and cross-border payments.
NEAR
NEAR$2.309-4.66%
Threshold
T$0.01566-4.04%
Bitcoin
BTC$108,189.24-0.84%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/02 03:04
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Wall Street's new darling: After Bitcoin and Ethereum, why are corporate coffers starting to bet big on Solana?

Whale shifts from Bitcoin to Ethereum: 4,000 BTC for 96,859 ETH, position at approximately $3.8 billion and spotlight on futures

Can You Mine XRP? Exploring Ripple’s Pre-Mined Model

UAE's RAK Properties to accept Bitcoin, other cryptos for real estate deals

Stop all Trump tariffs on appeal: Coinbase revives the “major questions” against the SEC