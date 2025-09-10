Cboe to Launch Bitcoin, Ethereum Perpetual Futures in November

Unlike traditional futures that expire and require rollover, Cboe’s design will feature contracts with maturities of up to 10 years. That structure is aimed at simplifying long-term exposure for investors while cutting the costs and complications of constantly resetting positions.

Catherine Clay, Cboe’s global derivatives chief, said perpetuals have already gained traction in offshore venues and that the U.S. market is overdue for a regulated alternative.

“We see demand from institutions, existing CFE clients, and even retail traders who want access to crypto derivatives in a transparent, centrally cleared environment,” she noted.

The new products are expected to appeal to investors looking for more efficient ways to manage risk and deploy long-term strategies. Their launch also represents a milestone for U.S. oversight of digital asset markets, which until now have largely ceded perpetual trading to offshore exchanges.

If successful, Cboe’s move could reshape how American investors trade Bitcoin and Ethereum, offering the familiarity of regulated markets with the flexibility of perpetual exposure.

