Carlyle to partner with Red Bull Formula 1 team

Carlyle is set to announce a new partnership with Formula 1 team Oracle Red Bull Racing as private markets firms aim to ramp up their exposure to the high-net worth and retail investor cohorts, CNBC has learned.

The agreement will plaster Carlyle’s branding on Red Bull’s RB21 challenger, drivers’ team kits, the pit wall and the garage, the two companies said Tuesday. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Our industry is undergoing an extraordinary transformation, fueled by greater access to private markets and growing interest from a new generation of investors,” Carlyle CEO Harvey Schwartz said in a statement. “We’re excited to partner with one of the most illustrious brands in global sport to engage new audiences and create long-term value together.”

F1 teams have been raking in sponsorship dollars as the league soars in popularity. Last year, the teams generated a combined $2 billion in sponsorship revenue, according to a recent report by SponsorUnited. That surpassed every league except for the NFL, according to the report. And F1 generated the highest average sponsorship deal size at $6 million last year, which was about eight times the average for the NFL.