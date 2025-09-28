Cathie Wood Sees Hyperliquid Following Solana’s Path To The Top

Cathie Wood Compares Hyperliquid To Solana’s Early Growth

ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood has drawn parallels between Hyperliquid, a decentralized exchange, and the Solana blockchain during its formative years. Speaking on the Master Investor podcast, Wood said the platform could follow a trajectory similar to Solana’s rapid rise from newcomer to market leader.

ARK Invest’s public funds remain centered on three key assets — Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. According to Wood, the company also maintains exposure to Solana’s ecosystem through Breera Sports, a project tied to its treasury and backed by Middle Eastern investors. In addition, ARK is consulting with economist Art Laffer, who has been involved with the Hyperliquid project.

Wood emphasized that ARK has not yet taken a position on Hyperliquid, but she believes the protocol itself merits attention as decentralized perpetual futures exchanges grow increasingly competitive.

Aster Surpasses Hyperliquid Amid Rising Market Battles

On September 24, 2025, reports confirmed that the Aster platform had overtaken Hyperliquid as the sector’s leader. According to DeFiLlama, Aster’s daily trading volume of perpetual futures contracts reached $25.77 billion, signaling just how intense the race for dominance has become.

DEX rankings by perpetual futures trading volume. Source: DeFiLlama

Despite this shakeup, Wood stressed that the long-term structure of the crypto market will likely revolve around a few major networks. She described Bitcoin as the “pure” cryptocurrency with a fixed supply and stable system, while Ethereum underpins much of decentralized finance. Together with Solana, these assets form the backbone of ARK’s strategy.

The company also holds derivatives such as Uniswap tokens and Solana-based assets, but its focus remains squarely on the three largest cryptocurrencies.

The Future Of DeFi Leadership

As interest in emerging projects grows, ARK’s position reflects a belief that the crypto industry will consolidate around a limited set of dominant players. Still, initiatives like Hyperliquid and challenges from rivals like Aster — continue to shape the evolving landscape of decentralized trading.

Previously, it was reported that the Native Markets team won the vote to develop USDH, Hyperliquid’s stablecoin, underscoring how new developments in the sector can quickly alter market dynamics.