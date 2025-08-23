Cardano, XRP, and Ethereum L2 Layer Brett

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 02:34
Threshold
T$0.01694+6.47%
RealLink
REAL$0.05459+7.75%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.54+8.92%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10232+2.00%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006425+11.23%
XRP
XRP$3.0886+7.56%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5876+5.66%
Crypto News

If you’re searching for the best altcoin to buy now, three names keep popping up for very different reasons.

Cardano is winning over long-term investors with steady development and smart funding moves. XRP is back in the game after clearing legal hurdles, and its charts are looking strong. But the real wildcard? Layer Brett—a meme coin with real utility that’s catching serious early attention.

Cardano (ADA): Long-term structure keeps Cardano on best altcoin to buy now lists

Cardano has been called a sleeping giant more times than most traders can count—but analysts still see potential in its slow, structured approach. After briefly reclaiming the $0.90 range, ADA is holding support and grinding higher, keeping it on shortlists for the best altcoin to buy now.

Part of the appeal is Cardano’s steady development pipeline. A new $71 million fund has been earmarked for ecosystem growth, and DeFi activity is picking up again after a quiet stretch. With its Layer 1 reputation for security and research-first upgrades, Cardano keeps attracting long-term capital.

It’s not the fastest mover, but for investors looking beyond hype cycles, Cardano still fits the profile of a best altcoin to buy now: solid foundation, active development, and high upside potential if the next bull run sticks.

Ripple (XRP): Breakout structure puts XRP on best altcoin to buy now list

XRP is back on the radar, and technical analysis highlighting growing confidence now that the SEC court case is all over. It’s been pushing through resistance levels, drawing in fresh attention—and landing a spot on several best altcoins to buy now lists.

Momentum is being helped along by increased trading volume, improving technical indicators, and whispers of potential ETF interest. With the SEC battle mostly behind it, XRP now has something many altcoins don’t: regulatory breathing room.

Its core value proposition hasn’t changed. XRP still leads in cross-border payments and institutional partnerships, giving it one of the more established real-world use cases in crypto. But it’s the technical setup—combined with sentiment—that’s making traders pay attention again.

For investors looking for a recovery play with room to run, XRP continues to stand out as a one of the best altcoin to buy now heading into the next market leg.

Layer Brett (LBRETT): Utility-powered meme coin earns spot among best altcoins to buy now

Layer Brett might be new, but it’s already making a strong case as one of the best altcoins to buy now. Built on Ethereum Layer 2, it brings speed, scale, and staking to the meme coin arena—something most viral tokens can’t offer.

The project launched with a working dApp, sub-penny entry price, and staking rewards around 3,900% during presale. That’s not theoretical—it’s live. Traders can connect their wallet and start earning in minutes, no roadmap waiting required.

With a hard cap of 10 billion tokens and low gas fees, Layer Brett is combining meme energy with lean tokenomics. The result? A fast-growing community that sees real upside—not just hype.

For traders hunting for the next early-stage breakout with real utility behind it, Layer Brett is quickly becoming a serious contender among the best altcoins to buy now in 2025.

Conclusion

Whether you want slow-and-steady growth from Cardano, a technical rebound from XRP, or the high-risk, high-reward energy of Layer Brett, each brings something different to the table. But if you’re chasing the next breakout, not just the next upgrade, Layer Brett may be the best altcoin to buy now—especially while it’s still under a cent.

Presale: Layer Brett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Reporter at Coindoo

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/best-altcoins-to-buy-now-cardano-xrp-and-ethereum-l2-layer-brett/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group’s financial report revealed “significant deficiencies” in internal controls; BSV investors attempted to reopen a 2019 lawsuit against Binance; the floor price of doodles fell to about 1.5 ETH, a 24-hour drop of 47.1%; Pump.fun once again transferred 132,000 SOL to Kraken.
FUNToken
FUN$0.009827+3.90%
Solana
SOL$198.94+9.72%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.955+6.06%
Partager
PANews2025/05/11 17:14
Partager
Crypto Booms as Fed Goes Dovish: Here’s What It Means for Ethereum, Solana and Dogecoin

Crypto Booms as Fed Goes Dovish: Here’s What It Means for Ethereum, Solana and Dogecoin

Fed chair's dovish pivot sends crypto markets flying, with Ethereum, Solana, and Dogecoin leading the altcoin rally.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006383+10.62%
SphereX
HERE$0.000357+0.28%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/23 03:29
Partager
Ripple and SBI Launch RLUSD Stablecoin in Japan by 2026

Ripple and SBI Launch RLUSD Stablecoin in Japan by 2026

Ripple and Japan’s financial giant SBI Holdings will launch the Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin in Japan by early 2026, tapping into the country’s newly updated digital asset regulations.  As per the official announcement, the rollout will take place through SBI VC Trade, the group’s licensed crypto exchange, with the goal of improving the reliability and convenience of stablecoin use in Japan. Japan’s stablecoin framework, established under amendments to the Payment Services Act effective June 2023, requires that only licensed entities can issue or distribute fiat-backed stablecoins. This regulatory structure aims to ensure compliance, bank-grade oversight, and transparency in theContinue reading on DailyCoin.
VinuChain
VC$0.00399-2.20%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0714-1.24%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04297+9.64%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/23 03:20
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

Crypto Booms as Fed Goes Dovish: Here’s What It Means for Ethereum, Solana and Dogecoin

Ripple and SBI Launch RLUSD Stablecoin in Japan by 2026

Crypto investor loses $1M in Uniswap scam exploiting Ethereum’s EIP-7702

Bitcoin stays rangebound amid heightened off-chain volume and low transaction counts