CDARI Joins Zoro to Accelerate AI Tokenization on BNB Chain

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/08/25 12:00
CDARI, a Web3 e-commerce entity, has officially partnered with Zoro, a well-known platform for AI tokenization on BNB Chain. The partnership aims to offer new opportunities concerning the AI tokenization to redefine the Web3 ecosystem. As CDARI mentioned in its official social media post, the collaboration is a noteworthy move to expedite the broader growth of the decentralized AI sector. Hence, this development could transform the creation, training, and deployment of AI-driven tools in the blockchain ecosystem.

CDARI-Zoro Alliance Bolsters AI Tokenization and Monetization

In partnership with Zoro, CDARI focuses on revolutionizing AI tokenization and monetization. Apart from that, the joint effort also intends to bridge Web3 accessibility and advanced AI technology. Thus, the businesses and developers can utilize the ecosystem of Zoro to develop, monetize, and train AI models with streamlined Web3 integration.

Additionally, $ZORO token serves the key role by driving AI tokenization and subscriptions. It permits a sustainable marketplace dealing with AI solutions, boasting more than 180,000 $ZORO holders and 750,000 contributors. Keeping this in view, the partnership unlocks latest revenue streams and drives wider AI adoption in the decentralized world.

What Can Developers Expect from this Partnership?

According to CDARI, the partnership mainly targets developers with its enormous benefits. In this respect, it permits them to monetize AI innovations in a more efficient way while also accessing the contributor community and using cutting-edge blockchain-driven instruments for scalability. Overall, the collaboration strengthens creators to contribute to the decentralized AI’s future.

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

WOW Summit Hong Kong 2023 is a premium Web3-focused event and a part of the WOW global series.
PANews2023/03/17 12:05
Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

If the Pectra upgrade prompts a surge in DApp and Ethereum network activity, ETH prices could recover.
PANews2025/05/08 19:16
Pavel Durov Challenges French Probe While Telegram Expands Web3 Plans

Telegram founder Pavel Durov has once again pushed back against French authorities, arguing that the ongoing criminal investigation against him is “legally and logically absurd.” In a Telegram post on Sunday, Durov described his arrest last month by French police as “unprecedented” and said it was unjust to hold a tech CEO accountable for the […]
Coinstats2025/08/25 12:08
