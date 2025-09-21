Intersect opened voting for its 2025 Board of Directors, confirming a window through late September for members to choose four of seven seats. The election follows an August application period and a September candidate slate finalization. Materials stress member governance and continuity around constitutional workstreams. Moreover, Intersect highlighted the role of committees and the vendor […]

The post Cardano Today: Intersect Voting Opens as IOHK Tours Asia and Whales Trim ADA appeared first on CoinChapter.