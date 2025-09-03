CDARI Taps Hive Intelligence to Drive AI-Powered Blockchain Insights

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/03 02:00
blockchain3553516 main

CDARI, a popular Web3 e-commerce platform, has partnered with Hive Intelligence, a renowned blockchain Data API ecosystem for AI agents. The partnership aims to provide advanced, LLM-ready blockchain insights with the integration of artificial intelligence (AI). As CDARI revealed in its official social media announcement, the collaboration is poised to utilize the Base blockchain for infrastructure to enable robust, AI-led on-chain insights while offering multi-chain support.

Hence, with the provision of resilient blockchain insight, NFT and DeFi analytics, wallet tracking, and market evaluation, the development intends to shape autonomous decision-making at the intersection of Web3 and AI.

CDARI and Hive Intelligence Partnership Redefines Blockchain Insights with AI

In collaboration with Hive Intelligence, CDARI focuses on the delivery of cutting-edge AI-led blockchain analytics to the consumers. Keeping this in view, the partnership is anticipated to expedite Web3-AI innovation to enhance independent decision-making. Complementing this collaboration, Hive Intelligence enjoys a notable position in the market by offering seamless data collection and analysis across diverse blockchains.

Additionally, its thorough coverage of NFTs, DeFi, wallet activity, and token markets offers enterprises and developers the capability to develop apps that leverage data-led intelligence. Keeping this in view, by collaborating with Hive Intelligence, CDARI can access cutting-edge data streams to improve the efficiency of AI-driven tools and decentralized systems.

What Does This Partnership Mean for Developers?

The developers are one of the main targets of this partnership, getting access to the Blockchain Data API of Hive Intelligence. As a result of this, they can develop intuitive and more adaptive apps that use real-time NFT and DeFi data flows. Moreover, the joint effort minimizes the complexity when it comes to tackling multi-chain analytics, letting builders stay devoted to innovation instead of being distracted by infrastructure limitations.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
The Hashgraph Group Launches ‘TransAct’ Solution for Crypto-free Hedera Transactions

The Hashgraph Group unveiled TransAct, a managed wallet service enabling enterprises to use Hedera blockchain without holding HBAR tokens or managing gas fees directly. The post The Hashgraph Group Launches ‘TransAct’ Solution for Crypto-free Hedera Transactions appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker2025/09/03 02:40
Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

On May 14, the MEME market staged a striking showdown. The MEME coin named Glonk was launched on both the Pump.fun and Letsbonk.fun Launchpad platforms, and the founders of the two platforms personally came out to promote the platform. This battle for traffic not only quickly ignited the enthusiasm of the market, but also revealed the increasingly fierce competition among MEME issuance platforms.
PANews2025/05/14 14:00
Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war

Middle East escalation is taking a back seat in the markets as traders await Fed's decision.
Crypto.news2025/06/19 00:59
