Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Considers Stake in Tether as Company Eyes $500B Valuation

2025/09/27 06:00
  • Tether seeks $500B valuation with SoftBank and Ark Invest exploring stakes.

  • Ark Invest has previously backed Circle, a rival stablecoin issuer.

  • Tether plans a U.S.-based stablecoin launch to strengthen its market position.

  • A successful raise could cement stablecoins’ role in global finance.

Ark Invest and SoftBank Eye Stake in Tether

Ark Invest and SoftBank are reportedly in talks to invest in Tether as the stablecoin issuer seeks a valuation of $500 billion. According to Bloomberg, Tether is aiming to raise between $15 billion and $20 billion in exchange for a 3% stake in the company. This potential funding round, guided by Cantor Fitzgerald, could see Tether join the ranks of the largest private companies worldwide.

Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest has previously invested in Circle, a rival stablecoin issuer. Despite this competition, Ark is exploring a stake in Tether, signaling a shift in investor confidence towards stablecoins. Tether, currently the largest issuer of the USDT stablecoin, has long been a major player in the cryptocurrency market. It allows users to transfer money globally without relying on traditional banks, which has attracted significant interest from financial institutions.

Tether’s Growth Plans and Stablecoin Market Dominance

Tether is not only focused on expanding its capital but also on diversifying its stablecoin offerings. The company is preparing to launch a U.S.-based stablecoin called USAT, further expanding its presence in regulated markets. The new coin is expected to enhance Tether’s position in the U.S. financial system, with Bo Hines set to lead the initiative as CEO.

Tether’s stablecoin USDT has seen its market value grow significantly over the years. With over $173 billion in circulation, USDT remains the most widely used stablecoin globally. The company continues to back its digital asset with short-term instruments like U.S. Treasuries, earning billions in interest. This approach has helped Tether maintain its dominance in the stablecoin market, making it a key player in global finance.

Investors See Stablecoins as Vital for Global Finance

The growing interest from high-profile investors like SoftBank and Ark Invest reflects a broader shift in the financial sector towards the acceptance of stablecoins. As traditional financial institutions become more involved with cryptocurrencies, stablecoins are increasingly seen as a tool for moving funds efficiently across borders. This has been further supported by regulatory developments, including the CFTC’s recent stablecoin collateral initiative.

If Tether’s funding round is successful, it would underscore the role stablecoins play in modern financial systems. U.S. regulators are beginning to recognize the growing importance of these digital assets, signaling potential regulatory changes to accommodate their use in traditional markets.

Tether’s Strategy and Future Outlook

Tether’s funding efforts are not just about raising capital but also about positioning itself as a key player in the global financial system. The involvement of Cantor Fitzgerald, led by Howard Lutnick, adds to the credibility of the company’s strategic direction. Lutnick, now the U.S. Commerce Secretary, brings a significant political connection, further tying Tether to Washington’s financial policy discussions.

If the funding round is successful, Tether will gain significant capital, which could help expand its user base and further solidify its position in the market. As the company seeks to raise its valuation to $500 billion, it aims to set a new precedent for stablecoins in the global finance landscape. This effort represents a major step in the evolution of digital currencies and their role in reshaping traditional financial systems.

By strategically positioning itself with key investors like Ark Invest and SoftBank, Tether aims to maintain its leadership in the rapidly evolving stablecoin market. The outcome of this funding round could have a lasting impact on the company’s trajectory and the role stablecoins play in global financial market

