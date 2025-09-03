Carlos Alcaraz Swings Between Tennis And Golf At U.S. Open

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 31: Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates with a golf swing with his tennis racket after defeating Arthur Rinderknech of France following their Men’s Singles Fourth Round match on Day Eight of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Getty Images

Five-time major champion Carlos Alcaraz has been spending his days off in New York practicing more than just his tennis. The Spaniard has taken to the golf course for a little off-court fun during the U.S. Open.

Having beaten Czech Jiri Lehecka 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 on Tuesday afternoon, the 22-year-old will face the mighty 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic in a spicy semifinal contest.

But before his last-four clash with the Serb on Saturday, Alcaraz will swing more than his tennis racquet, facing compatriot and 2017 Masters champion, Sergio Garcia, in a golf face-off.

“It’s something that is working well, so why should I change that routine? Every day off I try to play some golf,” said Alcaraz, who won the first of his five major titles during the U.S. Open in 2022.

“Tomorrow I have a really difficult round against Juanki [Juan Carlos Ferrero] and Sergio Garcia is there. We will discuss tomorrow [how many shots I will get] but he has to give me at least 10 to 15… I’m not that good, Sergio. Come on!”

“I will try to learn from them. My handicap right now is 14. It’s getting down, but it takes time. I mean, for me it’s a privilege to have time to play some golf, to be honest.”

Alcaraz, who said he began playing golf at the start of 2020, has been showcasing his love for the sport during this year’s U.S. Open by celebrating each of his wins with a cheeky golf swing.

“I used to go to hit some balls in the driving range when I was really, really young. I liked it, but since 2020, I just started to play more, to go on the course, to play some holes. I just fell in love with golf,” the world No.2 explained.

“I started to play more and more. I saw myself improving, so it engaged me even more to the golf, and it has me. I just feel really peaceful when I go out and play some golf on the golf course.”

Alcaraz, who has reached the last four at a major without dropping a set for the first time in his career, will be facing Djokovic for the ninth time in his career during the weekend’s semifinal.

Djokovic leads their head-to-head record 5-3, and won their last meeting – a quarterfinal clash at the Australian Open.

Alcaraz last defeated Djokovic in the 2024 Wimbledon final in straight sets.