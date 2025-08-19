Cardano, SHIB, and PEPE Slip While This $0.0044 Meme Coin Goes Viral With 7000% Staking Rewards

As the crypto market matures, the regular names are losing their market share with growing investor fatigue. Their latest price action has come under serious scrutiny, with the PEPE coin price falling towards the crucial $0.00001 support and Shiba Inu losing 16% in a month. Only Cardano fared better, but investors have moved on to new narratives—especially ones combining strong tech with viral appeal.

Among them, one standout is Layer Brett (LBRETT), a meme-fueled Layer-2 solution currently making waves with its bold 7,000% staking rewards.

Weak signals continue for Cardano despite little strength

The Cardano price performance in the past three months shows signs of recovery as ADA briefly reclaimed the support at $0.90. Recent daily gains of 1.4% have not been backed by volume, which dropped 29%—a sign of weak conviction. Cardano is down 5% in the last 24 hours. The coin remains within a multi-month downtrend, with range-bound movements curtailing investors’ sentiment.

ADA’s RSI is at 51 and ADX is at 19, indicating low momentum. Stiff resistance is expected at the $1 mark, while strong support at $0.82 may be retested if $0.91 fails to hold. Without fresh catalysts, the Cardano (ADA) price performance may trend sideways or downward for the remainder of 2025.

Shiba Inu price faces a crossroads with slow performance

While Cardano remains stagnant, the recent price performance of Shiba Inu (SHIB) has left many of its holders questioning the token’s direction. Despite earlier hopes for stronger growth, SHIB has fallen over 20% for the past three months and sits more than 80% below its December high.

Market sentiment is tanking fast, with Shiba Inu investors looking for catalysts to boost positive price predictions. Aggressive SHIB’s token burns are still viewed as the most viable route to reaching $0.01, though that goal would require an extreme jump of over 75,000%.

Layer Brett (LBRETT) steps in, offering market fundamentals like no other

Layer Brett is the new meme coin whose market fundamentals can outlive any bear storm in the market. Built as a Layer 2, it skips the slow speeds and high gas fees that frustrate Ethereum users. This means faster trades and cheaper costs for everyone.

Staking rewards are another draw for investors, currently topping 7,000% APY for those who commit early. Neither Shiba Inu nor Cardano offers yields anywhere close, giving LBRETT an edge with risk-tolerant investors. With its 10 billion supply, growing demand, and potential for 140x returns, many see LBRETT as a rare shot at both short-term wins and long-term upside.

Layer Brett makes buying and staking super easy

Users can purchase LBRETT in seconds using ETH, USDT, or BNB via MetaMask or Trust Wallet. Thanks to Layer 2 scaling, operating costs are lower, which means staking rewards get a big boost. Once purchased, tokens can be staked instantly through the dApp for high-yield returns powered by Layer 2 technology. This keeps profits flowing without the long waits or high fees of older blockchains.

What is the market showing?

The Shiba Inu price performance continues to struggle, even as PEPE’s market strength is weakening. Cardano, on the other hand, has briefly found support, but lower volume and weak trend signals leave little to build on. Neither coin shows urgency or strength in its current setup, but Layer Brett moves on a different rhythm.

By offering investors the opportunity to accumulate 7,000% reward when they buy and stake their tokens, Layer Brett has flipped the script for investors looking for sizable returns. Among everything trading choppy, it ranks as the top crypto to buy right now, and buyers are going all in to not miss out on this chance.

Wish You Secured 100x Gains With PEPE? Secure Your LBRETT Tokens Today!

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

The post Cardano, SHIB, and PEPE Slip While This $0.0044 Meme Coin Goes Viral With 7000% Staking Rewards appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.