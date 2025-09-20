The post Cardi B Asks ‘Am I The Drama?’ On New Album appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardi B Getty Images for Revolve & FWRD After the release of her Grammy-winning debut album Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B fans waited with bated breath for the rapper’s next move. The Bronx-bred MC released several singles over the subsequent years, and now, seven years after her first LP, Cardi’s long-awaited sophomore album Am I the Drama? is finally here. Am I the Drama?’s release arrives days after Cardi announced her pregnancy with NFL player Stefon Diggs. The past year has been filled with ups and downs in the rapper’s personal life, from her filing for divorce from rapper Offset last summer and the birth of her third child last September to her growing relationship with Diggs this year. Unsurprisingly, Cardi takes aim at her soon-to-be-ex-husband – as well as other rappers – on the new album. Cardi offers emotions ranging from anger to sadness in her lyrics addressing Offset on songs like “Man of Your Word,” “Shower Tears,” “What’s Goin’ On,” and “Magnet.” “Magnet” in particular is a blistering track where the hit-making rapper takes no prisoners, alluding to feuds with fellow women in hip-hop like JT and Ice Spice, speaking more directly to BIA on “Pretty & Petty.” Along the way, she collaborates with stars like Selena Gomez, Lizzo, Tyla, and Summer Walker; she even samples Janet Jackson’s hit “The Pleasure Principle” on “Principal,” marking the music icon’s first-ever feature on a woman artist’s album. The album is a long-welcome return to the top of the hip-hop heap for Cardi, demonstrating that she wasn’t a one-album wonder despite seven years passing since her debut LP. In fact, she’s been laying in wait the whole time, perfecting the project and ensuring that her comeback is as impactful as possible. Case in point: the rapper, about halfway through her current… The post Cardi B Asks ‘Am I The Drama?’ On New Album appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardi B Getty Images for Revolve & FWRD After the release of her Grammy-winning debut album Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B fans waited with bated breath for the rapper’s next move. The Bronx-bred MC released several singles over the subsequent years, and now, seven years after her first LP, Cardi’s long-awaited sophomore album Am I the Drama? is finally here. Am I the Drama?’s release arrives days after Cardi announced her pregnancy with NFL player Stefon Diggs. The past year has been filled with ups and downs in the rapper’s personal life, from her filing for divorce from rapper Offset last summer and the birth of her third child last September to her growing relationship with Diggs this year. Unsurprisingly, Cardi takes aim at her soon-to-be-ex-husband – as well as other rappers – on the new album. Cardi offers emotions ranging from anger to sadness in her lyrics addressing Offset on songs like “Man of Your Word,” “Shower Tears,” “What’s Goin’ On,” and “Magnet.” “Magnet” in particular is a blistering track where the hit-making rapper takes no prisoners, alluding to feuds with fellow women in hip-hop like JT and Ice Spice, speaking more directly to BIA on “Pretty & Petty.” Along the way, she collaborates with stars like Selena Gomez, Lizzo, Tyla, and Summer Walker; she even samples Janet Jackson’s hit “The Pleasure Principle” on “Principal,” marking the music icon’s first-ever feature on a woman artist’s album. The album is a long-welcome return to the top of the hip-hop heap for Cardi, demonstrating that she wasn’t a one-album wonder despite seven years passing since her debut LP. In fact, she’s been laying in wait the whole time, perfecting the project and ensuring that her comeback is as impactful as possible. Case in point: the rapper, about halfway through her current…

Cardi B Asks ‘Am I The Drama?’ On New Album

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 10:58
B
B$0.50067+2.69%
Threshold
T$0.01681-0.94%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08539-2.71%
Movement
MOVE$0.1295-1.89%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%

Cardi B

Getty Images for Revolve & FWRD

After the release of her Grammy-winning debut album Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B fans waited with bated breath for the rapper’s next move. The Bronx-bred MC released several singles over the subsequent years, and now, seven years after her first LP, Cardi’s long-awaited sophomore album Am I the Drama? is finally here.

Am I the Drama?’s release arrives days after Cardi announced her pregnancy with NFL player Stefon Diggs. The past year has been filled with ups and downs in the rapper’s personal life, from her filing for divorce from rapper Offset last summer and the birth of her third child last September to her growing relationship with Diggs this year. Unsurprisingly, Cardi takes aim at her soon-to-be-ex-husband – as well as other rappers – on the new album.

Cardi offers emotions ranging from anger to sadness in her lyrics addressing Offset on songs like “Man of Your Word,” “Shower Tears,” “What’s Goin’ On,” and “Magnet.” “Magnet” in particular is a blistering track where the hit-making rapper takes no prisoners, alluding to feuds with fellow women in hip-hop like JT and Ice Spice, speaking more directly to BIA on “Pretty & Petty.” Along the way, she collaborates with stars like Selena Gomez, Lizzo, Tyla, and Summer Walker; she even samples Janet Jackson’s hit “The Pleasure Principle” on “Principal,” marking the music icon’s first-ever feature on a woman artist’s album.

The album is a long-welcome return to the top of the hip-hop heap for Cardi, demonstrating that she wasn’t a one-album wonder despite seven years passing since her debut LP. In fact, she’s been laying in wait the whole time, perfecting the project and ensuring that her comeback is as impactful as possible. Case in point: the rapper, about halfway through her current pregnancy, has been promoting the album everywhere from interviews to the streets – literally.

“I’m just very picky. Everybody always said that I dropped the ball when I didn’t release an album after [2020’s] “WAP” and [2021’s] “Up,” but to be honest with you, I only had like six songs,” she told The Breakfast Club, describing a creative process where she eliminated tracks from consideration because she felt they weren’t up to par for her long-awaited second full-length.

As for the shots at other women rappers, she explained she simply had to let them know she wasn’t going to take any disses lying down.

“I was really angry because I feel like a lot of these girls were trying me, and I don’t like feeling tried,” she said. “I know you b***hes are not really like that, but you feel like you’re like that, because right now I’m going through this hate thing on social media, so you think you can take advantage and everybody’s gonna take your side, but I’m gonna let you know: You not nowhere near me when it comes to artistry.”

Cardi B will take Am I the Drama? on the road with the Little Miss Drama Tour kicking off Feb. 11 in Palm Desert, California and wrapping up April 17 in Atlanta.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/cmalone/2025/09/19/cardi-b-asks-am-i-the-drama-on-new-album/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The Sandbox Brings Cirque du Soleil Into Alpha Season 6

The Sandbox Brings Cirque du Soleil Into Alpha Season 6

The Sandbox virtual world and gaming platform is pushing forward with its next big metaverse chapter, announcing the launch of Alpha Season 6 on September 24.  The nine-week campaign will spotlight a new partnership with Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, marking one of the platform’s most notable cultural tie-ins. Reportedly, experiences inspired by Cirque du Soleil’s Luzia and Mad Apple shows will headline the season. Players will also gain access to Cirque-themed Mannequin avatar collectibles, which can evolve into costumes based on real performers and unlock seasonal bonuses. In total, Season 6 will feature 25 experiences tied to well-knownContinue reading on DailyCoin.
RealLink
REAL$0.06331-2.16%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000705-1.53%
MAD
MAD$0.00000267-3.95%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/20 09:45
Partager
U.S. Considers Bitcoin Reserve; Discusses Funding Options

U.S. Considers Bitcoin Reserve; Discusses Funding Options

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/us-bitcoin-reserve-discussion/
Union
U$0.014087-3.04%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017455-0.05%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 04:09
Partager
SEC’s Gensler Firm on Crypto Enforcement Regrets

SEC’s Gensler Firm on Crypto Enforcement Regrets

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/gensler-crypto-enforcement-defends-regulations/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017455-0.05%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/20 10:10
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The Sandbox Brings Cirque du Soleil Into Alpha Season 6

U.S. Considers Bitcoin Reserve; Discusses Funding Options

SEC’s Gensler Firm on Crypto Enforcement Regrets

Crypto Whales Accumulate LINK, CRO, and TON This Week

Trump's confidante Steve Bannon says Scott Bessent should run both the Fed and Treasury