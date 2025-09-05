Cardano Price Remains Capped Below $0.90 As Analysts Predict A 3,000% Jump For Remittix

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/05 20:20
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012101-4.38%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005632+0.80%
Capverse
CAP$0.12233+78.84%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001602+1.45%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.0318-37.07%
cardano-pp2 main Remittix 2 5

The cryptocurrency market is experiencing some volatility right now, especially as altcoins and tokens struggle to gain traction. One of them is Cardano (ADA), which has failed to overcome the resistance of $0.90.

Investors who once saw it as one of the most promising blockchain projects are frustrated and diversifying.

Simultaneously, analysts point to an emerging PayFi solution, Remittix (RTX), as a potential breakout star, predicting gains of up to 3,000%. 

Remittix 1 2

Cardano Price Faces Strong Resistance

Despite consistent development and an ever-growing list of upgrades, Cardano’s price failed to break through the $0.90 resistance. ADA remains a top 10 cryptocurrency by market cap, but its price action has disappointed many holders.

Even after climbing to the $0.84 position, Cardano (ADA) experienced resistance and was unable to sustain the momentum and rise higher. In our analysis, ADA should trade higher than $0.78 in order to test the next key resistance at $0.83. Breaking above $0.83, ADA could rise to the next resistance level at $0.8786. The third resistance is at $0.93.

If the price drops, the first support level to watch is $0.78. If this level does not hold, a further decline to the next support level at $0.7287 is possible. ADA RSI shows neutral momentum while key support levels remain intact for potential recovery.

While Cardano’s strengths lie in its academic foundation, peer-reviewed approach, scalability, and sustainability, the delayed upgrades and lack of are also slowing its momentum. Cardano will see renewed momentum if catalysts like large-scale DeFi adoption and partnerships happen.

Remittix Sees Viral Excitement With 3000% Jump

remittix

Currently priced at $0.10, Remittix (RTX) has become one of the most talked-about tokens of 2025. Positioned as a PayFi altcoin, Remittix is designed to transform the crypto remittance industry by providing faster, cheaper, and borderless payment solutions.

Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it allows users to send cryptocurrencies deposited as fiat directly to the recipient’s account in 30+ countries, and supports 40+ cryptocurrencies.

Remittix is bridging a $19 trillion payment gap between traditional payment systems and cryptocurrency. It has a business API that freelancers, marketplaces, and SMEs can use to receive payments. 

Remittix highlights:

  • A full CertiK audit has been completed; liquidity and team tokens have been locked for three years.
  • Users can earn up to 20% referral rewards by sharing the project 
  • Designed for both crypto natives and non-crypto users, it can be used by business owners, freelancers, and remitters.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/    

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix    

$250K Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

PANews reported on September 5th that Crypto in America reported that the U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform bill for the crypto market structure, which is expected to be submitted to the committee for review this month, with a vote by the full House likely before the end of the year. The draft incorporates feedback from industry and lobbying groups, marking the first time that Democrats will have deep involvement. Meanwhile, an internal SEC investigation revealed that nearly a year's worth of text messages from former Chairman Gary Gensler, from October 2022 to September 2023, were permanently deleted due to an IT error. These messages involved key content related to crypto enforcement, coordination between banks, and the White House. The SEC has since disabled employee text messaging and stepped up record-keeping training.
Union
U$0.0108+7.67%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004529+0.55%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.133672+3.64%
Partager
PANews2025/09/05 20:19
Partager
Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after the USELESS market value exceeded $100 million, smart trader Cooker.hl sold 5 million USELESS in exchange for 3,278 SOL
Solana
SOL$208.04+1.36%
Capverse
CAP$0.12476+82.85%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.172852+5.52%
Partager
PANews2025/06/18 23:31
Partager
U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

PANews reported on September 5 that the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said that before the release of the employment report, the data retrieval tool on its website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties.
Union
U$0.0108+7.67%
Partager
PANews2025/09/05 20:04
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving