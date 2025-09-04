Cardano Secures The Crown: Now The Most Decentralized Blockchain On Earth – Here’s How

Par : Bitcoinist
2025/09/04 00:00
CROWN
CROWN$0.037+1.92%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
SphereX
HERE$0.000202+26.25%
Everscale
EVER$0.01012+10.72%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1391-1.06%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0075-0.66%

Since it was introduced in 2017, Cardano has maintained its position among the leading blockchains in the ever-dynamic world of cryptocurrency. Despite being a top blockchain for day-to-day activities, the team continues to make efforts in revolutionizing the network in order to become the ultimate choice for crypto operations.

Blockchain Revolution By Cardano

During its earliest days in the crypto sector, Cardano was the largest cryptocurrency to utilize a proof-of-stake blockchain system. Over the years, it has remained in the elite blockchains, challenging the likes of Solana and Ethereum. However, with its latest move toward transparency, the blockchain is set to lead the next wave of blockchain evolution.

In a recent post on the social media platform X, Mintern, the Chief Meme Officer (CMO) of Minswap Labs, revealed that Cardano has reached a major milestone as it officially etched its name into blockchain history. Specifically, the blockchain has handed over full governance to the ever-vibrant community.

With node dispersion and validator participation at new levels, the Cardano ecosystem now has a stronger community-driven governance structure than ever before. By achieving this milestone, the network has cemented its reputation as the most decentralized blockchain on the planet.

Cardano

According to the CMO, the founding bodies of the blockchain have fully withdrawn from the Constitutional Committee, giving the community complete control over government. This significant governance accomplishment supports Cardano’s claims that it is a genuinely democratic blockchain. In addition, it establishes a new standard for decentralization in the ever-evolving cryptocurrency sector.

During the period of governance shift, Cardano has experienced a massive surge in on-chain volume. Data shared by Mintern shows that the network’s on-chain volume exploded to almost $5.3 billion in just seven days.

The massive spike in on-chain volume marks one of the most explosive and active weeks for the blockchain in 2025. This dramatic increase solidifies its place in the crypto market and signals renewed momentum for ADA, as more transactions pass through its ecosystem.

A Push For True Decentralization

Prior to the move, Cardano has been taking steps to revolutionize the blockchain sector. Dave, a Cardano SPO, highlighted that the blockchain consistently operates on thousands of nodes across the world, a living example of true decentralization designed for sustainability, security, and dependability. 

According to the SPO, the leading network cannot be stopped, censored, or controlled by an entity. This is because it exists beyond government borders, laws, and different social classes. The SPO further stated that Cardano opens doors for business everywhere, without requiring authorization. 

Such a development creates an environment where individuals can contribute regardless of geography or financial barriers, which reflects the core idea of equality. “This is what global decentralization and almost 8 years of reliability really looks like,” the SPO added.

Cardano
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ethereum Is More Than Just “Crypto”

Ethereum Is More Than Just “Crypto”

Ethereum is more than digital money—it’s a decentralized platform designed for smart contracts and applications. Unlike Bitcoin’s UTXO model, Ethereum uses accounts, enabling faster transactions, programmable contracts, and gas fees to manage computation. With its Turing-complete language and Ethereum Virtual Machine, it functions like a global computer that minimizes censorship and third-party risks, laying the foundation for DeFi, NFTs, and the broader Web3 ecosystem.
Moonveil
MORE$0.0997+2.27%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001607-0.61%
Wink
LIKE$0.011009-1.18%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/09/03 21:00
Partager
Stake, Win, Repeat: Best Crypto Casinos That Dominate Web3 Gambling in 2025

Stake, Win, Repeat: Best Crypto Casinos That Dominate Web3 Gambling in 2025

Discover the best crypto casinos of 2025. From Dexsport to Stake, explore no-KYC platforms, esports betting, and Web3 casinos dominating online gambling.
Yooldo Games
ESPORTS$0.10746-3.53%
WINK
WIN$0.00005361+2.15%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/09/04 01:22
Partager
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Golden Dogs appear frequently during the holidays
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1248+1.05%
DOGS
DOGS$0.0001326+3.83%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002561+1.91%
Partager
PANews2025/05/06 10:31
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ethereum Is More Than Just “Crypto”

Stake, Win, Repeat: Best Crypto Casinos That Dominate Web3 Gambling in 2025

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Dogecoin Price Prediction Shows Modest Gains While Pepeto Targets Explosive Growth

Ethereum’s Biggest Airdrop Since ETH: 9.36B LINEA Tokens Set to Hit 749K Wallets