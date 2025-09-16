Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson Teases DC Appearance

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 16:02
Union
U$0.017714-10.49%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08807-4.54%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01713+0.85%
Wink
LIKE$0.01022+2.44%
Dogechain
DC$0.0000275+2.88%

Charles Hoskison, the chief executive officer at Input Output Global (IOG), has revealed that he is heading to Washington, DC, in a recent social media post. 

Past visits and appearances 

This, of course, will not be Hoskinson’s first DC visit. Hoskinson made his first notable appearance in May 2022 to lobby regulators in Washington. 

In June 2022, Hoskinson testified in person before a U.S. House subcommittee, which remains his most documented appearance on Capitol Hill to date.

You Might Also Like

In November 2024, the Cardano founder confirmed that he was heading to DC once again. In March, he shared several pictures of himself sitting on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial and looking out over the Reflecting Pool. 

Earlier this year, after the U.S. government adopted a way more favorable stance toward crypto, Hoskinson confirmed that he had had a series of private meetings with US senators. 

Hoskinson stated that it was “wonderful” to have a “frank” conversation with US lawmakers, adding that Washington is finally open for business, and the cryptocurrency industry as a whole was being listened to. 

He previously predicted that crypto had the potential to “revolutionize” the entire US financial markets. 

Source: https://u.today/cardanos-charles-hoskinson-teases-dc-appearance

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Grvt will conduct TGE in Q1 2026, with the total community reward accounting for 20% of the total token supply.

Grvt will conduct TGE in Q1 2026, with the total community reward accounting for 20% of the total token supply.

PANews reported on September 16th that hybrid crypto exchange Grvt announced that its upgraded rewards program, Rewards 2.0, will officially launch on September 23, 2025. At the same time, early points from Rewards 1.0 will be locked and the final distribution ratio will be calculated. Rewards 2.0 utilizes a single points system and leaderboard mechanism. Through a fixed weekly point distribution, users can earn points through trading, holding positions, and inviting friends. Additionally, liquidation operations will earn additional points. Grvt expects to complete its Token Generation Event (TGE) in the first quarter of 2026, with total community rewards accounting for 20% of the total token supply. Earlier news, hybrid crypto exchange GRVT raised $5 million in equity financing from Further Ventures .
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01356-2.02%
Partager
PANews2025/09/16 16:19
Partager
Deutsche Börse's Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote, a Digital Asset Custody and Settlement System

Deutsche Börse's Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote, a Digital Asset Custody and Settlement System

PANews reported on September 16th that Crypto Finance, a subsidiary of Deutsche Börse, announced the launch of AnchorNote, a trading solution designed to provide institutional users with a digital asset trading solution that eliminates the need to remove assets from custody. The system integrates the BridgePort network, connecting cryptocurrency exchanges with custodians, enabling over-the-counter (OTC) settlement and supporting real-time trading across multiple trading platforms. By maintaining asset custody and allowing for immediate collateral liquidity, AnchorNote aims to improve capital efficiency and reduce counterparty risk. The service is being launched first in Switzerland, with plans to expand to other parts of Europe in the future.
RealLink
REAL$0.06299-0.04%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.1317-0.50%
Partager
PANews2025/09/16 16:37
Partager
FBI undercover paid $250 in Bitcoin to help catch serial hacker IntelBroker

FBI undercover paid $250 in Bitcoin to help catch serial hacker IntelBroker

PANews reported on June 27 that according to The Block, the FBI assisted in the capture of British citizen Kai West (also known as "IntelBroker"), who was suspected of serial
CATCH
CATCH$0.032-1.53%
PAID Network
PAID$0.02-0.99%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0857-1.03%
Partager
PANews2025/06/27 08:40
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Grvt will conduct TGE in Q1 2026, with the total community reward accounting for 20% of the total token supply.

Deutsche Börse's Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote, a Digital Asset Custody and Settlement System

FBI undercover paid $250 in Bitcoin to help catch serial hacker IntelBroker

The Fall of the "Bitcoin Queen" Behind the Blue Sky Green Case: The Shocking Secret of 61,000 BTC

Top 3 Crypto to Buy During a Global Recession