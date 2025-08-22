Carly Simon Earns Her First Top 10 Hit On An American Chart

Carly Simon and Alanis Morissette debut at No. 6 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart with “Coming Around Again,” with both earning a career-first top 10. NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 19: Carly Simon performs during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival Opening Gala premiere of “Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of our Lives” at Radio City Music Hall on April 19, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images) Getty Images

Carly Simon’s hitmaking days were centered in the 1970s and ’80s, when she ranked as one of the most successful female voices in the American music industry. Simon remains active to this day, but she doesn’t produce new music as often as she used to.

The Grammy winner is back on a Billboard chart this week with a reworking of one of her most famous tracks, and she has a fellow singer-songwriter to thank for helping her reach a new all-time high on one of the company’s most competitive rosters.

“Coming Around Again” with Alanis Morissette

Alanis Morissette recently released her take on Simon’s “Coming Around Again” for the movie My Mother’s Wedding. She follows in Simon’s tradition, as the original was also created for a film. Simon is credited on Morissette’s updated cut, and both women score an important top 10 hit in America.

“Coming Around Again” Debuts Inside the Top 10

“Coming Around Again” launches at No. 6 on the Digital Song Sales chart, Billboard’s list of the best-selling tunes of any style or in any language in America (though purchases on physical formats such as CD or vinyl are not counted). The duet opens with a little more than 2,700 pure purchases, according to Luminate.

Carly Simon’s Second Career Bestseller

As “Coming Around Again” debuts, Simon earns her first top 10 hit on the Digital Song Sales chart, which wasn’t introduced until many years after most of her famous smashes came and went. She’s now only earned two appearances on the tally throughout the years.

In 2021, “You’re So Vain,” which is widely regarded as Simon’s most celebrated track, opened at No. 49 and then disappeared. The Digital Song Sales chart only features 25 spaces these days, so it’s tougher for legacy acts to send decades-old tunes onto the roster.

Alanis Morissette Also Charts Her First Top 10

Morissette earns her first top 10 single as well, though she has racked up twice as many appearances as Simon on the Digital Song Sales chart. Before “Coming Around Again,” Morissette’s “Ablaze” ranked as her highest-rising hit as it spent a single turn at No. 24. Her cuts “Ironic” and “You Oughta Know,” both taken from Jagged Little Pill, stalled at Nos. 32 and 34, respectively.

Only Bad Omens Beats “Coming Around Again”

Morissette and Simon score the second-highest ranking debut this week on the Digital Song Sales chart. Only “Specter” by heavy metal group Bad Omens beats the collaboration, and not by much. “Specter” launches at No. 5 and only sold about 250 more copies than “Coming Around Again.”