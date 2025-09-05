Cardano Whale Dump Sparks Uncertainty Over ADA Price

The move, worth over $42 million at current prices, has stirred concerns about near-term volatility despite ADA’s recent recovery.

In his latest market update, Martinez highlighted blockchain data showing that addresses holding between 1 million and 10 million ADA significantly trimmed their positions. This sharp sell-off coincided with ADA’s struggle to maintain momentum around the $0.84 mark, raising doubts about whether the token can sustain its upward trajectory.

At the time of writing, ADA is trading at $0.8406 with a market capitalization of $30 billion. The token has posted a modest 0.57% gain over the past week, though the broader picture remains fragile. Technical indicators reflect mixed signals: ADA’s RSI recently spiked above 70, signaling overbought conditions, while the MACD shows signs of cautious upward momentum.

Martinez’s warning underscores a growing disconnect between short-term whale behavior and ADA’s broader market sentiment. While retail traders continue to show optimism, large holders often act as a leading indicator for potential corrections. If the selling pressure persists, ADA could struggle to defend the $0.80 support level.

READ MORE:

Major Pi Network News: Global Stage Awaits in October

Still, long-term supporters point to Cardano’s strong fundamentals and active development as reasons for resilience. Previous whale sell-offs have triggered temporary dips but were followed by periods of recovery once selling activity slowed.

For now, Martinez’s alert has put traders on notice: ADA’s immediate outlook may hinge on whether whales continue to unload or if buying pressure from smaller investors is strong enough to absorb the sell-off.

SEC and CFTC To Host Roundtable To ‘Harmonize’ Regulatory Frameworks for Crypto

SEC’s Gensler Faces Scrutiny Over Missing Texts Amid FTX Collapse Timing

BMW plans to play spoiler to China, Tesla's market dominance with new EV

