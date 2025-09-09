Carlyle to partner with Red Bull Formula 1 team

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 21:31
Moonveil
MORE$0.10001+0.75%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016445-3.21%
Pitbull
PIT$0.0000000002749-1.39%
Bluefin
BLUE$0.06673-2.86%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002361+6.54%
RedStone
RED$0.6465-7.72%

Carlyle is set to announce a new partnership with Formula 1 team Oracle Red Bull Racing as private markets firms aim to ramp up their exposure to the high-net worth and retail investor cohorts, CNBC has learned.

The agreement will plaster Carlyle’s branding on Red Bull’s RB21 challenger, drivers’ team kits, the pit wall and the garage, the two companies said Tuesday. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Our industry is undergoing an extraordinary transformation, fueled by greater access to private markets and growing interest from a new generation of investors,” Carlyle CEO Harvey Schwartz said in a statement. “We’re excited to partner with one of the most illustrious brands in global sport to engage new audiences and create long-term value together.”

F1 teams have been raking in sponsorship dollars as the league soars in popularity. Last year, the teams generated a combined $2 billion in sponsorship revenue, according to a recent report by SponsorUnited. That surpassed every league except for the NFL, according to the report. And F1 generated the highest average sponsorship deal size at $6 million last year, which was about eight times the average for the NFL.

Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing competes during the British Grand Prix, the 12th round of the Formula 1 World Championship, at Silverstone Circuit in Northampton, United Kingdom, on July 06, 2025.

Rasid Necati Aslim | Anadolu | Getty Images

The private markets industry has been inking partnerships — particularly with certain sport franchises — in order to bring more brand awareness to firms as the industry evolves toward funding from individual retail investors. Other firms, such as Apollo and Blue Owl, have pursued sponsorship deals within professional golf and tennis.

Wealth has been one of the fastest-growing areas within Carlyle, raising more than $60 billion since inception and nearly doubling the segment assets under management in two years. In the release, Carlyle said that it’s Red Bull’s exclusive partner in the investment management industry and that their alliance is the first between an F1 team and a “major global private markets firm.”

“As an iconic firm in global finance, Carlyle brings a long-term perspective with an expansive network, and we look forward to building a powerful partnership on and off the track,” Laurent Mekies, Oracle Red Bull racing CEO and team principal, said in the release

The SponsorUnited report said the technology sector drove the most F1 team sponsorship revenue, contributing $543 million. Financial services came in second, with $379 million, the report showed. AIX Investment Group recently sponsored driver Pierre Gasly for the 2025 season, featuring its logo on the side panel of his helmet.

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/09/carlyle-red-bull-f1-pe.html

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

US court imposes approximately $25 million in fines and damages for My Big Coin fraud

US court imposes approximately $25 million in fines and damages for My Big Coin fraud

PANews reported on June 13 that according to Bitcoin.com, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) announced that the U.S. federal court made a final default judgment on the My
Union
U$0.01096+1.57%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016463-3.10%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0857-10.91%
Partager
PANews2025/06/13 13:21
Partager
Financing Weekly Report | 14 public financing events; Encrypted payment company Mesh completes $82 million Series B financing, led by Paradigm

Financing Weekly Report | 14 public financing events; Encrypted payment company Mesh completes $82 million Series B financing, led by Paradigm

The heat of the primary market has decreased; in Q1 2025, venture capital funds in the AI industry were nearly US$20 billion, while US crypto venture capital financing in the same period was only US$861 million.
B
B$0.5942-4.64%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1501+14.66%
Partager
PANews2025/03/17 09:24
Partager
Cork Protocol attacker address transferred 1,410 ETH to TornadoCash

Cork Protocol attacker address transferred 1,410 ETH to TornadoCash

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Paidun’s monitoring, the address marked as “Cork Protocol Attacker 2” on the chain has transferred 1,410 ETH (worth approximately US$3.4 million) to
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0857-10.91%
Ethereum
ETH$4,291.77-1.72%
Partager
PANews2025/06/25 14:16
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

US court imposes approximately $25 million in fines and damages for My Big Coin fraud

Financing Weekly Report | 14 public financing events; Encrypted payment company Mesh completes $82 million Series B financing, led by Paradigm

Cork Protocol attacker address transferred 1,410 ETH to TornadoCash

Is Helium price at risk as Coinbase suspends trading for Helium Mobile?

Robinhood May Hit $160 On 100% Revenue Growth By 2026: Bernstein