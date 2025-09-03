CDARI Taps Hive Intelligence to Drive AI-Powered Blockchain Insights

CDARI, a popular Web3 e-commerce platform, has partnered with Hive Intelligence, a renowned blockchain Data API ecosystem for AI agents. The partnership aims to provide advanced, LLM-ready blockchain insights with the integration of artificial intelligence (AI). As CDARI revealed in its official social media announcement, the collaboration is poised to utilize the Base blockchain for infrastructure to enable robust, AI-led on-chain insights while offering multi-chain support.

Hence, with the provision of resilient blockchain insight, NFT and DeFi analytics, wallet tracking, and market evaluation, the development intends to shape autonomous decision-making at the intersection of Web3 and AI.

CDARI and Hive Intelligence Partnership Redefines Blockchain Insights with AI

In collaboration with Hive Intelligence, CDARI focuses on the delivery of cutting-edge AI-led blockchain analytics to the consumers. Keeping this in view, the partnership is anticipated to expedite Web3-AI innovation to enhance independent decision-making. Complementing this collaboration, Hive Intelligence enjoys a notable position in the market by offering seamless data collection and analysis across diverse blockchains.

Additionally, its thorough coverage of NFTs, DeFi, wallet activity, and token markets offers enterprises and developers the capability to develop apps that leverage data-led intelligence. Keeping this in view, by collaborating with Hive Intelligence, CDARI can access cutting-edge data streams to improve the efficiency of AI-driven tools and decentralized systems.

What Does This Partnership Mean for Developers?

The developers are one of the main targets of this partnership, getting access to the Blockchain Data API of Hive Intelligence. As a result of this, they can develop intuitive and more adaptive apps that use real-time NFT and DeFi data flows. Moreover, the joint effort minimizes the complexity when it comes to tackling multi-chain analytics, letting builders stay devoted to innovation instead of being distracted by infrastructure limitations.