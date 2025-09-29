The post Cathie Wood Reaffirms Bitcoin’s Role as Monetary Standard appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cathie Wood reaffirms Bitcoin as a monetary Standard, dismisses ETH flippening, highlighting Bitcoin’s resilience, security, and role in inflation. Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood has restated her belief that Bitcoin will remain the leading cryptocurrency in the years ahead. Speaking on The Master Investor podcast, She pointed out that Bitcoin’s unrivaled security and its rule-based nature make it a contender for a global monetary system. She pointed out that it is the only Layer 1 blockchain that was never hacked, which would differentiate it from other players. Ark CEO Rejects ETH Flippening, Cites Layer 2 Competition Ethereum has a significant role to play in decentralized finance, but Wood said it is unlikely to replace Bitcoin. She said increasing competition for Ethereum comes from Layer 2 networks that aim to ease congestion and reduce costs. She added that Ethereum’s long-term dominance is not certain, thanks to this fragmentation. Still, Wood was not talking down the Ethereum. Instead, she revealed that she has recently invested in BitMine, and thus indirectly has exposure to the Ethereum ecosystem. She called the move a calculated step, not an outright strategic change. This, she says, allows Ark to piggyback off the rise of Ethereum while keeping Bitcoin as the core focus. Related Reading: ARK Invest Adds $23.5M in Crypto Stocks Across Three ETFs | Live Bitcoin News However, Wood’s take on Fundstrat’s Tom Lee, who has written that Ethereum will pass Bitcoin, was also interesting. She agreed with Lee’s opinions, but disagreed, saying how Bitcoin’s simplicity and reliability make it a better long-term store of value. Wood then returned to the recent rise in the price of gold. She said gold’s rise is a sign that investors are looking for different stores of value in the midst of concerns about inflation and possible uncertainty in the… The post Cathie Wood Reaffirms Bitcoin’s Role as Monetary Standard appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cathie Wood reaffirms Bitcoin as a monetary Standard, dismisses ETH flippening, highlighting Bitcoin’s resilience, security, and role in inflation. Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood has restated her belief that Bitcoin will remain the leading cryptocurrency in the years ahead. Speaking on The Master Investor podcast, She pointed out that Bitcoin’s unrivaled security and its rule-based nature make it a contender for a global monetary system. She pointed out that it is the only Layer 1 blockchain that was never hacked, which would differentiate it from other players. Ark CEO Rejects ETH Flippening, Cites Layer 2 Competition Ethereum has a significant role to play in decentralized finance, but Wood said it is unlikely to replace Bitcoin. She said increasing competition for Ethereum comes from Layer 2 networks that aim to ease congestion and reduce costs. She added that Ethereum’s long-term dominance is not certain, thanks to this fragmentation. Still, Wood was not talking down the Ethereum. Instead, she revealed that she has recently invested in BitMine, and thus indirectly has exposure to the Ethereum ecosystem. She called the move a calculated step, not an outright strategic change. This, she says, allows Ark to piggyback off the rise of Ethereum while keeping Bitcoin as the core focus. Related Reading: ARK Invest Adds $23.5M in Crypto Stocks Across Three ETFs | Live Bitcoin News However, Wood’s take on Fundstrat’s Tom Lee, who has written that Ethereum will pass Bitcoin, was also interesting. She agreed with Lee’s opinions, but disagreed, saying how Bitcoin’s simplicity and reliability make it a better long-term store of value. Wood then returned to the recent rise in the price of gold. She said gold’s rise is a sign that investors are looking for different stores of value in the midst of concerns about inflation and possible uncertainty in the…

Cathie Wood Reaffirms Bitcoin’s Role as Monetary Standard

2025/09/29 04:11
Cathie Wood reaffirms Bitcoin as a monetary Standard, dismisses ETH flippening, highlighting Bitcoin’s resilience, security, and role in inflation.

Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood has restated her belief that Bitcoin will remain the leading cryptocurrency in the years ahead. Speaking on The Master Investor podcast, She pointed out that Bitcoin’s unrivaled security and its rule-based nature make it a contender for a global monetary system. She pointed out that it is the only Layer 1 blockchain that was never hacked, which would differentiate it from other players.

Ark CEO Rejects ETH Flippening, Cites Layer 2 Competition

Ethereum has a significant role to play in decentralized finance, but Wood said it is unlikely to replace Bitcoin. She said increasing competition for Ethereum comes from Layer 2 networks that aim to ease congestion and reduce costs. She added that Ethereum’s long-term dominance is not certain, thanks to this fragmentation.

Still, Wood was not talking down the Ethereum. Instead, she revealed that she has recently invested in BitMine, and thus indirectly has exposure to the Ethereum ecosystem. She called the move a calculated step, not an outright strategic change. This, she says, allows Ark to piggyback off the rise of Ethereum while keeping Bitcoin as the core focus.

However, Wood’s take on Fundstrat’s Tom Lee, who has written that Ethereum will pass Bitcoin, was also interesting. She agreed with Lee’s opinions, but disagreed, saying how Bitcoin’s simplicity and reliability make it a better long-term store of value.

Wood then returned to the recent rise in the price of gold. She said gold’s rise is a sign that investors are looking for different stores of value in the midst of concerns about inflation and possible uncertainty in the global monetary policies. She noted that the same dynamics could provide a tailwind for Bitcoin’s position as “digital gold,” and that its decentralized and borderless nature implies advantages it has over traditional assets.

Cathie Wood Sees Bitcoin as Safeguard in Inflation Era

These comments echo a larger investment thesis at Ark, where Bitcoin remains the core of Ark’s crypto approach. By strategically holding exposure to both Bitcoin as well as some carefully chosen Ethereum-linked assets, Wood is positioning her portfolio in a way that will reap benefits across multiple blockchain ecosystems.

Observers in the industry have pointed out that her position is in line with the general market thinking. Bitcoin remains the focal point of institutional flows, as Ethereum prepares to battle structural constraints like scalability and competition from newer blockchains. However, by recognizing the potential of Ethereum while not diminishing Bitcoin’s primacy, Wood showcases a well-rounded yet Bitcoin-biased perspective.

Wood’s comments come at a time when digital assets are coming under increasing scrutiny and regulation, especially in the United States. In a world of inflation and economic instability, her emphasis on Bitcoin’s resilience reinforces the narrative of cryptocurrency as a safeguard. For investors, this approach of combining stability and flexibility can offer a degree of reassurance in uncertain times.

In a broader context, her calibrated approach implies that digital assets will evolve in tandem through complementary strengths, rather than dominance by a particular network. And by reasserting supreme Bitcoin, Wood is further supporting her long-held position that it will secure the industry as the most trusted monetary asset.

