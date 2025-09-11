Cboe enters CME dominated market with new tech-focused index

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 02:13
Cboe Global Markets Inc. is rolling out a fresh way for investors to trade the largest technology names, a move that puts the Chicago group on a more direct path against local rival CME Group Inc.

The operator known for the VIX volatility gauge plans futures and options tied to the coming Cboe Magnificent 10 Index. The basket will hold the Mag7 mainstays along with Broadcom Inc., Palantir Technologies Inc., and Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

In total, the 10 firms account for about 38% of the S&P 500 Index’s market value, giving the product a narrow focus on the most valuable names in U.S. equities.

“Both institutional and retail traders are increasingly looking for smarter ways to gain exposure to the most influential, market-moving stocks, along with tools to manage their positions and hedge risk more precisely, both intraday and around the clock,” said Cathy Clay, Cboe’s global head of derivatives, in a statement.

She added that the Mag10 design is meant to reduce the concentration risk that can come with single-stock trades.

Cboe plans Q4 2025 launch for Mag10 futures

Cboe is listing derivatives on a new tech index, entering a market long led by CME. CME dominates U.S. index futures with its e-mini S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 contracts.

Rival Miami International Holdings is building derivatives tied to the Bloomberg 500. Mag10 futures will trade on the Cboe Futures Exchange, best known for the VIX.

Cboe is targeting the fourth quarter of 2025 to start offering Mag10 futures and options with monthly expiries, pending regulatory review, according to the statement. The exchange then aims to add contracts with expiries every weekday the following year, expanding access to zero-days-to-expiry strategies, often called 0DTE. The plan also calls for “nearly 24×5” access, giving traders the ability to transact through most of the week.

Launch of Bitcoin and Ether continuous futures ahead

As earlier reported by Cryptopolitan, the company announced it will launch Bitcoin and Ether Continuous Futures on the Cboe Futures Exchange after regulatory review, with a planned start date of November 10, 2025.

According to the company, the contracts aim to “efficiently deliver continuous long-term market exposure” to BTC and ETH. The goal is to let traders access perpetual-style futures in a U.S.-regulated, intermediated setting.

“Perpetual-style futures have gained strong adoption in offshore markets. Now, Cboe is bringing that same utility to our U.S.-regulated futures exchange and enabling U.S. traders to access these products with confidence in a trusted, transparent, and intermediated environment,” said Catherine Clay, Cboe’s Global Head of Derivatives.

The push comes as U.S. venues test demand for perpetual-like products cleared and supervised domestically. It follows the July introduction of CFTC-regulated perpetual futures by crypto exchange Coinbase.

Cboe has been pushing new exchange-traded offerings linked to digital assets as well.

In a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, its Cboe BZX venue asked the regulator to amend a rule to “permit the generic listing and trading of Commodity-Based Trust Shares that meet the requirements outlined in proposed Rule 14.11(e)(4).” The rule governs how commodity-based trust shares are listed and traded and sets specific standards that such shares must meet to trade on the exchange.

