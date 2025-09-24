Meanwhile, Remittix (RTX) continues to trend as a top PayFi altcoin. The project has sold over 669 million tokens at […] The post Cardano & Remittix Are Two Crypto Assets You Should Hold Today appeared first on Coindoo.Meanwhile, Remittix (RTX) continues to trend as a top PayFi altcoin. The project has sold over 669 million tokens at […] The post Cardano & Remittix Are Two Crypto Assets You Should Hold Today appeared first on Coindoo.

Cardano & Remittix Are Two Crypto Assets You Should Hold Today

2025/09/24
Altcoin
Meanwhile, Remittix (RTX) continues to trend as a top PayFi altcoin.

The project has sold over 669 million tokens at $0.1130 each, raising more than $26.4 million. Its wallet beta is now live, giving early adopters access to real-world cross-border transactions. Remittix is ranked #1 on CertiK, highlighting the project’s security and credibility.

Cardano Price Section: ADA Eyes Breakout

Cardano price is holding around $0.82 after a 7% drop this week. The daily chart forms an ascending triangle. This is the pattern traders watch for potential growth. The upper boundary sits near $0.95, serving as a key resistance level since mid-July.

Meanwhile, a series of higher lows indicates growing buying interest. TapTools notes that a breakout above $0.95 could push ADA toward $1.20. Bollinger Bands are narrowing, signaling low volatility and potential price expansion. The Supertrend indicator at $0.8089 shows no reversal yet.

If Cardano closes above $0.95, the next resistance levels could reach $1.05 to $1.20. Failure to break resistance might cause a drop to the trendline near $0.80. A further breakdown could open the path toward $0.72 to $0.75, a previous support zone.

Whale activity has been significant: 160 million ADA were moved over four days by large holders, slightly reducing total balances from 5.6 billion to 5.44 billion. Despite this, buying interest has met the supply, keeping Cardano’s price mostly stable.

Cardano’s eUTXO ledger model could make ADA stand out over time. Analysts note that predictable execution from this structure could attract additional attention and adoption.

Remittix Section: PayFi Altcoin Gains Momentum

Remittix is currently priced at $0.1130, with over 669 million tokens sold and $26.4 million raised. Its wallet beta is live, enabling real-world cross-border crypto payments. The project is ranked #1 on CertiK, confirming its top-notch audit and platform security.

  • #1 on CertiK, confirming top-grade audit and platform security.
  • Wallet bet is live for testing cross-border PayFi transactions.
  • Over 669 million tokens sold, reflecting strong investor demand.
  • Raked in $26.4 million, indicating worldwide faith in the project.
  • Designed to grow crypto-to-bank transactions with practical use in the real world.

Remittix is a next-gen PayFi altcoin set to connect traditional finance and crypto through vetted infrastructure.

Conclusion: Why ADA and Remittix Need to be on Your Radar

Cardano price is ready to break out above $0.95 based on technical setup and rising demand. Whale behavior corroborates strong market demand even in recent selling. Remittix combines security, utility, and adoption with its CertiK ranking, beta live wallet, and strong fundraising.

Investors looking for diversification and appreciation should think about owning ADA and Remittix. Both are poised for potential gain over the coming months and are best bets for strategic crypto investment.

