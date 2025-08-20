Cardano’s (ADA) Price Target of $3 Slips Further as This $0.035 DeFi Altcoin Emerges as the Top Crypto to Buy in August 2025

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/08/20 19:22
As Cardano’s (ADA) long-anticipated $3 price target continues to drift out of reach, investor sentiment is shifting toward more agile players in the DeFi market. Leading the charge this August is Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a fast-rising altcoin that’s quickly gaining traction among crypto analysts and early adopters.  Over 14,900 investors have already invested, and over $14.1 million has been raised. 

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is already in Presale Phase 6 at the price of $0.035, which is up 16.67% from the last phase. Phase 7 will include a 14.29% price increase to $0.04. Investors can now reap a 300% to 400% return on investment when the token goes live. As volatility returns to the crypto market in Q3 2025, Mutuum Finance’s unique fundamentals could make it a defining asset in the DeFi market.

Cardano (ADA) Struggles Near $0.72 While DeFi Narratives Gain Traction

Cardano is currently trading around $0.72, down roughly 4% over the past 24 hours and pulling back from July’s high above $0.83, as profit-taking and cooling sentiment weigh on momentum. While recent governance actions, such as a $71 million treasury allocation toward core network upgrades, have sparked optimism, ADA remains range-bound between $0.70 and $0.75. 

Analysts are watching for a potential breakout toward $0.84–$0.88, though a sustained move above $0.80–$0.82 is needed to unlock broader upside. As ADA consolidation continues amid softer on-chain activity and whale accumulation slowing, investor focus is increasingly shifting toward next‑gen DeFi protocols with usable infrastructure such as Mutuum Finance.

Mutuum Finance Phase 6 Presale is Live Now

Following a fast presale sell-out of Phase 5, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) currently has Phase 6 live and the token can be purchased at $0.035. This translates to a 16.17% increase from the previous round.

The price will spike to $0.04 in the next phase, a 14.29% price jump. Phase 6 holders get a huge profit once Mutuum Finance goes live. The presale itself has already surpassed $14.1 million and attracted over 14,900 individual investors as of today, highlighting the project’s accelerating velocity.

Secured by CertiK and a $50K Bug Bounty Program

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is launching a USD-pegged stablecoin on Ethereum. In addition, the project has a 95.0 trust score from a CertiK audit. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) also launched a $50,000 USDT Bug Bounty. The bounty is classified into a four-severity model: critical, major, minor and low.

The Next Generation of DeFi Lending

With double lending models, users of Mutuum Finance (MUTM) begin to enjoy increased liberty and efficiency. Smart contracts are employed to render lending man-less in Peer-to-Contract: Dynamic interest rates that automatically adapt make the smart contracts balance and produce high-interest rates. Middlemen are excluded in Peer-to-Peer architecture, allowing lenders and borrowers to tap into one another directly.

$100,000 of MUTM Tokens Available for Giveaway

Mutuum Finance has revealed a $100,000 giveaway that will award a total of $10,000 Mutuum Finance to 10 winners as a token of appreciation for the trust in the project from the investor at its inception.

As Cardano (ADA) stalls near $0.72 and struggles to reclaim its path to $3, investors are increasingly turning to high-growth DeFi opportunities.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) chief among them. Currently in Phase 6 of its presale at just $0.035, with over $14.1 million raised and 14,900+ investors already onboard, MUTM offers a compelling 300-400% ROI at launch. Backed by a 95.0 CertiK trust score, a secure dual-lending protocol, and a roadmap anchored in real-world utility, Mutuum Finance is emerging as the top altcoin to buy in August 2025. Secure your position today before the next price increase, and get ahead of what could be DeFi’s biggest breakout this cycle.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
