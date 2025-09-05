CBDC debate continues in US as Congress returns from recess

Lawmakers are faced with a choice to block the creation of a US digital dollar due to privacy concerns, though critics argue the fight is more about politics.

As US lawmakers return from their August recess, the debate over central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) is once again at the forefront of crypto policy.

In the latest episode of Byte-Sized Insight, Cointelegraph spoke with Sheila Warren, CEO of the Project Liberty Institute, about whether the CBDC debate in Washington reflects real risks or political posturing, and what it means for the future of the digital dollar.

Supporters of the measure argue that a CBDC would endanger civil liberties by giving the government unprecedented access to financial data.

