Caterpillar Inc. ($CAT) Stock: Shares Fall as Tariff Forecast Rises

TLDR

Caterpillar stock fell 3.65% to $419.04 on August 29, 2025.

Company raised 2025 tariff cost forecast to $1.5B–$1.8B.

Profit margin outlook revised to bottom of guidance range.

Analysts cut price targets, citing limited tariff pass-through ability.

Strong $37.5B backlog supports long-term business momentum.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) closed at $419.04 on Friday, August 29, 2025, down 3.65% after warning that tariffs would weigh more heavily on its results.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

The company raised its full-year tariff cost estimate to between $1.5 billion and $1.8 billion, up from its previous outlook of up to $1.5 billion. The update, released ahead of the September quarter, pressured investor sentiment and raised questions about the company’s ability to sustain margins.

Impact on Profitability Outlook

The tariff revision prompted Caterpillar to lower its margin guidance. Management now expects full-year adjusted operating profit margin to land near the bottom of its target range, rather than the top half as previously projected. For the third quarter alone, the company expects tariff costs of $400 million to $500 million, higher than the second quarter’s impact. The revision highlights how shifting U.S. trade policy under the Trump administration is creating uncertainty across the industrial sector.

Market Reaction and Analyst Downgrades

Investors responded to the announcement with a sell-off in CAT shares, reflecting growing concerns about the ability of industrial companies to absorb tariff costs without passing them on to customers. Morgan Stanley analyst Angel Castillo commented that Caterpillar and its peers “have thus far exhibited little to no ability to pass through tariffs,” underscoring a key profitability challenge.

Two analysts cut their price targets following the update. Oppenheimer lowered its target to $480 from $493, while Baird reduced its target to $495 from $500. These revisions reflect caution despite Caterpillar’s resilient demand backdrop.

Long-Term Business Strength Remains

Despite near-term headwinds, some analysts remain optimistic about Caterpillar’s longer-term prospects. The company ended the quarter with a record backlog of $37.5 billion and strong order rates across all divisions. This order book signals continued demand for its heavy equipment, suggesting robust fundamentals even as tariffs pressure margins.

Broader Performance Context

Caterpillar has consistently outperformed the broader market in recent years. As of August 29, 2025, its trailing five-year return was 221.88%, compared to 84.16% for the S&P 500. Its three-year return stood at 130.85% versus the S&P’s 60.28%. Investors are weighing these strong performance metrics against the risks of rising tariffs and lower margin guidance heading into the second half of 2025.

Conclusion

Caterpillar’s revised forecast sent its shares lower as markets digested the increased tariff hit and weaker margin guidance. Analysts were quick to adjust expectations, though the company’s $37.5 billion backlog shows strong underlying demand. For investors, the balance between near-term tariff challenges and long-term growth drivers remains the key consideration.

