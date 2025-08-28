Cardano Price Prediction: Why ADA Price Could Be Impacted By The Rise Of This New Ethereum L2

The crypto market has always been about narratives, and right now, analysts are revisiting the Cardano price prediction models for 2025. While Cardano (ADA) still holds a respected position as a top-tier blockchain, liquidity flows are increasingly being redirected into newer projects offering higher growth potential and fresher narratives.

One of those is Layer Brett ($LBRETT), an Ethereum L2 project with meme coin virality and institutional-grade infrastructure, could significantly impact Cardano price prediction estimates in the coming year.

Is it over for Cardano bulls?

To be fair, Cardano isn’t dead money. In the right macro conditions, such as another wave of institutional inflows, improved on-chain developer activity, and renewed hype around Cardano upgrades, it could climb back toward the $1.50–$2.00 range. Such a move would represent a 2x from current levels, which isn’t trivial for a multi-billion market cap project.

But here’s the reality: this scenario requires perfect alignment of investor sentiment, tech upgrades, and sustained liquidity inflows. In other words, it’s a moonshot in itself just to double, while capital-efficient projects are already showing far stronger upside potential.

Ultimately, liquidity is leaving Cardano to chase high-yield opportunities in new narratives. Institutions are piling into Ethereum ETFs, while retail traders are hunting for low-cap gems that could go 100x. That leaves Cardano squeezed. It’s too large to deliver exponential returns, and too slow-moving to attract degen capital. If this trend continues, it could put a structural lid on Cardano price predictions for the foreseeable future.

Layer Brett: Ethereum L2 plus meme coin energy

The narrative is favoring projects like Layer Brett—a hybrid that combines Ethereum L2 scalability with the explosive cultural pull of a meme token. Hitched firmly to Ethereum, Layer Brett enables ultra-low gas fees and instant transactions on the world’s leading smart contract platform. This, all while packing meme virality that attracts the same liquidity that fuels meme coin rallies and offering eye-popping staking rewards to boot (~2000% APY).

This unique positioning makes $LBRETT the clear Ethereum-adjacent play for both institutional and retail players. While ADA holders wait for slow governance upgrades, Layer Brett investors are already front-running exponential growth.

ADA outflows flowing into Layer Brett presale

Liquidity always chases asymmetric upside. With Cardano struggling to inspire new retail excitement, outflows are funneling into projects like $LBRETT. Layer Brett’s low-cap blue chip presale status means that even modest inflows can trigger parabolic gains.

Institutional traders already acknowledge that Ethereum L2s are projected to process trillions annually by 2027. If Layer Brett absorbs even just a drop in that bucket alongside meme-driven retail inflows, analysts argue it could 100x from its current $0.005 presale price. For investors seeking maximum bang for their buck, the opportunity cost of sitting in Cardano is glaring.

Layer Brett shaping up as a better play than Cardano in 2025

With institutional money flooding Ethereum, and retail hunting meme coins, Layer Brett is the hybrid that straddles both worlds.

It’s the perfect parabolic bet: a low-cap, blue-chip Ethereum L2 wrapped in meme branding, built to capture liquidity at scale. The best crypto isn’t the one that has already peaked—it’s the one aligned with the narratives that will define the next bull run. For 2025, that makes Layer Brett the best way to maximize Ethereum exposure and the clearest path to parabolic gains this year.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/why-ada-price-could-be-impacted-by-the-rise-of-this-new-ethereum-l2/