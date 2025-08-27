Cardano Under Pressure as ETF Delay Weighs On Sentiment

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 23:01
Cardano is under pressure since SEC postponed its decision on a Grayscale ETF proposal until late October 2025. On-chain data showed activity at multi-year lows.

ADA price traded around $0.85 at the time of writing. The token gained 1.09% in the last 24 hours, 0.49% over the past week, and 2.12% in the past month.

Despite this, it remained far below its all-time high of $3.0992.

Cardano Price Tested Fragile Support After ETF Delay

The SEC postponed its decision on Grayscale’s proposed Cardano ETF to October 26, 2025. Such delays were common in the review process, but the news added pressure to market sentiment.

Traders saw the delay as a temporary setback in Cardano’s path toward broader institutional participation.

Source: X

The ADA price hovered near the $0.82 to $0.84 range at press time. This zone marked a critical technical support area after repeated retests.

Market analyst Deezy said a breakdown could push the token toward $0.77. Charts displayed a converging triangle formation, where price action became increasingly compressed between support and resistance.

A rebound remained possible if buyers defended the rising trendline, but the ETF news left sentiment cautious.

Source: X

Cardano Price Movements Stayed in Descending Channel

Another analyst, Ssebi, pointed to a descending channel that continued to cap upside moves. The structure created lower highs, keeping the broader direction tilted downward.

A short-term bounce toward $0.86 came off the channel’s lower line, but the pattern still restricted further gains.

Volume supported the bearish picture. Selling periods carried heavier activity compared to rebounds, which had weaker participation.

ADA also traded below its mid-range moving average, showing that buyers had not regained control.

Support in the $0.80 to $0.82 range became even more important under this setup. A decisive break above the channel’s upper line was needed to change momentum.

Until then, retracement risks remained high, analysts said.

Source: X

Cardano Activity Declined but Hinted at Rebound Potential

On-chain data highlighted another area of weakness. Analyst Melon reported that Cardano’s activity had fallen to levels last seen three years ago.

Metrics such as transaction volume, wallet interactions, and network fees all hovered near cycle lows.

Low activity showed that participation across the ecosystem remained muted. Still, historical comparisons suggested such troughs often occurred before periods of stronger recoveries.

In past cycles, extended inactivity was followed by bursts of renewed demand once sentiment shifted.

Source: X

Adding a more constructive outlook, analyst Mr Brownstone noted that ADA traded above the weekly Ichimoku Cloud.

This indicator measured support and resistance bands based on averages. Price holding above the Cloud often pointed to trend stability.

ADA also maintained higher lows on the weekly chart, supported by a steady MACD base.

Source: X

Outlook as Traders Monitored Cardano Signals

Cardano’s position created a split outlook. On one side, the ETF delay, descending channel, and fading on-chain use pointed to risks of a deeper correction.

A loss of the $0.82 to $0.83 region could open the path toward $0.77. On the other side, historical rebounds from activity lows, higher weekly lows, and price action above the Ichimoku Cloud left room for recovery.

If ADA held its current base, the token could stabilize before any larger breakout attempt. The ADA price was caught between these scenarios at press time.

The technical and fundamental signals combined to show both pressure and potential resilience in the months ahead.

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/08/27/cardano-under-pressure-as-etf-delay-weighs-on-sentiment/

