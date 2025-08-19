Carly Simon Charts Her First Hit On One List With A Decades-Old Tune

Carly Simon

Carly Simon’s “Coming Around Again” hits No. 20 on both the U.K.’s Official Singles Sales and Official Singles Downloads charts, a new high for the decades-old track. Singer-songwriter Carly Simon photographed in June 1971. (Photo by Jack Mitchell/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Carly Simon is regarded as one of the most celebrated female voices in pop music history, both for her pioneering work as a songwriter and for her slew of hit singles. While Simon hasn’t released a new album in more than 15 years, she remains a legend and is highly regarded, especially among fellow singer-songwriters. Thanks to an exciting recent re-release of one of her most popular tunes, Simon is back on the charts in the United Kingdom — not with something brand new, but rather with a decades-old cut that has found a second life.

“Coming Around Again” Becomes a Sales Hit Again

Simon’s “Coming Around Again” reappears on both the Official Singles Sales and Official Singles Downloads charts this week. On the U.K.-based rankings, the pop classic returns at No. 20, which now marks its all-time high point on the two lists, which are built entirely around purchases.

Alanis Morissette Helps Carly Simon Return

Alanis Morissette recently covered “Coming Around Again” for a movie titled It’s My Mother’s Wedding. Simon isn’t only credited as the original songwriter, but also as a vocalist, as she contributed backing tracks to the cut. Simon wrote the track for the Meryl Streep/Jack Nicholson film Heartburn, which arrived in 1986, and Morissette interestingly chose to rework the tune for another movie.

“Coming Around Again” Didn’t Hit the Charts Until 2021

Despite the fact that “Coming Around Again” was originally released in the ’80s, it didn’t become a sales hit in the U.K. until 2021. In February of that year, the tune launched on both the Official Singles Sales and Official Singles Downloads lists, but only in the lower reaches of the rosters, and it disappeared after just one stay. More than four years later, it’s back — and finally a top 20 hit.

Carly Simons’s First Hit on the Downloads Roster

Simon scores her first-ever hit on the Official Singles Downloads chart, and she doubles her career sum on the Official Singles Sales list. Shortly after “Coming Around Again” launched on the general sales roster, “Why” landed at No. 91, and then it slipped away.

Many of Simon’s most famous tracks performed well on the Official Singles Chart, the main ranking of the most consumed songs, which predates any specific sales lists by many years. On that tally, she collected four top 10s, including “Coming Around Again,” which peaked at No. 10 during its initial run.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/08/19/carly-simon-charts-her-first-hit-on-one-list-with-a-decades-old-tune/

