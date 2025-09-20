The post Cardi B’s Long-Awaited New Album Immediately Soars To No. 1 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardi B’s Am I the Drama? debuts as the top-selling album on iTunes, with tracks from the project also flooding the platform’s singles chart. Cardi B at Revolve Festival: The Eighth Annual Fashion, Music and Lifestyle Event on April 12, 2025 in Thermal, California. (Photo by River Callaway/Billboard via Getty Images) Billboard via Getty Images Cardi B’s new album Am I the Drama? is the most exciting release of this brand new tracking frame. The rapper unveiled her highly anticipated sophomore project on Friday, September 19, and hers stands out as the top-selling just-dropped album, beating several other superstars on iTunes. Amazingly, both Am I the Drama? and many of the songs featured on its lengthy track list have become bestselling titles in America together. Am I the Drama? Opens At No. 1 On iTunes Am I the Drama? leads the iTunes Top Albums chart, the platform’s ranking of the bestselling full-lengths and EPs of any style or language in America. Cardi’s second full-length soars all the way to the summit, while her debut album Invasion of Privacy—which arrived seven years ago—returns at No. 138. How Does Am I the Drama? Compare To Other New Releases? Cardi competes with a number of new releases at the outset of a new tracking frame. Nine Inch Nails comes in one space behind the rapper with the Tron: Ares soundtrack. Also new to the top 10 is Better Broken by Sarah McLachlan, while Buckingham Nicks—the only full-length from two members of Fleetwood Mac—lands at No. 6. Those sets currently place at Nos. 5 and 6, respectively. New Albums By Miley Cyrus And Ed Sheeran Sit Below The Top 10 Several other bestselling albums sit just beneath the top 10 on the iTunes Top Albums chart as of publishing, but it’s still early on… The post Cardi B’s Long-Awaited New Album Immediately Soars To No. 1 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardi B’s Am I the Drama? debuts as the top-selling album on iTunes, with tracks from the project also flooding the platform’s singles chart. Cardi B at Revolve Festival: The Eighth Annual Fashion, Music and Lifestyle Event on April 12, 2025 in Thermal, California. (Photo by River Callaway/Billboard via Getty Images) Billboard via Getty Images Cardi B’s new album Am I the Drama? is the most exciting release of this brand new tracking frame. The rapper unveiled her highly anticipated sophomore project on Friday, September 19, and hers stands out as the top-selling just-dropped album, beating several other superstars on iTunes. Amazingly, both Am I the Drama? and many of the songs featured on its lengthy track list have become bestselling titles in America together. Am I the Drama? Opens At No. 1 On iTunes Am I the Drama? leads the iTunes Top Albums chart, the platform’s ranking of the bestselling full-lengths and EPs of any style or language in America. Cardi’s second full-length soars all the way to the summit, while her debut album Invasion of Privacy—which arrived seven years ago—returns at No. 138. How Does Am I the Drama? Compare To Other New Releases? Cardi competes with a number of new releases at the outset of a new tracking frame. Nine Inch Nails comes in one space behind the rapper with the Tron: Ares soundtrack. Also new to the top 10 is Better Broken by Sarah McLachlan, while Buckingham Nicks—the only full-length from two members of Fleetwood Mac—lands at No. 6. Those sets currently place at Nos. 5 and 6, respectively. New Albums By Miley Cyrus And Ed Sheeran Sit Below The Top 10 Several other bestselling albums sit just beneath the top 10 on the iTunes Top Albums chart as of publishing, but it’s still early on…

Cardi B’s Long-Awaited New Album Immediately Soars To No. 1

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 02:31
1
1$0.007739-12.16%
B
B$0.49512-0.79%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.1026-0.55%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
River
RIVER$----%

Cardi B’s Am I the Drama? debuts as the top-selling album on iTunes, with tracks from the project also flooding the platform’s singles chart. Cardi B at Revolve Festival: The Eighth Annual Fashion, Music and Lifestyle Event on April 12, 2025 in Thermal, California. (Photo by River Callaway/Billboard via Getty Images)

Billboard via Getty Images

Cardi B’s new album Am I the Drama? is the most exciting release of this brand new tracking frame. The rapper unveiled her highly anticipated sophomore project on Friday, September 19, and hers stands out as the top-selling just-dropped album, beating several other superstars on iTunes. Amazingly, both Am I the Drama? and many of the songs featured on its lengthy track list have become bestselling titles in America together.

Am I the Drama? Opens At No. 1 On iTunes

Am I the Drama? leads the iTunes Top Albums chart, the platform’s ranking of the bestselling full-lengths and EPs of any style or language in America. Cardi’s second full-length soars all the way to the summit, while her debut album Invasion of Privacy—which arrived seven years ago—returns at No. 138.

How Does Am I the Drama? Compare To Other New Releases?

Cardi competes with a number of new releases at the outset of a new tracking frame. Nine Inch Nails comes in one space behind the rapper with the Tron: Ares soundtrack. Also new to the top 10 is Better Broken by Sarah McLachlan, while Buckingham Nicks—the only full-length from two members of Fleetwood Mac—lands at No. 6. Those sets currently place at Nos. 5 and 6, respectively.

New Albums By Miley Cyrus And Ed Sheeran Sit Below The Top 10

Several other bestselling albums sit just beneath the top 10 on the iTunes Top Albums chart as of publishing, but it’s still early on Friday, and any of these full-lengths might find their way into the highest tier. Sitting between Nos. 10 and 20 are Violent Nature by I Prevail, The Love and Lies EP from Koe Wetzel and the Konvicts, the deluxe edition of Miley Cyrus’s Something Beautiful, and the Portman Road Edition of Ed Sheeran’s recently released album Play. Those titles come in at Nos. 11, 14, 16, and 18, respectively.

Cardi B Singles From Am I the Drama? Fill The Top 10

Over on the iTunes Top Songs chart, all four of the singles Cardi released from Am I the Drama? before its arrival are top 10 best sellers again. “Outside,” “Imaginary Playerz,” “Up,” and “WAP,” a collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, sit side by side at Nos. 5, 6, 7, and 8, respectively. All of them rocket double-digit spaces north thanks to the excitement around Cardi’s new album.

Which New Songs From Am I the Drama? Are Charting?

Several other tunes featured on Am I the Drama? also debut on the iTunes Top Songs tally, though they don’t come close to the top 10—at least not yet. “Pick It Up,” her duet with Selena Gomez, lands at No. 50. “Safe,” Cardi’s new single with Kehlani, launches at No. 81. Two other tracks—“Bodega Baddie” and “Principal,” which credits Janet Jackson—kick off their time on the sales-only ranking at Nos. 119 and 153, respectively.

Invasion of Privacy Set The Stage For Am I the Drama?

For more than half a decade, fans have been waiting patiently for Cardi to follow up her star-making album Invasion of Privacy. That set, released in spring of 2018, soared to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and produced many of her most famous singles, including “Bodak Yellow,” “Be Careful,” and “I Like It,” among others.

Cardi B’s Standalone Singles Filled The Gap Between Albums

Ever since Cardi stopped promoting Invasion of Privacy, which won the Grammy for Best Rap Album, she has continued to deliver standalone tracks. Many of them didn’t make the track list for Am I the Drama?. Tunes like “Money,” “Please Me” with Bruno Mars, “Press,” “Bongos” with Megan Thee Stallion, and “Enough (Miami)” all performed well on the Hot 100, but Cardi let them live as standalone cuts. She technically began promoting her second era back in 2020 when “WAP” became another No. 1 on the Hot 100. Cardi followed that up a year later with “Up,” which also ruled the chart.

How Did Cardi B Promote Am I the Drama?

Cardi began promoting Am I the Drama? in earnest this summer with “Outside,” which at the time was thought of as the lead single, since the other tunes had preceded the collection by several years. “Outside” reached No. 10 on the Hot 100, but its follow-up, “Imaginary Playerz,” did not perform nearly as well. That cut is the only tune shared from Am I the Drama? to fail to enter the highest tier on the Hot 100, as it only climbed as high as No. 70—even though it was built around a sample of a Jay-Z classic.

Cardi B Eyes Billboard 200 Domination With Am I the Drama?

Am I the Drama? is just getting started, but Cardi is surely looking to score another No. 1 album in a little more than a week when Billboard refreshes the charts after the title has enjoyed its first complete tracking period. The set is already selling well, and with 23 songs on its track list, it will likely rack up a huge streaming sum too. Cardi could become one of the only female rappers in history to dominate the Billboard 200 multiple times.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/19/cardi-bs-long-awaited-new-album-immediately-soars-to-no-1/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Crypto Market Cap Edges Up 2% as Bitcoin Approaches $118K After Fed Rate Trim

Crypto Market Cap Edges Up 2% as Bitcoin Approaches $118K After Fed Rate Trim

The global crypto market cap rose 2% to $4.2 trillion on Thursday, lifted by Bitcoin’s steady climb toward $118,000 after the Fed delivered its first interest rate cut of the year. Gains were measured, however, as investors weighed the central bank’s cautious tone on future policy moves. Bitcoin last traded 1% higher at $117,426. Ether rose 2.8% to $4,609. XRP also gained, rising 2.9% to $3.10. Fed Chair Jerome Powell described Wednesday’s quarter-point reduction as a risk-management step, stressing that policymakers were in no hurry to speed up the easing cycle. His comments dampened expectations of more aggressive cuts, limiting enthusiasm across risk assets. Traders Anticipated Fed Rate Trim, Leaving Little Room for Surprise Rally The Federal Open Market Committee voted 11-to-1 to lower the benchmark lending rate to a range of 4.00% to 4.25%. The sole dissent came from newly appointed governor Stephen Miran, who pushed for a half-point cut. Traders were largely prepared for the move. Futures markets tracked by the CME FedWatch tool had assigned a 96% probability to a 25 basis point cut, making the decision widely anticipated. That advance positioning meant much of the potential boost was already priced in, creating what analysts described as a “buy the rumour, sell the news” environment. Fed Rate Decision Creates Conditions for Crypto, But Traders Still Hold Back Andrew Forson, president of DeFi Technologies, said lower borrowing costs would eventually steer more money toward digital assets. “A lower cost of capital indicates more capital flows into the digital assets space because the risk hurdle rate for money is lower,” he noted. He added that staking products and blockchain projects could become attractive alternatives to traditional bonds, offering both yield and appreciation. Despite the cut, crypto markets remained calm. Open interest in Bitcoin futures held steady and no major liquidation cascades followed the Fed’s decision. Analysts pointed to Powell’s language and upcoming economic data as the key factors for traders before building larger positions. Powell’s Caution Tempers Immediate Impact of Fed Rate Move on Crypto Markets History also suggests crypto rallies after rate cuts often take time. When the Fed eased in Dec. 2024, Bitcoin briefly surged 5% cent before consolidating, with sustained gains arriving only weeks later. This time, market watchers are bracing for a similar pattern. Powell’s insistence on caution, combined with uncertainty around inflation and growth, has kept short-term volatility muted even as sentiment for risk assets improves. BitMine’s Tom Lee this week predicted that Bitcoin and Ether could deliver “monster gains” in the next three months if the Fed continues on an easing path. His view echoes broader expectations that liquidity-sensitive assets will outperform once the cycle gathers pace. For now, the crypto sector has digested the Fed’s move with restraint. Traders remain focused on signals from the central bank’s October meeting to determine whether Wednesday’s step marks the beginning of a broader policy shift or just a one-off adjustment
Capverse
CAP$0.15242-3.05%
Partager
CryptoNews2025/09/18 13:14
Partager
Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance

Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance

Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance during meetings by creating agendas, taking notes, and more.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08462-4.84%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1386-5.77%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/20 03:20
Partager
Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden

Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De Amerikaanse Securities and Exchange Commission heeft groen licht gegeven voor de omzetting van het Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund naar een exchange traded product op NYSE Arca. Daarmee wordt voor het eerst in de Verenigde Staten een multi crypto product officieel toegelaten tot een gereguleerde beurs. Deze beslissing is een nieuwe fase in de adoptie van crypto door de financiële sector. Van OTC naar gereguleerd beursproduct Tot nu toe werd de GDLC verhandeld als een OTC fonds wat vaak samen ging met beperkte toegang en structurele prijsafwijkingen van de onderliggende waarde. Met de conversie naar een ETP verdwijnt dit nadeel. Beleggers krijgen de mogelijkheid om intraday exposure te verkrijgen tot meerdere cryptocurrencies tegelijk. Volgens de laatste cijfers beheert het fonds meer dan $915 miljoen aan activa. Het product wordt opgebouwd uit vijf grote namen: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana en Cardano. Deze samenstelling zorgt voor een bredere spreiding van risico’s. Verspreiden binnen een product Het belangrijkste voordeel van een multi crypto ETF is de mogelijkheid tot directe diversificatie. Waar beleggers bij een Bitcoin ETF enkel afhankelijk zijn van de prijs van BTC, biedt GDLC in een product toegang tot meerdere top altcoins. Daarmee ontstaat een beter evenwicht tussen rendement en risico, vooral voor institutionele beleggers die op zoek zijn naar een gereguleerde manier om hun allocatie te verbreden. SEC zet stap richting duidelijker regelgeving De goedkeuring van de GDLC past binnen de nieuwe generic listing standards van de SEC. Deze standaarden zijn bedoeld om de beoordeling van crypto ETF’s te versnellen en voorspelbaarder te maken. In plaats van elk afzonderlijk dossier langdurig te analyseren, kunnen producten die aan basiscriteria voldoen sneller op de markt komen. Voor de sector is dit een signaal dat de toezichthouder zich beweegt van een handhavings gerichte aanpak naar een meer gestructureerd regelgevende aanpak. Institutionele partijen die eerder huiverig waren, zien hiermee de drempel verlaagd om toe te treden. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund $GDLC was just approved for trading along with the Generic Listing Standards. The Grayscale team is working expeditiously to bring the *FIRST* multi #crypto asset ETP to market with Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano#BTC #ETH $XRP $SOL… — Peter Mintzberg (@PeterMintzberg) September 17, 2025 Impact op markt en instroom De timing van deze beslissing is verrassend. Bitcoin ETF’s hadden recent nog dagelijkse instromen van gemiddeld $290 miljoen, terwijl Ethereum producten juist uitstromen zagen. Een multi crypto product aantrekkelijk worden als alternatief dat beide assets en belangrijke altcoins combineert. Analisten wijzen erop dat als GDLC slechts vijf procent van de huidige instromen naar Bitcoin-ETF’s weet aan te trekken, dit al kan neerkomen op zo’n $15 miljoen per dag. Nieuwe routes voor institutionele allocatie Voor institutionele beleggers die diversificatie zoeken binnen de crypto markt zonder afhankelijk te zijn van ongecontroleerde exchanges, opent GDLC een gereguleerde en transparante route. Met een aankoop krijgen zij toegang tot meerdere leidende blockchains, waarbij de custody en naleving van regelgeving gewaarborgd zijn. De komst van dit product kan bovendien een domino effect veroorzaken. Er liggen momenteel nog tientallen aanvragen voor crypto ETF’s bij de SEC, variërend van stablecoin exposure tot altcoins als Avalanche en Litecoin. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Solana
SOL$236.44-4.70%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,309.31-1.77%
Capverse
CAP$0.15242-3.05%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/20 02:31
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Crypto Market Cap Edges Up 2% as Bitcoin Approaches $118K After Fed Rate Trim

Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance

Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden

Bank of Japan Maintains Rates, USD/JPY Surges

Crypto scammers allegedly tried to bribe X employees for account reinstatement