Cardano Targets $1.80 in September, but Analysts Suggest Another Crypto Rally Could Steal the Spotlight

Par : CoinPedia
2025/09/04 20:16
The crypto market is buzzing with speculation about Cardano’s next move, with many analysts setting an ambitious $1.80 price target for September. However, a new narrative is emerging, one that suggests an alternative rally could overshadow Cardano’s measured growth.

While Cardano (ADA) continues its methodical climb, a new presale star, Layer Brett, is capturing the imagination of traders with its 100x potential, proving that the market’s spotlight can shift in a heartbeat. The smart money isn’t just watching Cardano; they are positioning themselves for the next major boom.

The New Contender on the Block: Layer Brett (LBRETT)

Layer Brett is a fresh face in the crypto space, but it’s already making a powerful statement. Its merger of meme coin virality and genuine utility, built on Ethereum L2 technology, has caught everyone by surprise.

This gives it a formidable edge, offering lightning-fast transactions and low costs, along with robust DeFi capabilities. This potent combination has caused even the most faithful of ADA holders to reconsider jumping in on the LBRETT presale. After all, a 100x potential is many folds more than what ADA is expected to do.

Layer Brett

The Steady Climb of Cardano: A Look at the Charts

ADA has long been a favorite for those who value a research-driven, secure blockchain. Price wise, it has lagged, but the charts say this can change. ADA 5 EMA stands above the 200 EMA, presenting a strong upward trend. The MACD is also in positive territory, with the RSI at a healthy 58.

Based on this technical strength, analysts are confident in their Cardano price prediction of $1.80. For ADA holders today, this can translate into a massive jump of over 111%.

The Exponential Rise of Layer Brett: Why Traders Are Piling In

While Cardano offers a promising and steady return, Layer Brett ($LBRETT) is a different ride. 

First, it fuses meme and utility, something that even the biggest meme coins do not have. Secondly, it leverages ETH L2 for speed and economy, with almost negligible fees. 

Then there are rewards. Layer Brett offers immediate staking, which, while dropping as committed coins increase, is still over a decent 1,000%. This attraction is bolstered by a $1 million giveaway, offering more tokens than ever dreamed of. With the presale progressing and the price now touching $0.0053, the race to join it is taking fever pitch.

But it is not just about massive gains and long term profits. Layer Brett rides the security and smart contract capabilities of Ethereum on its L2 network. It is also 100% decentralized, and that means total privacy and no KYC.

Conclusion: Two Paths to Profit

September is shaping up to be an exciting month for crypto investors. Cardano (ADA) is demonstrating the technical strength to hit its ambitious $1.80 target, providing a solid opportunity for established gains. But given that ADA has failed for years to recapture its lost glory, it will have to push a lot before enough momentum is gathered for that coveted target.

However, the real story is the explosive potential of Layer Brett. Its appeal and functionalities, combined with a steeply discounted presale price and a massive APY, set the stage for an unprecedented rally. While Cardano will remain a stalwart, Layer Brett is the dark horse that could steal the show and offer a truly life-changing return.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

"All operations must be ceased before June 30, otherwise criminal penalties will be faced." This statement released by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on May 30 dropped a bombshell
World Gold Council: Gold ETFs attracted $5.5 billion in August, with Asian outflows unable to stop European and American buying

World Gold Council: Gold ETFs attracted $5.5 billion in August, with Asian outflows unable to stop European and American buying

PANews reported on September 4th that the World Gold Council reported that, driven by a strong rebound at the end of August, gold prices hit $3,429 per ounce, a 4% monthly increase. As of the end of August, gold's year-to-date gain had reached 31%. Despite a significant weakening of the US dollar, gold prices rose in all major currencies. This positive momentum continued into early September. The main factors behind the August gold price increase included a weaker US dollar at the beginning of the month, ongoing geopolitical tensions, and continued inflows into global gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The increasing probability of a September interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve also supported gold prices. Gold-backed ETFs saw net inflows of $5.5 billion for the month, primarily from North America ($4.1 billion) and Europe ($1.9 billion), while Asia and other regions saw outflows.
Etherscan launches Seiscan block explorer, supporting Sei Network

Etherscan launches Seiscan block explorer, supporting Sei Network

PANews reported on September 4th that Etherscan has launched Seiscan, a block explorer specifically for the Sei Network. This platform provides developers and users with access to Sei transaction data, analytics, and APIs. Since its mainnet launch in 2023, the Sei Network recently launched the EVM-compatible Sei V2 chain. Currently, it processes approximately 4.4 million transactions per day, with 13 million unique users in August and a total locked-in value of approximately $580 million. Sei Labs co-founder Jayendra Jog stated that the company will focus on on-chain real-world assets in the future.
