The post Cardano Tokenizes First Reinsurance Fund appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Cardano, alongside top Layer-1 chains, is now a pioneer of MembersCap’s tokenization reinsurance fund. The new offering is called MCM Fund I with backing from Cardano Foundation. Cardano price shows signs of a rebound, trading around $0.8233 with growing market capitalization. Cardano ADA $0.82 24h volatility: 0.8% Market cap: $30.09 B Vol. 24h: $1.57 B is in the spotlight after it joined MembersCap as one of the pioneers for its tokenization reinsurance fund. Dubbed “MCM Fund I,” this is the first-of-its-kind institutional-grade offering in the industry. It is supported by several blockchains, including Aptos APT $4.33 24h volatility: 1.3% Market cap: $3.04 B Vol. 24h: $616.25 M , Base, and Solana SOL $219.6 24h volatility: 1.8% Market cap: $119.29 B Vol. 24h: $8.91 B . Cardano Foundation Backing MembersCap’s MCM Fund I On September 22, it was announced that MembersCap has become the first fund to launch and record a transaction on London Stock Exchange Group’s (LSEG) DMI platform. It had first established its tokenization reinsurance fund in collaboration with the Cardano Foundation and Archax. Other supporters of the project are Coinbase, Apex Group, Hannover Re, Envelop Risk, and Northern Trust. The institutional-grade reinsurance fund came with both a tokenized and traditional offering. This positions MembersCap at the forefront of financial product innovation. It also makes it a leader in the next generation of alternative fund managers that are pushing the boundaries of access to historically restricted asset classes. According to EMURGO on X, these achievements are significant indicators of the evolution of blockchain, pushing beyond experimentation to enter institutional-grade adoption. 👏🏻 We congratulate @Cardano_CF for its role as an anchor investor in MCM Fund I by @Members_Cap: the first tokenized institutional-grade reinsurance fund. This fund opens reinsurance to qualified investors using crypto on @Cardano, @Solana, @Aptos, and… The post Cardano Tokenizes First Reinsurance Fund appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Cardano, alongside top Layer-1 chains, is now a pioneer of MembersCap’s tokenization reinsurance fund. The new offering is called MCM Fund I with backing from Cardano Foundation. Cardano price shows signs of a rebound, trading around $0.8233 with growing market capitalization. Cardano ADA $0.82 24h volatility: 0.8% Market cap: $30.09 B Vol. 24h: $1.57 B is in the spotlight after it joined MembersCap as one of the pioneers for its tokenization reinsurance fund. Dubbed “MCM Fund I,” this is the first-of-its-kind institutional-grade offering in the industry. It is supported by several blockchains, including Aptos APT $4.33 24h volatility: 1.3% Market cap: $3.04 B Vol. 24h: $616.25 M , Base, and Solana SOL $219.6 24h volatility: 1.8% Market cap: $119.29 B Vol. 24h: $8.91 B . Cardano Foundation Backing MembersCap’s MCM Fund I On September 22, it was announced that MembersCap has become the first fund to launch and record a transaction on London Stock Exchange Group’s (LSEG) DMI platform. It had first established its tokenization reinsurance fund in collaboration with the Cardano Foundation and Archax. Other supporters of the project are Coinbase, Apex Group, Hannover Re, Envelop Risk, and Northern Trust. The institutional-grade reinsurance fund came with both a tokenized and traditional offering. This positions MembersCap at the forefront of financial product innovation. It also makes it a leader in the next generation of alternative fund managers that are pushing the boundaries of access to historically restricted asset classes. According to EMURGO on X, these achievements are significant indicators of the evolution of blockchain, pushing beyond experimentation to enter institutional-grade adoption. 👏🏻 We congratulate @Cardano_CF for its role as an anchor investor in MCM Fund I by @Members_Cap: the first tokenized institutional-grade reinsurance fund. This fund opens reinsurance to qualified investors using crypto on @Cardano, @Solana, @Aptos, and…

Cardano Tokenizes First Reinsurance Fund

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 23:02
1
1$0.017867+52.65%
B
B$0.35044-11.71%
MemeCore
M$2.39047-5.24%
ApeX Protocol
APEX$0.3164+23.11%
Solana
SOL$218.33-0.56%
FUND
FUND$0.02707+26.31%

Key Notes

  • Cardano, alongside top Layer-1 chains, is now a pioneer of MembersCap’s tokenization reinsurance fund.
  • The new offering is called MCM Fund I with backing from Cardano Foundation.
  • Cardano price shows signs of a rebound, trading around $0.8233 with growing market capitalization.

Cardano

ADA
$0.82



24h volatility:
0.8%


Market cap:
$30.09 B



Vol. 24h:
$1.57 B

is in the spotlight after it joined MembersCap as one of the pioneers for its tokenization reinsurance fund.

Dubbed “MCM Fund I,” this is the first-of-its-kind institutional-grade offering in the industry. It is supported by several blockchains, including Aptos

APT
$4.33



24h volatility:
1.3%


Market cap:
$3.04 B



Vol. 24h:
$616.25 M

, Base, and Solana

SOL
$219.6



24h volatility:
1.8%


Market cap:
$119.29 B



Vol. 24h:
$8.91 B

.


Cardano Foundation Backing MembersCap’s MCM Fund I

On September 22, it was announced that MembersCap has become the first fund to launch and record a transaction on London Stock Exchange Group’s (LSEG) DMI platform.

It had first established its tokenization reinsurance fund in collaboration with the Cardano Foundation and Archax. Other supporters of the project are Coinbase, Apex Group, Hannover Re, Envelop Risk, and Northern Trust.

The institutional-grade reinsurance fund came with both a tokenized and traditional offering. This positions MembersCap at the forefront of financial product innovation.

It also makes it a leader in the next generation of alternative fund managers that are pushing the boundaries of access to historically restricted asset classes.

According to EMURGO on X, these achievements are significant indicators of the evolution of blockchain, pushing beyond experimentation to enter institutional-grade adoption.

The utilization of the Cardano blockchain is of more importance to the crypto ecosystem. The network is serving as a bridge between decentralized innovation and global finance.

The fact that it supports real-world applications that validate its utility and long-term impact makes it a network of choice.

Following the news of the MCM Fund I launch, Cardano price recorded some fluctuations, more towards the upside. ADA was trading at $0.8233 at the time, corresponding with a 0.85% increase over the last 24 hours.

Like its price, Cardano’s market cap looks solid at $29.45 billion. After last month’s whale-driven ADA sell-off, this institutional backing is a positive signal for renewed confidence.

On the flip side, ADA’s 24-hour trading volume has experienced a 33.73% dip, suggesting declining traders’ engagement with the ecosystem.

After its retest of the $0.8 support level, the new updates from Cardano Foundation may help fuel a rebound.

Bitcoin Hyper Hits $17.7M in Presale: 66% APY for Early Investors

As ADA navigates its market moves, Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) is drawing attention with its presale already raising $17.7 million. This Layer-2 BTC project is offering early investors the chance to earn staking rewards of up to 66% APY, creating a high-reward opportunity.

Participation is open via ETH, BNB, USDT, or credit card directly on the official Bitcoin Hyper website. It’s already considered one of the best crypto presales of 2025. Based on the website, the HYPER price is set to go up in 24 hours.

Current Presale Stats of Bitcoin Hyper

Current Price: $0.012965

Amount Raised So Far: $17.7 million

Ticker: HYPER

If you’re interested in joining the presale, check out our guide on how to buy Bitcoin Hyper.

next

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

Market News


Benjamin Godfrey is a blockchain enthusiast and journalist who relishes writing about the real life applications of blockchain technology and innovations to drive general acceptance and worldwide integration of the emerging technology. His desire to educate people about cryptocurrencies inspires his contributions to renowned blockchain media and sites.

Godfrey Benjamin on X


Source: https://www.coinspeaker.com/cardano-tokenizes-reinsurance-fund/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

VivoPower To Load Up On XRP At 65% Discount: Here’s How

VivoPower To Load Up On XRP At 65% Discount: Here’s How

VivoPower International, a Nasdaq-listed B-Corp now pivoting to an XRP-centric treasury, said on September 16 it has structured its mining and treasury operations so that it can acquire the token “at up to a 65% discount” to prevailing market prices—by mining other proof-of-work assets and swapping those mined tokens. VivoPower Doubles Down On XRP The […]
B
B$0.35063-11.65%
XRP
XRP$2.8772+1.08%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0121+2.62%
Partager
Bitcoinist2025/09/18 10:00
Partager
Avantis: 40 million AVNT rewards will be distributed in the third season

Avantis: 40 million AVNT rewards will be distributed in the third season

PANews reported on September 23rd that Avantis, a decentralized leveraged trading protocol based on the Base chain, announced on the X platform that it will distribute 40 million AVNT rewards in Season 3. 4% of the total supply (over $80 million) will be distributed to XP holders over the next five months. Season 3 is scheduled to end on February 28th of next year, at which time AVNT rewards will officially launch. The rewards will be distributed as follows: 25% to liquidity providers (LPs) and 75% to traders. Liquidity providers will receive 1% of the total AVNT supply (worth $20 million at current prices), and traders will receive 3% of the total AVNT supply (worth $60 million at current prices). A newly upgraded S3 points dashboard will be launched mid-next week.
1
1$0.017487+49.48%
Avantis
AVNT$2.1285+8.08%
Xphere
XP$0.0128+0.23%
Partager
PANews2025/09/23 23:36
Partager
Orderly Network Launches "Orderly One," a New Platform for Users to Create Their Own Perpetual Contract DEX

Orderly Network Launches "Orderly One," a New Platform for Users to Create Their Own Perpetual Contract DEX

PANews reported on September 23rd that Orderly Network, a DEX infrastructure provider, has launched a platform for users to independently create decentralized exchanges (DEXs) for perpetual contracts. Orderly announced on Tuesday on its X platform that with "Orderly One," users can set up a DEX for perpetual contracts in minutes without writing any code. This new service is targeted at decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), funds, trading communities, and others that want to establish revenue streams through crypto trading without relying on centralized entities.
Partager
PANews2025/09/23 23:07
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

VivoPower To Load Up On XRP At 65% Discount: Here’s How

Avantis: 40 million AVNT rewards will be distributed in the third season

Orderly Network Launches "Orderly One," a New Platform for Users to Create Their Own Perpetual Contract DEX

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Metaplanet raises $1.4B to fuel BTC purchases and U.S. subsidiary launch