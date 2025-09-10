Cboe launches 10-year “continuous” futures on Bitcoin and Ethereum: cash-settled, debut set for November 10, 2025

Cboe Global Markets is preparing “Continuous Futures” contracts on Bitcoin and Ethereum, with a ten-year duration and cash settlement, to offer investors long-term exposure in a regulated environment as stated by PR Newswire and in the official Cboe release published on the company’s website.
According to the official statement published on September 9, 2025, the launch is planned for November 10, 2025. Market analysts following crypto derivatives note that instruments with decade-long maturities can reduce rollover costs for static allocations and support long-term hedging strategies. Industry reports and news also indicate an increase in institutional interest for regulated cash-settled products following the evolution of spot ETFs in the US market.
Cboe Global Markets has introduced “Continuous Futures” contracts on Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), designed to provide long-term exposure without the traditional monthly rolls of standard futures. Each contract has a duration of ten years and is cash-settled; the daily settlement (mark-to-market) aims to contain rotation costs and replicate, within a regulated framework, some of the typical dynamics of offshore perpetuals.
According to the statement, the goal is to reduce operational friction and lower costs associated with rollover, bringing the qualities of perpetual contracts in a regulated manner. In this context, the continuity of exposure aims to promote more stable strategies over time.
The launch is scheduled for November 10, 2025, subject to the outcome of regulatory procedures by Cboe Futures Exchange (CFE) and in compliance with applicable CFTC regulations.
Cboe has not yet disclosed all these specifications; the complete details will be made available on the CFE website before the official launch. It should be noted that the publication of the product specs will clarify sizing, margins, and pricing methods.
Continuous Futures offer an “always active” exposure similar to that of perpetuals, but operating in a supervised context with standardized margining and clearing rules as explained in our guide on crypto perpetual futures. Compared to monthly or quarterly futures, a decennial horizon reduces the need for roll, with potential benefits in terms of slippage and indirect costs.
In the current US landscape, while the CME dominates with a range of standard and micro futures on BTC and ETH, Cboe’s initiative presents itself as a structured alternative for hedging needs and long-term portfolio allocations. That said, adoption will also depend on the support of major market participants.
The context is marked by a renewed interest in regulated products, especially after the development of spot Bitcoin ETFs in the USA as reported by Investing.com, thus expanding the options for institutional investors.
The specialized publications have highlighted the interest in the initiative, emphasizing the attempt to “bring onshore” the logic of perpetuals. The move by Cboe is part of a competitive context in which the CME currently leads the cryptocurrency futures market.
With Continuous Futures on Bitcoin and Ethereum, Cboe offers a long-term and cash-settled solution that combines market exposure continuity with the governance typical of a regulated environment. The impact on the market will depend on the final technical specifications, liquidity at the time of launch, and the response of institutional operators.