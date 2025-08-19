Cardano Trading Volume Drops 18%, But Unilabs Mining Fund Adds 2,000 Wallets In Under A Week

Par : Blockonomi
2025/08/19 20:00
The Cardano price has dropped 18% as the ADA coin trading volume slows. Fewer investors are trading, and the market is quieter than before.

Analysts say the token is seeing less short-term activity. Some traders are holding back, waiting to see if prices recover and others are cautious about entering the market.

At the same time, Unilabs Finance is adding new users fast. Reportedly, its Mining Fund gained 2,000 wallets in under a week. More traders are joining the platform, using its funds and exploring its tools.

Cardano Price and Current Market Activity

The Cardano price is trading around $0.90 after nearly a 12% rise over the past seven days. Despite this, the ADA coin trading volume has apparently dropped by 18%.

Source: CoinMarketCap

Fewer traders are buying and selling, which lowers market activity. Even as the Cardano price rises, the volume will continue to fall especially if fewer traders participate.

CoinGlass, a crypto analytics platform, reports that the ADA coin open interest fell 6.40%. This brings the total value to $1.73 billion.

Open interest for the ADA coin is down 6.40% at $1.73 billion. Open interest shows the total value of active contracts. When these figures fall, it means fewer traders are opening or closing positions.

The ADA Open Interest (OI) weighted funding rate fell from 0.033% on July 18 to 0.0044% on August 17, a decrease of about 86.7%. This shows that there have been fewer open trades, significantly impacting the Cardano price.

Despite this, experts still speculate that the Cardano price could reach $10 this cycle, more than ten times the current level.

Meanwhile, Unilabs Finance is adding traders while the ADA coin activity is slower. Its Mining Fund gained 2,000 wallets in under a week. Traders could use the AI-optimized mining strategy and other funds to manage investments efficiently.

Unilabs Finance Mining Fund Adds 2,000 Wallets in a Slow Market

The Cardano price remains steady, but the ADA coin trading volume has dropped. Fewer traders are active, making trades quieter. Unilabs Finance, however, continues to attract investors seeking efficient ways to grow assets.

The Mining Fund drives much of this growth. In under a week, it added 2,000 new wallets. The fund can track hash rates, profitability and sustainable mining partners. It could provide steady yields and reinvest for long-term growth.

In addition to the Mining Fund, Unilabs offers the BTC Fund, AI Fund and RWA Fund. These funds manage over $30M in assets.

This Assets Under Management (AUM) would allow traders to use diversified strategies and structured growth. It also provides consistent returns, appealing to investors looking for multiple ways to grow holdings efficiently.

Yield Optimization Pools would offer automated staking, lending and liquidity strategies. Deposits are managed through audited smart contracts.

These contracts continuously allocate to top-performing protocols. The pools can maximize returns while controlling risk. They give traders ways to grow assets even when the ADA coin activity is slower.

Why Unilabs Finance appeals to investors

  • Presale Progress + CoinMarketCap Listing: Currently in its 6th presale stage, over 94% of UNIL tokens have been sold. Each token is sold at $0.0097 and it’s set to go up to $0.0108. Investors can get a 40% discount using the code UNIL40 ahead of its CoinMarketCap listing.
  • Steady Interest Earnings: Provides passive income through low-risk lending and yield strategies while keeping principal stable.
  • High Liquidity: Funds are accessible anytime, making reallocation simple and flexible.
  • Smart Allocation Engine: Finds low-risk DeFi opportunities and directs capital toward high-reward options that help investors earn steady returns.
  • Risk-Averse Portfolio Fit: Preserves capital and offers a stable income option during volatile markets.

The ADA coin trading volume remains low despite the Cardano price holding steady. Traders joining Unilabs could still rely on these funds for growth.

Conclusion

The ADA coin trading volume is slower. Fewer traders are active, yet Unilabs Finance added 2,000 wallets to its Mining Fund in a week.

The fund tracks hash rates, profitability, and sustainable partners, providing steady yields and reinvesting for growth.

Stage 6 presale progress and the 40% UNIL40 discount show strong investor demand. These tools support asset management and growth even when markets are quieter.

Now may be an ideal time to participate strategically.

Discover the Unilabs (UNIL) presale:

Presale: https://www.unilabs.finance/

Telegram: https://t.me/unilabsofficial/

Twitter: https://x.com/unilabsofficial/

Stablecoins Threaten to Disrupt U.S. Bank Deposits and Payments, Morningstar DBRS Warns

Stablecoins Threaten to Disrupt U.S. Bank Deposits and Payments, Morningstar DBRS Warns

Stablecoins have rapidly become a central pillar of the digital asset economy, now exceeding a combined market capitalization of $230 billion as of mid-2025, according to Morningstar DBRS. The market is led by Tether (USDT) and Circle (USDC), with other players including USDe, DAI, and FDUSD (see Exhibit 1). This growth has been fuelled by their stability — pegged to the U.S. dollar — and their ability to function as digital cash within the blockchain ecosystem. The passage of the first federal stablecoin legislation on July 17 has also accelerated adoption. With regulation in place, U.S. banks are beginning to explore launching their own stablecoins, notes the agency. “Stablecoins offer efficiency and innovation in the financial system, but they also pose both opportunities and risks for banks,” Morningstar DBRS analysts wrote in a report published Tuesday. How Stablecoins Work: Cheaper, Faster, Smarter Money Morningstar explains stablecoins are designed to combine the reliability of fiat currencies with the efficiency of blockchain. Unlike traditional payment rails — credit cards, ACH, or wire transfers — stablecoin transactions settle in seconds. “Stablecoins are programmable money,” Morningstar notes, highlighting their use in smart contracts that automatically execute financial operations. This has made them attractive for cross-border payments, e-commerce, and remittances. Major issuers like Tether, Circle, and PayPal back their coins with reserves of short-term U.S. Treasuries and cash equivalents, ensuring stability and redeemability. The efficiency advantage is stark: where wire transfers can cost up to $50 and take days to settle, stablecoins move instantly with negligible fees. This dynamic is drawing users away from banks’ legacy systems. Risks to U.S. Banks: Deposits and Payments at Stake Morningstar warns that the rise of stablecoins poses real risks to U.S. banks’ core business models. The most immediate concern is deposit flight. If consumers increasingly hold funds in stablecoins for rewards, convenience, or integration with decentralized finance, banks could lose the deposits that underpin their lending operations. According to the Bank for International Settlements, stablecoins still account for just 1.5% of total U.S. deposits, but growth is accelerating. “ A large-scale shift of funds from bank accounts into stablecoins could constrain banks’ ability to fund new loans or extend credit,” Morningstar analysts said. Banks also risk losing lucrative payment fees. Stablecoins bypass networks like ACH and SWIFT, enabling cheaper and faster transfers. As Exhibit 2 shows, the cost advantage is significant, threatening revenue from transaction services. Not All Bad News: A Path Forward for Banks Despite the risks, Morningstar highlights potential opportunities. Banks could leverage their regulatory credibility to serve as custodians of stablecoin reserves, manage U.S. Treasury holdings, and provide settlement and compliance infrastructure. These services could open new fee income streams. The newly passed GENIUS Act (Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act) sets capital and reserve requirements for issuers, creating a more level playing field. Some banks are considering launching their own fully backed stablecoins, integrated into existing compliance systems, to retain deposits and stay competitive. “Whether stablecoins ultimately represent an opportunity or a threat to U.S. banks will depend on regulatory design and market adoption,” Morningstar concludes.
Poll: More than 70% of Americans agree that Iran poses a threat to the US

Poll: More than 70% of Americans agree that Iran poses a threat to the US

PANews June 19, according to the latest Fox News poll, as the conflict in the Middle East escalates, American voters are divided on Israel's decision to strike Iran's nuclear facilities,
Invest $1,000 in These 3 Cryptos the Market Calls the Next Bitcoin (BTC), Projected to Turn Into $1,000,000 by 2026

Invest $1,000 in These 3 Cryptos the Market Calls the Next Bitcoin (BTC), Projected to Turn Into $1,000,000 by 2026

The post Invest $1,000 in These 3 Cryptos the Market Calls the Next Bitcoin (BTC), Projected to Turn Into $1,000,000 by 2026 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The 2025 bull run is minting new millionaires, and some analysts believe a small set of high-potential altcoins could match Bitcoin’s early growth trajectory. If you pick the right ones, a $1,000 investment today could grow to $1 million by 2026.  Here are the three best picks: Little Pepe (LILPEPE): A meme coin that became …
