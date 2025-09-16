Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson Teases DC Appearance

Charles Hoskison, the chief executive officer at Input Output Global (IOG), has revealed that he is heading to Washington, DC, in a recent social media post.

Past visits and appearances

This, of course, will not be Hoskinson’s first DC visit. Hoskinson made his first notable appearance in May 2022 to lobby regulators in Washington.

In June 2022, Hoskinson testified in person before a U.S. House subcommittee, which remains his most documented appearance on Capitol Hill to date.

In November 2024, the Cardano founder confirmed that he was heading to DC once again. In March, he shared several pictures of himself sitting on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial and looking out over the Reflecting Pool.

Earlier this year, after the U.S. government adopted a way more favorable stance toward crypto, Hoskinson confirmed that he had had a series of private meetings with US senators.

Hoskinson stated that it was “wonderful” to have a “frank” conversation with US lawmakers, adding that Washington is finally open for business, and the cryptocurrency industry as a whole was being listened to.