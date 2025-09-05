Cardano Price Stays Below $0.85 But Traders Expect Remittix To Surge From $0.10 To $3 Before Winter

2025/09/05 20:05
Crypto News

Cardano(ADA) has not been able to breach higher in recent weeks, its price remaining below $0.85 after repeated attempts at rallying. Traders are hesitant as ADA consolidates, waiting for better impulses before making larger moves.

Meanwhile, as Cardano falters, an alternative token called Remittix is making waves, with forecasters indicating the token will spike from $0.10 to $3 by the end of winter.

Cardano Price Flounders

Cardano is still one of the most well-known blockchains out there, lauded for its scholarly style and thoroughly researched upgrades. However, its price has not managed to break free from a narrow range.

All attempts at rallying above the $0.85 line have been greeted by selling pressure, indicating traders aren’t quite sure yet that the market is due for a complete breakout.

Solana Price Chart | Source: TradingView

Whereas long-term holders argue that Cardano still has robust fundamentals, short-term traders are becoming impatient. Competing projects have been moving faster with ecosystem development, leaving ADA in a holding pattern. Without a strong catalyst, Cardano’s next move may continue to lag behind the broader market.

The Rise of Remittix

While Cardano holds steady, Remittix (RTX) is attracting attention with a very different story. The PayFi project is designed to make crypto-to-FIAT transfers seamless, offering instant payments without banks, KYC delays, or conversion issues.

With support for more than 40 cryptocurrencies and 30 FIAT currencies, it provides a solution for everyday users in need of fast, low-cost transfers.

The momentum is strong anyway. Remittix has garnered more than $23 million in prelaunch capital, demonstrating that investor enthusiasm is genuine. Security issues have been tackled through a complete audit by CertiK, and the future mobile wallet, also targeting September 2025 for launch, will enable the ability to convert crypto directly to FIAT payouts in mere seconds.

On top of that, the ongoing $250,000 RTX Giveaway has created a buzz across social platforms, drawing thousands of new investors and further fueling the presale. Analysts believe this mix of innovation and early adoption could drive RTX from its $0.10 presale price to as high as $3 before the winter ends, a potential 30x return.

Cardano vs Remittix

Cardano remains an established blockchain. Slow and steady development methodology appeals to investors seeking long-term consistency. Yet the market’s demand for quick profits is directing the spotlight to newer, nimbler projects. Remittix provides the exact thing: real-world functionality, rapid adoptability, and exponential potential for the upside.

For investors looking for where the larger chance lies, Cardano might still be the safe, steady option. But for investors seeking optimal growth, Remittix is the story breaking through in 2025.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250K Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
